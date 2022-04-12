List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan: Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has been appointed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. He came to power after the ouster of Imran Khan following a no-trust vote. He became the first Pakistan Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Notably, no Pakistan Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure. Check the complete list below.

List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenure

1. Liaquat Ali Khan



Image source: WordPress.com

Tenure: 14th August 1947 - 16th October 1951 (4 years, 63 days)

Political party: Muslim league

Upon the advice of the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the then Governor-General appointed Liaquat Ali Khan as the first Prime Minister of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. Khan was assassinated in 1951. Liaquat Ali Khan is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Pakistan.

2. Sir Khawaja Nazimuddin

Tenure: 17th October 1951 - 17th April 1953 (1 year, 182 days)

Political party: Muslim league

Following the assassination of first Pakistan PM Liaquat Ali Khan, Sir Khawaja Nazimuddin assumed the office. He stepped down from the post after his government was dissolved in 1953 by then Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad.

3. Mohammad Ali Bogra

Tenure: 17th April 1953 - 12th August 1955 (2 years, 117 days)

Political party: Muslim league

Mohammad Ali Bogra was appointed as the third Prime Minister of Pakistan. He established the Ministry of Talents but his government was dismissed by the Governor-General in 1955 post the Legislative elections in 1954.

4. Chaudhry Muhammad Ali

Tenure: 12th August 1955 - 12th September 1956 (1 year, 31 days)

Political party: Muslim league

Chaudhary Muhammad Ali served as the fourth Prime Minister of Pakistan. He served on the post until his resignation in September 1956 following a rift between the coalition government.

5. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy

Term: 12th September 1956 - 17th October 1957 (1 year, 35 days)

Political party: Awami league

The fifth Pakistan Prime Minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy resigned from the post due to the loss of support from his party and coalition partners in his administration.

6. Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar

Tenure: 17th October, 1957 - 16th December 1957 (60 days)

Political party: Muslim league

Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar is the sixth and the second shortest-serving Prime Minister of Pakistan. He was removed from office amid a no-confidence movement led by the majority of voters of the opposition.

7. Sir Feroze Khan Noon

Tenure: 16th December 1957 - 7th October 1958 (295 days)

Political party: Republican Party

The seventh Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sir Feroze Khan Noon, was removed from PM office after his party's President Iskander Mirza enforced martial law in the country in 1958 to extend his term of office.

8. Nurul Amin

Tenure: 7th December 1971 - 20th December 1971 (13 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League

Nurul Amin is the shortest-serving Prime Minister of Pakistan. He was appointed to the post under Yahya Administration. He was also the first and only Vice President of Pakistan who served from 1970 to 1972, and led Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

9. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto



Image source: History Pak

Tenure: 14th August 1973 - 5th July 1977 (3 years, 325 days)

Political party: Pakistan People's Party

The ninth Prime Minister of the country resigned from the President's post to assume the PM Office. He was appointed after the re-promulgation of the Constitution of Pakistan that established the parliamentary system of government in the country. He was removed from the office after Army Chief General Zia, who was appointed by Bhutto, enforced martial law in Pakistan in 1977.

10. Muhammad Khan Junejo

Tenure: 24th March 1985 - 29th May 1988 (3 years, 66 days)

Political party: Independent

In a non-party based election in 1985, Muhammad Khan Juenjo was elected as the tenth Prime Minister of Pakistan. He, however, served the Pakistan Muslim League during office. Junejo was dismissed by the President after the Eighth Amendment to the Pakistan Constitution.

11. Benazir Bhutto



Image source: The Constantine Report

Tenure: 2nd December 1988 - 6th August 1990 (1 year, 247 days)

Political party: Pakistan People's Party

Benazir Bhutto became the first woman to serve as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. She became the eleventh Prime Minister of Pakistan.

12. Nawaz Sharif



Image source: Samaa TV

Tenure: 6th November 1990 - 18th July 1993 (2 years, 254 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Nawaz Sharif was elected as the 12th Prime Minister of Pakistan in November 1990. His government was dissolved by then President Ghulam Ishaq in April 1993 but was later reinstated by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He later resigned from the post after negotiation was reached for the removal of the President as well in July 1993.

13. Benazir Bhutto

Tenure: 19th October 1993 - 5th November 1996 (3 years, 17 days)

Political party: Pakistan People's Party

Benazir Bhutto was re-elected as the Pakistan Prime Minister in 1993. She survived an attempted coup d'état in 1995. Her government was dismissed by then President Farooq Leghari in November 1996.

14. Nawaz Sharif

Tenure: 17th February 1997 - 12th October 1999 (2 years, 237 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (N)

In February 1997, Nawaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister following an exclusive mandate from all across the country. He was ousted from power after the Martial Law was imposed in October 1999 by General Pervez Musharraf.

15. Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali

Tenure: 23rd November 2002 - 26th June 2004 (1 year, 216 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (Q)

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was elected as the fifteenth Prime Minister of Pakistan in November 2002. He continued the foreign and economic policies in line with General Pervez Musharraf but resigned from the post in June 2004.

16. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Tenure: 30th June 2004 - 26th August 2004 (57 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (Q)

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was elected as the Prime Minister and served only 50 days on the post.

17. Shaukat Aziz



Image source: www.shaukataziz.com

Tenure: 28th August 2004 - 15th November 2007 (3 years, 79 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (Q)

Shaukat Aziz took oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2004 and left the office towards the end of the parliamentary term in 2007. He became the first Prime Minister who left the office after the completion of the parliamentary term.

18. Yousaf Raza Gillani



Image source: Al Jazeera

Tenure: 25th March 2008 - 19th June 2012 (4 years, 86 days)

Political party: Pakistan People's Party

Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected as the Prime Minister in March 2008. He was disqualified from the post in April 2012 by the Supreme Court for contempt of court.

19. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Tenure: 22nd June 2012 - 24th March 2013 (275 days)

Political party: Pakistan People's Party

Post the disqualification of Yousaf Raza Gillani over the charges of contempt of court, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was sworn in as the nineteenth Prime Minister of Pakistan.

20. Nawaz Sharif

Tenure: 5th June 2013 - 28th July 2017 (4 years, 53 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Nawaz Sharif took the oath of office for the third non-consecutive term after a majority in the elections. He was removed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over Panama Papers Case.

21. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Image source: Samaa TV

Tenure: 1st August 2017 - 31st March 2018 (303 days)

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (N)

After the impeachment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Parliament elected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the twenty-first Prime Minister of Pakistan. His term expired alongside the dissolution of the National Assembly on May 31, 2018, to appoint a caretaker government until the general elections in the country.

22. Imran Khan

Tenure: 18th August 2018 - 10 April 2022 (3 years, 235 days)

Political party: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

After the 2018 general elections in Pakistan, Imran Khan became the Prime Minister with the support of his party and the coalition partners. He was ousted from the office after he lost the no-trust vote. He is the first Pakistan PM to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

23. Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif

Tenure: 11th April 2022 - Incumbent

Political party: Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan following the ouster of Imran Khan through a successful no-trust vote.

