[Updated] Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Many cricketers devote a lifetime to succeed in their area of speciality, be it batting or bowling. Then there are those who excel at both, called all-rounders. It takes a lot of skill to be proficient with the bat and the ball, yet many great players have accomplished the task like Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev.

In the modern era, India’s Ravindra Jadeja is considered among the best all-rounders. He can bat, he can bowl and is possesses exceptional reflexes and fielding ability. Jadeja has enjoyed success in all formats of cricket and is a superstar in the Indian Premier League, having won the tournament four times as a player.

Jadeja is a brilliant left-arm orthodox spinner and became the fastest such bowler to reach 150 wickets (in just 32 tests). He also has 5846 international runs to his name, which is more than many great opening batsmen.

Today, we take a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s key records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Ravindra Jadeja Stats and Key Achievements

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled with batting, bowling and fielding. He can act as a finisher or play responsibly in dire situations. As a spinner, Jadeja is among the best in India and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 67 183 64 Inning 98 124 34 Not Out 21 43 15 Runs 2804 2585 457 Highest Score 175* 87 46* Average 36.41 31.91 24.05 Balls Faced 4915 3071 367 Strike Rate 57.04 84.17 124.52 100s 3 0 0 50s 19 13 0 Fours 283 188 34 Sixes 58 50 12 Catch 41 67 24 Stumping 0 0 0

Ravindra Jadeja ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Ravindra Jadeja has played in 1 ODI World Cup so far and performed well. Jadeja was efficient with the bat and the ball. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches look easy. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 6 Not Outs 1 Aggregate 134 Highest Score 77 Average 26.80 50s 1 100s 0 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 113.56 Opened Batting 0 Catches 4

Bowling Overs 86.4 Balls 520 Maidens 0 Runs Conceded 431 Wickets 11 Average 39.18 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 2/23 Economy Rate 4.97 Strike Rate 47.27

Ravindra Jadeja Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Ravindra Jadeja has hit 3 international centuries, all of which came in test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja Total Runs

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 5846 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 67 183 64 Inning 98 124 34 Runs 2804 2585 457

Ravindra Jadeja Total Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja Bowling Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 67 183 64 Inning 128 175 62 Balls 16354 9037 1237 Runs 6620 7384 1453 Wickets 275 200 51 BBI 7/42 5/36 3/15 BBM 10/110 5/36 3/15 Average 24.07 36.92 28.49 Economy 2.42 4.9 7.04 Strike Rate 59.4 45.1 24.2 4 wicket haul 12 7 0 5 wicket haul 12 1 0

Ravindra Jadeja Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Ravindra Jadeja is 175* in test cricket, 87 in ODI, and 46* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat at the 6th or 7th position in the lower order but still manages to score impactfully.

Ravindra Jadeja Number of Catches in All Format

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 132 catches in International Cricket.