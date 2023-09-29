[Updated] Shakib Al Hasan Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Shakib Al Hasan Stats 2023: Cricket is the most popular sport in the Indian subcontinent. Countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh devoutly play and sponsor cricket. The players are treated like royalty, and fans are crazy about the game. While India and Pakistan are considered arch-rivals and are among the top-ranked teams in the world, Bangladesh is slightly below that level.

Bangladesh cricket team used to be considered minnows till a few years ago, but they have proved that hard work and dedication trumps talents. And all credit goes to players like Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, who is regarded as the greatest Bangladeshi cricketer of all time.

Shakib Al Hasan will again lead the Bangladesh team as captain in the 2023 ICC World Cup. He is an all-rounder who is immensely proficient in batting, bowling and fielding. Shakib is the only player to score over 5,000 runs in ODI and take 250+ wickets. Today, we take a look at Shakib Al Hasan’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Shakib Al Hasan Stats and Key Achievements

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled in batting, bowling and fielding. He plays the role of an explosive finisher, a cautious middle-order batter and an illusive spinner. Shakib has amassed over 681 wickets and 14,220 runs in international cricket.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 66 240 117 Inning 121 227 116 Not Out 7 31 16 Runs 4454 7384 2382 Highest Score 217 134* 84 Average 39.07 37.67 23.82 Balls Faced 7189 8912 1946 Strike Rate 61.95 82.85 122.4 100s 5 9 0 50s 31 55 12 Fours 539 678 242 Sixes 27 50 50 Catch 26 58 26 Stumping 0 0 0

Shakib Al Hasan ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Shakib Al Hasan has played in four ODI World Cups so far and was the biggest asset for Bangladesh. He has consistently performed well and was counted among the most impactful players in the 2019 World Cup. Shakib is an inspiring captain an adept fielder, and excels in batting and bowling. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 29 Not Outs 4 Aggregate 1146 Highest Score 124* Average 45.84 50s 10 100s 2 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 82.27 Opened Batting 0 Catches 8

Bowling Overs 238.5 Balls 1433 Maidens 2 Runs Conceded 1222 Wickets 34 Average 35.94 4 Wickets in Innings 2 Best 5/29 Economy Rate 5.12 Strike Rate 42.15

Shakib Al Hasan Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Shakib Al Hasan has hit 14 international centuries, 5 in test cricket and 9 in ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan Total Runs

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 9861 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 66 240 117 Inning 121 227 116 Runs 4454 7384 2382

Shakib Al Hasan Total Wickets

Shakib Al Hasan has picked up 681 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in T20s and ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan Bowling Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 66 240 117 Inning 111 234 115 Balls 14775 12200 2535 Runs 7238 9031 2869 Wickets 233 308 140 BBI 7/36 5/29 5/20 BBM 10/124 5/29 5/20 Average 31.06 29.32 20.49 Economy 2.93 4.44 6.79 Strike Rate 63.4 39.6 18.1 4 Wicket haul 10 10 5 5 Wicket haul 19 4 2 10 Wicket haul 2 0 0

Shakib Al Hasan Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Shakib Al Hasan is 217 in test cricket, 134* in ODI, and 84 in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 5th or 6th position and manages to leave a lasting impact. Shakib holds the record for the highest ODI score ever recorded by a Bangladeshi player.

Shakib Al Hasan Number of Catches in All Format

Shakib Al Hasan has taken 110 catches in International Cricket.