List of Presidents of Ukraine (1991 - 2022)

Presidents of Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky is the current and sixth President of Ukraine. He was elected in 2019 after defeating Petro Poroshenko.

In July 1991, the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic passed a law and the modern Ukrainian presidency was formed. It established the office of the "President of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic." In August 1991, after the proclamation of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union, the title was changed to the "President of Ukraine". On 1 December 1991, the first election of the President of Ukraine took place and was won by Leonid Kravchuk. Therefore, Leonid Kravchuk was the President of Ukraine.

List of Presidents of Ukraine since 1991

S. No. Name Term of Office Political Party 1 Leonid Kravchuk 24 August 1991 - 5 December 1991

5 December 1991 - 19 July 1994 Independent 2 Leonid Danylovych Kuchma 19 July 1994 - 23 January 2005 Independent 3. Viktor Andriyovych Yushchenko 23 January 2005 - 25 February 2010 Our Ukraine 4. Viktor Yanukovych 25 February 2010 - 22 February 2014 Party of Regions (2003–2010), Independent (2010–present) Oleksandr Turchynov 23 February 2014 - 7 June 2014 (Acting) Fatherland 5. Petro Poroshenko 7 June 2014 - 20 May 2019 Petro Poroshenko Bloc 6. Volodymyr Zelensky 20 May 2019 - Incumbent Servant of the People

About Volodymyr Zelensky

- Ukrainian actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was born on 25 January 1978 in Kryvyy Rih, Ukraine, U.S.S.R. (now in Ukraine).

- He was elected as the President of Ukraine in 2019.

- In the second round of the 2019 presidential election, he won a landslide victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

- He entered Kryvyy Rih Economic Institute in 1995, the local campus of Kyiv National Economic University. He did his graduation with a law degree in 2000.

- When he was a student, he was also active in theatre and this would become his primary focus.

- His performance group Kvartal 95 in 1997 appeared in the televised finals of KVN. It was a popular improvisational comedy competition that was broadcast throughout the Commonwealth of Independent States.

- Zelensky and Kvartal 95 became regulars on KVN and until 2003, they appeared on the program.

- He also served as artistic director of Studio Kvartal 95 from the company's creation until 2011. He was named as the general producer of the Ukrainian television channel Inter TV.

- In 2012, he left Inter TV, and in the same year in October, he and Kvartal 95 concluded a joint production with the Ukrainian network 1+1.

- Kvartal 95 in 2018 officially registered Servant of the People as a Political Party in Ukraine.

- Zelensky won over 30 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election on 31 March 2019.

- Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine on 21 April with 73 percent of the vote.

- He was sworn in as President on 20 May 2019.

