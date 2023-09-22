[Updated] Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats
Ravindra Jadeja Stats 2023: Many cricketers devote a lifetime to succeed in their area of speciality, be it batting or bowling. Then there are those who excel at both, called all-rounders. It takes a lot of skill to be proficient with the bat and the ball, yet many great players have accomplished the task like Jacques Kallis, Yuvraj Singh and Kapil Dev.
In the modern era, India’s Ravindra Jadeja is considered among the best all-rounders. He can bat, he can bowl and is possesses exceptional reflexes and fielding ability. Jadeja has enjoyed success in all formats of cricket and is a superstar in the Indian Premier League, having won the tournament four times as a player.
Jadeja is a brilliant left-arm orthodox spinner and became the fastest such bowler to reach 150 wickets (in just 32 tests). He also has 5846 international runs to his name, which is more than many great opening batsmen.
Today, we take a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s key records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
Ravindra Jadeja Stats and Key Achievements
Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled with batting, bowling and fielding. He can act as a finisher or play responsibly in dire situations. As a spinner, Jadeja is among the best in India and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.
Batting and Fielding Stats
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
67
|
183
|
64
|
Inning
|
98
|
124
|
34
|
Not Out
|
21
|
43
|
15
|
Runs
|
2804
|
2585
|
457
|
Highest Score
|
175*
|
87
|
46*
|
Average
|
36.41
|
31.91
|
24.05
|
Balls Faced
|
4915
|
3071
|
367
|
Strike Rate
|
57.04
|
84.17
|
124.52
|
100s
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
50s
|
19
|
13
|
0
|
Fours
|
283
|
188
|
34
|
Sixes
|
58
|
50
|
12
|
Catch
|
41
|
67
|
24
|
Stumping
|
0
|
0
|
0
Ravindra Jadeja ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Ravindra Jadeja has played in 1 ODI World Cup so far and performed well. Jadeja was efficient with the bat and the ball. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches look easy. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.
|
Batting & Fielding
|
Innings
|
6
|
Not Outs
|
1
|
Aggregate
|
134
|
Highest Score
|
77
|
Average
|
26.80
|
50s
|
1
|
100s
|
0
|
Ducks
|
0
|
Scoring Rate
|
113.56
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
Catches
|
4
|
Bowling
|
Overs
|
86.4
|
Balls
|
520
|
Maidens
|
0
|
Runs Conceded
|
431
|
Wickets
|
11
|
Average
|
39.18
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
Best
|
2/23
|
Economy Rate
|
4.97
|
Strike Rate
|
47.27
Ravindra Jadeja Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)
Ravindra Jadeja has hit 3 international centuries, all of which came in test matches.
Ravindra Jadeja Total Runs
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 5846 runs so far in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
67
|
183
|
64
|
Inning
|
98
|
124
|
34
|
Runs
|
2804
|
2585
|
457
Ravindra Jadeja Total Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja Bowling Stats
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
67
|
183
|
64
|
Inning
|
128
|
175
|
62
|
Balls
|
16354
|
9037
|
1237
|
Runs
|
6620
|
7384
|
1453
|
Wickets
|
275
|
200
|
51
|
BBI
|
7/42
|
5/36
|
3/15
|
BBM
|
10/110
|
5/36
|
3/15
|
Average
|
24.07
|
36.92
|
28.49
|
Economy
|
2.42
|
4.9
|
7.04
|
Strike Rate
|
59.4
|
45.1
|
24.2
|
4 wicket haul
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
5 wicket haul
|
12
|
1
|
0
Ravindra Jadeja Highest Scores in All Formats
The highest score of Ravindra Jadeja is 175* in test cricket, 87 in ODI, and 46* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat at the 6th or 7th position in the lower order but still manages to score impactfully.
Ravindra Jadeja Number of Catches in All Format
Ravindra Jadeja has taken 132 catches in International Cricket.