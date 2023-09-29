[Updated] Shakib Al Hasan Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Shakib Al Hasan Records: Check the key highlights of Bangladeshi batsman and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan Stats 2023: Cricket is the most popular sport in the Indian subcontinent. Countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh devoutly play and sponsor cricket. The players are treated like royalty, and fans are crazy about the game. While India and Pakistan are considered arch-rivals and are among the top-ranked teams in the world, Bangladesh is slightly below that level.

Bangladesh cricket team used to be considered minnows till a few years ago, but they have proved that hard work and dedication trumps talents. And all credit goes to players like Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, who is regarded as the greatest Bangladeshi cricketer of all time.

Shakib Al Hasan will again lead the Bangladesh team as captain in the 2023 ICC World Cup. He is an all-rounder who is immensely proficient in batting, bowling and fielding. Shakib is the only player to score over 5,000 runs in ODI and take 250+ wickets. Today, we take a look at Shakib Al Hasan’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Shakib Al Hasan Stats and Key Achievements

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled in batting, bowling and fielding. He plays the role of an explosive finisher, a cautious middle-order batter and an illusive spinner. Shakib has amassed over 681 wickets and 14,220 runs in international cricket.

You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling here.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

66

240

117

Inning

121

227

116

Not Out

7

31

16

Runs

4454

7384

2382

Highest Score

217

134*

84

Average

39.07

37.67

23.82

Balls Faced

7189

8912

1946

Strike Rate

61.95

82.85

122.4

100s

5

9

0

50s

31

55

12

Fours

539

678

242

Sixes

27

50

50

Catch

26

58

26

Stumping

0

0

0

Shakib Al Hasan ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Shakib Al Hasan has played in four ODI World Cups so far and was the biggest asset for Bangladesh. He has consistently performed well and was counted among the most impactful players in the 2019 World Cup. Shakib is an inspiring captain an adept fielder, and excels in batting and bowling. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

29

Not Outs

4

Aggregate

1146

Highest Score

124*

Average

45.84

50s

10

100s

2

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

82.27

Opened Batting

0

Catches

8

 

Bowling

Overs

238.5

Balls

1433

Maidens

2

Runs Conceded

1222

Wickets

34

Average

35.94

4 Wickets in Innings

2

Best

5/29

Economy Rate

5.12

Strike Rate

42.15

Shakib Al Hasan Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Shakib Al Hasan has hit 14 international centuries, 5 in test cricket and 9 in ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan Total Runs

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 9861 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

66

240

117

Inning

121

227

116

Runs

4454

7384

2382

Shakib Al Hasan Total Wickets

Shakib Al Hasan has picked up 681 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in T20s and ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan Bowling Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

66

240

117

Inning

111

234

115

Balls

14775

12200

2535

Runs

7238

9031

2869

Wickets

233

308

140

BBI

7/36

5/29

5/20

BBM

10/124

5/29

5/20

Average

31.06

29.32

20.49

Economy

2.93

4.44

6.79

Strike Rate

63.4

39.6

18.1

4 Wicket haul

10

10

5

5 Wicket haul

19

4

2

10 Wicket haul

2

0

0

Shakib Al Hasan Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Shakib Al Hasan is 217 in test cricket, 134* in ODI, and 84 in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 5th or 6th position and manages to leave a lasting impact. Shakib holds the record for the highest ODI score ever recorded by a Bangladeshi player.

Shakib Al Hasan Number of Catches in All Format

Shakib Al Hasan has taken 110 catches in International Cricket.
