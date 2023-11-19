India and Australia ODI World Cup Final Stats: Team India and Team Australia are set to clash in the final of the ODI World Cup on Novemeber 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is not the first time the two formidable teams of cricket are meeting in the final of the World Cup. The two teams clashed in the 2003 WC Final, which was won by Australia, who won their 3rd WC title. This the fourth time India has advanced to the finals of the quadrennial tournament and the eighth time Australia has. The previous encounter between the two teams resulted in a glorious victory of the mighty Aussies and a shameful defeat for the Indian team.

This year, India has dominated this tournament, winning one-sided matches, and is the only undefeated team. Meanwhile, Australia lost two of the its first matches in the tournament, but went on to win the rest of their matches. Who wins the 2023 World Cup is yet to be seen.

