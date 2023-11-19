Quick Links

India and Australia ODI Cricket World Cup Final Record: Who will Win this Time?

ODI World Cup Final Head to Head: India and Australia are set to clash for the second time in the Final of a World Cup tournament. The final match will begin at 02:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

By Saumya
Nov 19, 2023, 12:48 IST
Get here all records of India and Australia related to the World Cup final.
India and Australia ODI World Cup Final Stats: Team India and Team Australia are set to clash in the final of the ODI World Cup on Novemeber 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is not the first time the two formidable teams of cricket are meeting in the final of the World Cup. The two teams clashed in the 2003 WC Final, which was won by Australia, who won their 3rd WC title. 

This the fourth time India has advanced to the finals of the quadrennial tournament and the eighth time Australia has. The previous encounter between the two teams resulted in a glorious victory of the mighty Aussies and a shameful defeat for the Indian team.

This year, India has dominated this tournament, winning one-sided matches, and is the only undefeated team. Meanwhile, Australia lost two of the its first matches in the tournament, but went on to win the rest of their matches. 

Who wins the 2023 World Cup is yet to be seen. 

Australia’s ODI World Cup Final Record

Time and time again, Australia has proven to the world that they are the undisputable champions of the World Cup. They are five-time title winners and have advanced to the finals for the eighth time since the inception of the tournament. 

YEAR

RESULT

VENUE

1975

Lost to West Indies by 17 runs

Lord’s

1987

Beat England by 7 runs

Kolkata

1996

Lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Lahore

1999

Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

Lord’s

2003

Beat India by 125 runs

Johannesburg

2007

Beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs

Bridgetown

2015

Beat New Zealand by 7 wickets 

Melbourne

2023

TBA

Ahmedabad

India’s ODI World Cup Final Record

In almost every edition of the ODI World Cup, India has dominated the group stage league matches. However, when it comes to knockout matches, India chokes and falters. India has won the World Cup 2 times and will be looking to win the championship title for the third time in this year’s tournament. This is the fourth time India has advanced to the Finals. 

YEAR

RESULT

VENUE

1983

Beat West Indies by 43 runs

Lord’s

2003

Lost to Australia by 125 runs

Johannesburg

2011

Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Wankhede

2023

TBA

Ahmedabad

