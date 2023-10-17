India vs Bangladesh Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record: Cricket is the biggest sport in Southeast Asia it’s popularity is especially substantial in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the former colonies of the British. The two largest countries in the region are India and Bangladesh. Their matches always draw a huge number of people and end up being immensely exciting.

The 2023 ICC World Cup commenced on October 5, returning after four years, and fans look forward to seeing the clash between India and Bangladesh in the tournament. The two teams have played dozens of games in all formats of cricket, and India holds the edge in all.

India and Bangladesh are set to collide on October 19, 2023, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the 2023 World Cup. It’s sure to be a spectacle for the ages. Bangladesh has been getting better and better over the years and has given tough competition to every team.

Fans are over the hill about the much-anticipated match, but before that, take a look at India and Bangladesh’s head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Bangladesh have a famous rivalry in the cricket World Cup. The “minnows” Bangladesh caused one of the most shocking upsets in cricket history when they beat India at the 2007 World Cup. India and Bangladesh have faced each other 4 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and 3 games have been won by India.

Date Winner Margin Venue 2 July 2019 India 28 runs Edgbaston 19 March 2015 India 109 runs Melbourne 19 February 2011 India 87 runs Dhaka 17 March 2007 Bangladesh 5 wickets Port of Spain

*Last Match Result: India won by 28 runs in the 2019 World Cup in a competitive game.

It remains to be seen how Bangladesh fares against India in the 2023 World Cup.

Both teams boast of strong squads. India is on a tear, having dominated Australia, Pakistan and Afghanistan in their first three games.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam will lead Bangladesh while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 19, 2:00 PM (IST) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 All Broadcast Channel List & Channel Numbers

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team Bangladesh India Span 1988-2023 1988-2023 Mat 40 40 Won 8 31 Lost 31 8 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 0.258 3.875 %W 20 77.5 %L 77.5 20 %D 0 0 % 20.51 79.48

Related: ICC World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Team

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20I

Team Bangladesh India Span 2009-2023 2009-2023 Mat 13 13 Won 1 12 Lost 12 1 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 0 0 W/L 0.083 12 %W 7.69 92.3 %L 92.3 7.69 %D 0 0 % 7.69 92.3

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head in Test Matches