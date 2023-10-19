Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Comparison: Who is the Better All Rounder? Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan Record: There are many rivalries in cricket like India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh, which has intensified over the years. Every India vs Bangladesh match is guaranteed fireworks. Not only are the two neighbouring countries fierce rivals, but the individual players are similarly competitive.

Today, we’ll take a look at the player comparison between India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, two of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. Fans look forward to every India vs Bangladesh game, along with key players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan.

India and Bangladesh are set to clash once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 19. Fans are over the top about the game, and on that note, we bring you the following player comparison between Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan .

Check here to learn all about Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in India and marks the third appearance of Ravindra Jadeja and the fifth of Shakib Al Hasan. Compared to Jadeja, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has scored at a better rate and average. Shakib is the more experienced player of the two but Jadeja was part of the India squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions. Shakib Al Hasan was declared the MVP of the 2019 World Cup.

ODI World Cup BattingRecord Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Innings 6 32 Not Outs 1 4 Aggregate 134 1201 Highest Score 77 124* Average 26.80 42.89 50s 1 10 100s 0 2 Ducks 0 1 Scoring Rate 113.56 81.59 Opened Batting 0 0 Catches 4 8

Bowling

World Cup Bowling Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Overs 114.3 266.5 Balls 687 1601 Maidens 2 2 Runs Conceded 535 1358 Wickets 6 39 Average 33.44 34.82 4 Wickets in Innings 0 2 Best 3/28 5/29 Economy Rate 4.67 5.09 Strike Rate 42.94 41.05

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan in Overall One Day Matches

ODI Batting Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 183 240 Inning 124 227 Not Out 43 31 Runs 2585 7384 Highest Score 87 134* Average 31.91 37.67 Balls Faced 3071 8912 Strike Rate 84.17 82.85 100s 0 9 50s 13 55 Fours 188 678 Sixes 50 50 Catch 67 58

ODI Bowling Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 183 240 Inning 175 234 Balls 9037 12200 Runs 7384 9031 Wickets 200 308 BBI 5/36 5/29 BBM 5/36 5/29 Average 36.92 29.32 Economy 4.9 4.44 Strike Rate 45.1 39.6 4 Wicket haul 7 10 5 Wicket haul 1 4 10 Wicket haul 0 0

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: T20I Record

T20I Batting Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 64 117 Inning 34 116 Not Out 15 16 Runs 457 2382 Highest Score 46* 84 Average 24.05 23.82 Balls Faced 367 1946 Strike Rate 124.52 122.4 100s 0 0 50s 0 12 Fours 34 242 Sixes 12 50 Catch 24 26

T20I Bowling Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 64 117 Inning 62 115 Balls 1237 2535 Runs 1453 2869 Wickets 51 140 BBI 3/15 5/20 BBM 3/15 5/20 Average 28.49 20.49 Economy 7.04 6.79 Strike Rate 24.2 18.1 4 Wicket haul 0 5 5 Wicket haul 0 2 10 Wicket haul 0 0

Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib Al Hasan: Test Cricket Record

TEST CRICKET BATTING Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 67 66 Inning 98 121 Not Out 21 7 Runs 2804 4454 Highest Score 175* 217 Average 36.41 39.07 Balls Faced 4915 7189 Strike Rate 57.04 61.95 100s 3 5 50s 19 31 Fours 283 539 Sixes 58 27 Catch 41 26

Test Cricket Bowling Ravindra Jadeja Shakib Al Hasan Match 67 66 Inning 128 111 Balls 16354 14775 Runs 6620 7238 Wickets 275 233 BBI 7/42 7/36 BBM 10/110 10/124 Average 24.07 31.06 Economy 2.42 2.93 Strike Rate 59.4 63.4 4 Wicket haul 12 10 5 Wicket haul 12 19 10 Wicket haul 0 2

Who is best Ravindra Jadeja or Shakib Al Hasan? Record & Stats

Judging by the official records, it can be unanimously agreed that Shakib Al Hasan is the better all-rounder but Ravindra Jadeja has won many high-level games for India and has performed consistently well for the last decade. Each player has their own strengths and weaknesses. Hasan happens to be more experienced and well-rounded while Jadeja is still reaching his peak.