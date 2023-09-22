[Updated] Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Ravindra Jadeja records: Check the key highlights of Indian bowler and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Ravindra Jadeja's stats, total wickets and runs
Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Many cricketers devote a lifetime to succeed in their area of speciality, be it batting or bowling. Then there are those who excel at both, called all-rounders. It takes a lot of skill to be proficient with the bat and the ball, yet many great players have accomplished the task like Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev.

In the modern era, India’s Ravindra Jadeja is considered among the best all-rounders. He can bat, he can bowl and is possesses exceptional reflexes and fielding ability. Jadeja has enjoyed success in all formats of cricket and is a superstar in the Indian Premier League, having won the tournament four times as a player.

Jadeja is a brilliant left-arm orthodox spinner and became the fastest such bowler to reach 150 wickets (in just 32 tests). He also has 5846 international runs to his name, which is more than many great opening batsmen.

Today, we take a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s key records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Ravindra Jadeja Stats and Key Achievements

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled with batting, bowling and fielding. He can act as a finisher or play responsibly in dire situations. As a spinner, Jadeja is among the best in India and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

67

183

64

Inning

98

124

34

Not Out

21

43

15

Runs

2804

2585

457

Highest Score

175*

87

46*

Average

36.41

31.91

24.05

Balls Faced

4915

3071

367

Strike Rate

57.04

84.17

124.52

100s

3

0

0

50s

19

13

0

Fours

283

188

34

Sixes

58

50

12

Catch

41

67

24

Stumping

0

0

0

Ravindra Jadeja ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Ravindra Jadeja has played in 1 ODI World Cup so far and performed well. Jadeja was efficient with the bat and the ball. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches look easy. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

6

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

134

Highest Score

77

Average

26.80

50s

1

100s

0

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

113.56

Opened Batting

0

Catches

4

 

Bowling

Overs

86.4

Balls

520

Maidens

0

Runs Conceded

431

Wickets

11

Average

39.18

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

2/23

Economy Rate

4.97

Strike Rate

47.27

Ravindra Jadeja Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Ravindra Jadeja has hit 3 international centuries, all of which came in test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja Total Runs

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 5846 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

67

183

64

Inning

98

124

34

Runs

2804

2585

457

Ravindra Jadeja Total Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja Bowling Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

67

183

64

Inning

128

175

62

Balls

16354

9037

1237

Runs

6620

7384

1453

Wickets

275

200

51

BBI

7/42

5/36

3/15

BBM

10/110

5/36

3/15

Average

24.07

36.92

28.49

Economy

2.42

4.9

7.04

Strike Rate

59.4

45.1

24.2

4 wicket haul

12

7

0

5 wicket haul

12

1

0

Ravindra Jadeja Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Ravindra Jadeja is 175* in test cricket, 87 in ODI, and 46* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat at the 6th or 7th position in the lower order but still manages to score impactfully.

Ravindra Jadeja Number of Catches in All Format

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 132 catches in International Cricket.
