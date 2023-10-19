Analysis

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Comparison: Who is the Better All Rounder? Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan ODI Stats: Check here the records and player comparison of two best all-rounders of the century- India's Ravindra Jadeja and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.
Get here the cricket stats and World Cup comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan
Get here the cricket stats and World Cup comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Record: There are many rivalries in cricket like India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh, which has intensified over the years. Every India vs Bangladesh match is guaranteed fireworks. Not only are the two neighbouring countries fierce rivals, but the individual players are similarly competitive.

Today, we’ll take a look at the player comparison between India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, two of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. Fans look forward to every India vs Bangladesh game, along with key players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan.

India and Bangladesh are set to clash once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 19. Fans are over the top about the game, and on that note, we bring you the following player comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan.

Check here to learn all about Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in India and marks the third appearance of Ravindra Jadeja and the fifth of Shakib Al Hasan. Compared to Jadeja, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has scored at a better rate and average. Shakib is the more experienced player of the two but Jadeja was part of the India squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions. Shakib Al Hasan was declared the MVP of the 2019 World Cup.

ODI World Cup BattingRecord

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Innings

6

32

Not Outs

1

4

Aggregate

134

1201

Highest Score

77

124*

Average

26.80

42.89

50s

1

10

100s

0

2

Ducks

0

1

Scoring Rate

113.56

81.59

Opened Batting

0

0

Catches

4

8

Bowling

World Cup Bowling

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Overs

114.3

266.5

Balls

687

1601

Maidens

2

2

Runs Conceded

535

1358

Wickets

6

39

Average

33.44

34.82

4 Wickets in Innings

0

2

Best

3/28

5/29

Economy Rate

4.67

5.09

Strike Rate

42.94

41.05

 

 

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in Overall One Day Matches

 

ODI Batting

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

183

240

Inning

124

227

Not Out

43

31

Runs

2585

7384

Highest Score

87

134*

Average

31.91

37.67

Balls Faced

3071

8912

Strike Rate

84.17

82.85

100s

0

9

50s

13

55

Fours

188

678

Sixes

50

50

Catch

67

58

 

ODI Bowling

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

183

240

Inning

175

234

Balls

9037

12200

Runs

7384

9031

Wickets

200

308

BBI

5/36

5/29

BBM

5/36

5/29

Average

36.92

29.32

Economy

4.9

4.44

Strike Rate

45.1

39.6

4 Wicket haul

7

10

5 Wicket haul

1

4

10 Wicket haul

0

0

 

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: T20I Record

T20I Batting

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

64

117

Inning

34

116

Not Out

15

16

Runs

457

2382

Highest Score

46*

84

Average

24.05

23.82

Balls Faced

367

1946

Strike Rate

124.52

122.4

100s

0

0

50s

0

12

Fours

34

242

Sixes

12

50

Catch

24

26

 

T20I Bowling

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

64

117

Inning

62

115

Balls

1237

2535

Runs

1453

2869

Wickets

51

140

BBI

3/15

5/20

BBM

3/15

5/20

Average

28.49

20.49

Economy

7.04

6.79

Strike Rate

24.2

18.1

4 Wicket haul

0

5

5 Wicket haul

0

2

10 Wicket haul

0

0

 

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: Test Cricket Record

TEST  CRICKET BATTING

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

67

66

Inning

98

121

Not Out

21

7

Runs

2804

4454

Highest Score

175*

217

Average

36.41

39.07

Balls Faced

4915

7189

Strike Rate

57.04

61.95

100s

3

5

50s

19

31

Fours

283

539

Sixes

58

27

Catch

41

26

 

Test Cricket Bowling

Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan

Match

67

66

Inning

128

111

Balls

16354

14775

Runs

6620

7238

Wickets

275

233

BBI

7/42

7/36

BBM

10/110

10/124

Average

24.07

31.06

Economy

2.42

2.93

Strike Rate

59.4

63.4

4 Wicket haul

12

10

5 Wicket haul

12

19

10 Wicket haul

0

2

Who is best Ravindra Jadeja or Shakib Al Hasan? Record & Stats

Judging by the official records, it can be unanimously agreed that Shakib Al Hasan is the better all-rounder but Ravindra Jadeja has won many high-level games for India and has performed consistently well for the last decade. Each player has their own strengths and weaknesses. Hasan happens to be more experienced and well-rounded while Jadeja is still reaching his peak.
