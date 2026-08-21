List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenure

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is the head of government and chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The office was established on August 14, 1947 following the partition of British India.

Despite Pakistan’s long political history no Prime Minister in the nation’s history has ever completed a full 5 year constitutional term. This is largely due to military coups, judicial disqualifications, and political instability.

Read more about who have been elected as the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenures hereonwards for general knowledge.

Quick Facts about Prime Ministers of Pakistan