Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Comparison: Who is the Better All Rounder? Check ODI and World Cup Stats
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Record: There are many rivalries in cricket like India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh, which has intensified over the years. Every India vs Bangladesh match is guaranteed fireworks. Not only are the two neighbouring countries fierce rivals, but the individual players are similarly competitive.
Today, we’ll take a look at the player comparison between India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, two of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. Fans look forward to every India vs Bangladesh game, along with key players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan.
India and Bangladesh are set to clash once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 19. Fans are over the top about the game, and on that note, we bring you the following player comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan.
Check here to learn all about Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in ODI World Cup
The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in India and marks the third appearance of Ravindra Jadeja and the fifth of Shakib Al Hasan. Compared to Jadeja, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has scored at a better rate and average. Shakib is the more experienced player of the two but Jadeja was part of the India squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions. Shakib Al Hasan was declared the MVP of the 2019 World Cup.
|
ODI World Cup BattingRecord
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Innings
|
6
|
32
|
Not Outs
|
1
|
4
|
Aggregate
|
134
|
1201
|
Highest Score
|
77
|
124*
|
Average
|
26.80
|
42.89
|
50s
|
1
|
10
|
100s
|
0
|
2
|
Ducks
|
0
|
1
|
Scoring Rate
|
113.56
|
81.59
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
0
|
Catches
|
4
|
8
Bowling
|
World Cup Bowling
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Overs
|
114.3
|
266.5
|
Balls
|
687
|
1601
|
Maidens
|
2
|
2
|
Runs Conceded
|
535
|
1358
|
Wickets
|
6
|
39
|
Average
|
33.44
|
34.82
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
2
|
Best
|
3/28
|
5/29
|
Economy Rate
|
4.67
|
5.09
|
Strike Rate
|
42.94
|
41.05
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in Overall One Day Matches
|
ODI Batting
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
183
|
240
|
Inning
|
124
|
227
|
Not Out
|
43
|
31
|
Runs
|
2585
|
7384
|
Highest Score
|
87
|
134*
|
Average
|
31.91
|
37.67
|
Balls Faced
|
3071
|
8912
|
Strike Rate
|
84.17
|
82.85
|
100s
|
0
|
9
|
50s
|
13
|
55
|
Fours
|
188
|
678
|
Sixes
|
50
|
50
|
Catch
|
67
|
58
|
ODI Bowling
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
183
|
240
|
Inning
|
175
|
234
|
Balls
|
9037
|
12200
|
Runs
|
7384
|
9031
|
Wickets
|
200
|
308
|
BBI
|
5/36
|
5/29
|
BBM
|
5/36
|
5/29
|
Average
|
36.92
|
29.32
|
Economy
|
4.9
|
4.44
|
Strike Rate
|
45.1
|
39.6
|
4 Wicket haul
|
7
|
10
|
5 Wicket haul
|
1
|
4
|
10 Wicket haul
|
0
|
0
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: T20I Record
|
T20I Batting
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
64
|
117
|
Inning
|
34
|
116
|
Not Out
|
15
|
16
|
Runs
|
457
|
2382
|
Highest Score
|
46*
|
84
|
Average
|
24.05
|
23.82
|
Balls Faced
|
367
|
1946
|
Strike Rate
|
124.52
|
122.4
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
0
|
12
|
Fours
|
34
|
242
|
Sixes
|
12
|
50
|
Catch
|
24
|
26
|
T20I Bowling
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
64
|
117
|
Inning
|
62
|
115
|
Balls
|
1237
|
2535
|
Runs
|
1453
|
2869
|
Wickets
|
51
|
140
|
BBI
|
3/15
|
5/20
|
BBM
|
3/15
|
5/20
|
Average
|
28.49
|
20.49
|
Economy
|
7.04
|
6.79
|
Strike Rate
|
24.2
|
18.1
|
4 Wicket haul
|
0
|
5
|
5 Wicket haul
|
0
|
2
|
10 Wicket haul
|
0
|
0
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: Test Cricket Record
|
TEST CRICKET BATTING
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
67
|
66
|
Inning
|
98
|
121
|
Not Out
|
21
|
7
|
Runs
|
2804
|
4454
|
Highest Score
|
175*
|
217
|
Average
|
36.41
|
39.07
|
Balls Faced
|
4915
|
7189
|
Strike Rate
|
57.04
|
61.95
|
100s
|
3
|
5
|
50s
|
19
|
31
|
Fours
|
283
|
539
|
Sixes
|
58
|
27
|
Catch
|
41
|
26
|
Test Cricket Bowling
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Match
|
67
|
66
|
Inning
|
128
|
111
|
Balls
|
16354
|
14775
|
Runs
|
6620
|
7238
|
Wickets
|
275
|
233
|
BBI
|
7/42
|
7/36
|
BBM
|
10/110
|
10/124
|
Average
|
24.07
|
31.06
|
Economy
|
2.42
|
2.93
|
Strike Rate
|
59.4
|
63.4
|
4 Wicket haul
|
12
|
10
|
5 Wicket haul
|
12
|
19
|
10 Wicket haul
|
0
|
2
Who is best Ravindra Jadeja or Shakib Al Hasan? Record & Stats
Judging by the official records, it can be unanimously agreed that Shakib Al Hasan is the better all-rounder but Ravindra Jadeja has won many high-level games for India and has performed consistently well for the last decade. Each player has their own strengths and weaknesses. Hasan happens to be more experienced and well-rounded while Jadeja is still reaching his peak.