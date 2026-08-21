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List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan (1947 - 2026): Full Tenure, Political Parties and Caretakers

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 13:21 IST

Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has seen 20 elected/appointed Prime Ministers across 24 distinct terms, alongside 8 Caretaker Prime Ministers during transitional phases. Discover the comprehensive timeline detailing every Prime Minister, their political party, exact tenure, and key historical insights.

List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenure
List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenure

Key Points

  • Liaquat Ali Khan was Pakistan's first Prime Minister (1947-1951).
  • No Pakistani PM has served a complete 5-year term.
  • Shehbaz Sharif is the current PM, starting his second term in March 2024.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is the head of government and chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The office was established on August 14, 1947 following the partition of British India.

Despite Pakistan’s long political history no Prime Minister in the nation’s history has ever completed a full 5 year constitutional term. This is largely due to military coups, judicial disqualifications, and political instability.

Read more about who have been elected as the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenures hereonwards for general knowledge. 

Quick Facts about Prime Ministers of Pakistan

  • First Prime Minister: Liaquat Ali Khan (August 15, 1947 to October 16, 1951)
  • Current Prime Minister: Shehbaz Sharif (2nd term, assuming office March 4, 2024)
  • First and Only Female Prime Minister: Benazir Bhutto (1988 to 1990 and 1993 to 1996)
  • Longest Consecutive Term: Liaquat Ali Khan (4 years, 63 days)
  • Longest Cumulative Tenure: Nawaz Sharif (Served 3 non consecutive terms totaling over 9 years)
  • Shortest Tenure (Elected): Nurul Amin (Served 13 days during the 1971 war)

Full List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan: From 1947 to 2026

Note that Caretaker Prime Ministers are appointed during national election transitions to ensure impartial governance as mandated by the Constitution of Pakistan.

No. Name of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Party/Affiliation Took Office Left Office Total Tenure
1 Liaquat Ali Khan Muslim League 14 Aug 1947 16 Oct 1951 4 yrs, 63 days
2 Khawaja Nazimuddin Muslim League 17 Oct 1951 17 Apr 1953 1 yr, 182 days
3 Mohammad Ali Bogra Muslim League 17 Apr 1953 12 Aug 1955 2 yrs, 117 days
4 Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Muslim League 12 Aug 1955 12 Sep 1956 1 yr, 31 days
5 Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Awami League 12 Sep 1956 17 Oct 1957 1 yr, 35 days
6 Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar Muslim League 17 Oct 1957 11 Dec 1957 55 days
7 Sir Feroze Khan Noon Republican Party 16 Dec 1957 7 Oct 1958 295 days
Office Abolished / Martial Law Military Rule 8 Oct 1958 6 Dec 1971
8 Nurul Amin Pakistan Democratic Party 7 Dec 1971 20 Dec 1971 13 days
Office Vacant Presidential Rule 21 Dec 1971 13 Aug 1973
9 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 14 Aug 1973 5 Jul 1977 3 yrs, 325 days
Office Vacant / Martial Law Military Rule 6 Jul 1977 23 Mar 1985
10 Muhammad Khan Junejo Independent / PML 24 Mar 1985 29 May 1988 3 yrs, 66 days
Office Vacant Caretaker/Interim 30 May 1988 1 Dec 1988
11 Benazir Bhutto (1st Term) PPP 2 Dec 1988 6 Aug 1990 1 yr, 247 days
Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (Caretaker) National Peoples Party 6 Aug 1990 6 Nov 1990 92 days
12 Nawaz Sharif (1st Term) PML-N 6 Nov 1990 18 Jul 1993 2 yrs, 254 days
Balkh Sher Mazari (Caretaker) Independent 18 Apr 1993 26 May 1993 38 days
Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi (Caretaker) Independent 18 Jul 1993 19 Oct 1993 93 days
(11) Benazir Bhutto (2nd Term) PPP 19 Oct 1993 5 Nov 1996 3 yrs, 17 days
Malik Meraj Khalid (Caretaker) Independent 5 Nov 1996 17 Feb 1997 104 days
(12) Nawaz Sharif (2nd Term) PML-N 17 Feb 1997 12 Oct 1999 2 yrs, 237 days
Office Vacant / Executive Dictatorship Military Rule (Pervez Musharraf) 13 Oct 1999 22 Nov 2002
13 Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali PML-Q 23 Nov 2002 26 Jun 2004 1 yr, 216 days
14 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PML-Q 30 Jun 2004 23 Aug 2004 54 days
15 Shaukat Aziz PML-Q 28 Aug 2004 15 Nov 2007 3 yrs, 79 days
Muhammad Mian Soomro (Caretaker) PML-Q 16 Nov 2007 24 Mar 2008 129 days
16 Yusuf Raza Gilani PPP 25 Mar 2008 19 Jun 2012 4 yrs, 86 days
17 Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PPP 22 Jun 2012 24 Mar 2013 275 days
Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (Caretaker) Independent 25 Mar 2013 5 Jun 2013 72 days
(12) Nawaz Sharif (3rd Term) PML-N 5 Jun 2013 28 Jul 2017 4 yrs, 53 days
18 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PML-N 1 Aug 2017 31 May 2018 303 days
Nasirul Mulk (Caretaker) Independent 1 Jun 2018 17 Aug 2018 77 days
19 Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 18 Aug 2018 10 Apr 2022 3 yrs, 235 days
20 Shehbaz Sharif (1st Term) PML-N 11 Apr 2022 14 Aug 2023 1 yr, 125 days
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (Caretaker) Independent 14 Aug 2023 3 Mar 2024 202 days
(20) Shehbaz Sharif (2nd Term) PML-N (Coalition) 4 Mar 2024 Incumbent Active

Who is Current Prime Minister of Pakistan?

Source: India Today

The current Prime Minister of Pakistan is Shehbaz Sharif. He assumed office for his second term on March 4, 2024, following the general elections held in February 2024.

Sharif leads a coalition government comprising the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party .

In his current tenure, Prime Minister Sharif has been addressing significant challenges, including economic instability, political unrest, and heightened tensions with neighbouring India. Notably, in early May 2025, he convened a meeting of Pakistan's National Command Authority to discuss the country's nuclear posture amid escalating cross-border hostilities.

Why has No Prime Minister Completed 5 Year Term in Pakistan?

The parliamentary history of Pakistan has seen 24 Prime Ministers across 30 distinct terms but none have served a full continuous 5 year tenure due to three primary historical factors:

  1. Military Interventions: Martial law was imposed in 1958, 1977, and 1999 which dissolved democratic governments.
  2. Judicial Disqualification: Prime Ministers such as Yusuf Raza Gilani (2012) and Nawaz Sharif (2017) were removed prematurely following Supreme Court rulings.
  3. No Confidence Votes: Imran Khan became the first Prime Minister in Pakistan's history to be removed via a successful Vote of No Confidence on April 10, 2022.

Constitutional Role of Pakistan’s Prime Minister 

Under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan the Prime Minister serves as the Chief Executive of the country. The Prime Minister being selected by members of the National Assembly heads the Cabinet and advises the President on executive appointments along with managing domestic and national security policies.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 13:21 IST

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FAQs

  • Q!. Who was the first PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Liaquat Ali Khan was the first PM of Pakistan
  • Who was the first PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Liaquat Ali Khan was the first PM of Pakistan.
  • Q2. Who was 7th PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Sir Malik Feroz Khan Noon served as the 7th prime minister of Pakistan. He was removed when president Iskandar Ali Mirza imposed martial law
  • How many Prime Ministers has Pakistan had in total?
    +
    Pakistan has had 20 elected/appointed individuals serve as Prime Minister across 24 distinct terms, along with 8 interim Caretaker Prime Ministers during election transitions.
  • Q3. Who is the current PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is the current PM of Pakistan
  • Q4. Who is the shortest serving PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Nurul Amin served as PM from 7th December 1971 to 20th December 1971 (13 days)
  • Who served as the shortest-tenured elected Prime Minister of Pakistan?
    +
    Nurul Amin served the shortest elected tenure of just 13 days in December 1971.
  • Who was the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan?
    +
    Benazir Bhutto became the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan and the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation when elected in 1988.
  • Q5. Who became the first female PM of Pakistan?
    +
    Benazir Bhutto was the first female prime minister of Pakistan

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