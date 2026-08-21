List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenure

List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan (1947 - 2026): Full Tenure, Political Parties and Caretakers
Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has seen 20 elected/appointed Prime Ministers across 24 distinct terms, alongside 8 Caretaker Prime Ministers during transitional phases. Discover the comprehensive timeline detailing every Prime Minister, their political party, exact tenure, and key historical insights.
Key Points
- Liaquat Ali Khan was Pakistan's first Prime Minister (1947-1951).
- No Pakistani PM has served a complete 5-year term.
- Shehbaz Sharif is the current PM, starting his second term in March 2024.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan is the head of government and chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The office was established on August 14, 1947 following the partition of British India.
Despite Pakistan’s long political history no Prime Minister in the nation’s history has ever completed a full 5 year constitutional term. This is largely due to military coups, judicial disqualifications, and political instability.
Read more about who have been elected as the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and their tenures hereonwards for general knowledge.
Quick Facts about Prime Ministers of Pakistan
- First Prime Minister: Liaquat Ali Khan (August 15, 1947 to October 16, 1951)
- Current Prime Minister: Shehbaz Sharif (2nd term, assuming office March 4, 2024)
- First and Only Female Prime Minister: Benazir Bhutto (1988 to 1990 and 1993 to 1996)
- Longest Consecutive Term: Liaquat Ali Khan (4 years, 63 days)
- Longest Cumulative Tenure: Nawaz Sharif (Served 3 non consecutive terms totaling over 9 years)
- Shortest Tenure (Elected): Nurul Amin (Served 13 days during the 1971 war)
Full List of Prime Ministers of Pakistan: From 1947 to 2026
Note that Caretaker Prime Ministers are appointed during national election transitions to ensure impartial governance as mandated by the Constitution of Pakistan.
|No.
|Name of Pakistan’s Prime Minister
|Party/Affiliation
|Took Office
|Left Office
|Total Tenure
|1
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Muslim League
|14 Aug 1947
|16 Oct 1951
|4 yrs, 63 days
|2
|Khawaja Nazimuddin
|Muslim League
|17 Oct 1951
|17 Apr 1953
|1 yr, 182 days
|3
|Mohammad Ali Bogra
|Muslim League
|17 Apr 1953
|12 Aug 1955
|2 yrs, 117 days
|4
|Chaudhry Mohammad Ali
|Muslim League
|12 Aug 1955
|12 Sep 1956
|1 yr, 31 days
|5
|Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy
|Awami League
|12 Sep 1956
|17 Oct 1957
|1 yr, 35 days
|6
|Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar
|Muslim League
|17 Oct 1957
|11 Dec 1957
|55 days
|7
|Sir Feroze Khan Noon
|Republican Party
|16 Dec 1957
|7 Oct 1958
|295 days
|–
|Office Abolished / Martial Law
|Military Rule
|8 Oct 1958
|6 Dec 1971
|–
|8
|Nurul Amin
|Pakistan Democratic Party
|7 Dec 1971
|20 Dec 1971
|13 days
|–
|Office Vacant
|Presidential Rule
|21 Dec 1971
|13 Aug 1973
|–
|9
|Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
|Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
|14 Aug 1973
|5 Jul 1977
|3 yrs, 325 days
|–
|Office Vacant / Martial Law
|Military Rule
|6 Jul 1977
|23 Mar 1985
|–
|10
|Muhammad Khan Junejo
|Independent / PML
|24 Mar 1985
|29 May 1988
|3 yrs, 66 days
|–
|Office Vacant
|Caretaker/Interim
|30 May 1988
|1 Dec 1988
|–
|11
|Benazir Bhutto (1st Term)
|PPP
|2 Dec 1988
|6 Aug 1990
|1 yr, 247 days
|–
|Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (Caretaker)
|National Peoples Party
|6 Aug 1990
|6 Nov 1990
|92 days
|12
|Nawaz Sharif (1st Term)
|PML-N
|6 Nov 1990
|18 Jul 1993
|2 yrs, 254 days
|–
|Balkh Sher Mazari (Caretaker)
|Independent
|18 Apr 1993
|26 May 1993
|38 days
|–
|Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi (Caretaker)
|Independent
|18 Jul 1993
|19 Oct 1993
|93 days
|(11)
|Benazir Bhutto (2nd Term)
|PPP
|19 Oct 1993
|5 Nov 1996
|3 yrs, 17 days
|–
|Malik Meraj Khalid (Caretaker)
|Independent
|5 Nov 1996
|17 Feb 1997
|104 days
|(12)
|Nawaz Sharif (2nd Term)
|PML-N
|17 Feb 1997
|12 Oct 1999
|2 yrs, 237 days
|–
|Office Vacant / Executive Dictatorship
|Military Rule (Pervez Musharraf)
|13 Oct 1999
|22 Nov 2002
|–
|13
|Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali
|PML-Q
|23 Nov 2002
|26 Jun 2004
|1 yr, 216 days
|14
|Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain
|PML-Q
|30 Jun 2004
|23 Aug 2004
|54 days
|15
|Shaukat Aziz
|PML-Q
|28 Aug 2004
|15 Nov 2007
|3 yrs, 79 days
|–
|Muhammad Mian Soomro (Caretaker)
|PML-Q
|16 Nov 2007
|24 Mar 2008
|129 days
|16
|Yusuf Raza Gilani
|PPP
|25 Mar 2008
|19 Jun 2012
|4 yrs, 86 days
|17
|Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
|PPP
|22 Jun 2012
|24 Mar 2013
|275 days
|–
|Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (Caretaker)
|Independent
|25 Mar 2013
|5 Jun 2013
|72 days
|(12)
|Nawaz Sharif (3rd Term)
|PML-N
|5 Jun 2013
|28 Jul 2017
|4 yrs, 53 days
|18
|Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
|PML-N
|1 Aug 2017
|31 May 2018
|303 days
|–
|Nasirul Mulk (Caretaker)
|Independent
|1 Jun 2018
|17 Aug 2018
|77 days
|19
|Imran Khan
|Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
|18 Aug 2018
|10 Apr 2022
|3 yrs, 235 days
|20
|Shehbaz Sharif (1st Term)
|PML-N
|11 Apr 2022
|14 Aug 2023
|1 yr, 125 days
|–
|Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (Caretaker)
|Independent
|14 Aug 2023
|3 Mar 2024
|202 days
|(20)
|Shehbaz Sharif (2nd Term)
|PML-N (Coalition)
|4 Mar 2024
|Incumbent
|Active
Who is Current Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Source: India Today
The current Prime Minister of Pakistan is Shehbaz Sharif. He assumed office for his second term on March 4, 2024, following the general elections held in February 2024.
Sharif leads a coalition government comprising the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party .
In his current tenure, Prime Minister Sharif has been addressing significant challenges, including economic instability, political unrest, and heightened tensions with neighbouring India. Notably, in early May 2025, he convened a meeting of Pakistan's National Command Authority to discuss the country's nuclear posture amid escalating cross-border hostilities.
Why has No Prime Minister Completed 5 Year Term in Pakistan?
The parliamentary history of Pakistan has seen 24 Prime Ministers across 30 distinct terms but none have served a full continuous 5 year tenure due to three primary historical factors:
- Military Interventions: Martial law was imposed in 1958, 1977, and 1999 which dissolved democratic governments.
- Judicial Disqualification: Prime Ministers such as Yusuf Raza Gilani (2012) and Nawaz Sharif (2017) were removed prematurely following Supreme Court rulings.
- No Confidence Votes: Imran Khan became the first Prime Minister in Pakistan's history to be removed via a successful Vote of No Confidence on April 10, 2022.
Constitutional Role of Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Under the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan the Prime Minister serves as the Chief Executive of the country. The Prime Minister being selected by members of the National Assembly heads the Cabinet and advises the President on executive appointments along with managing domestic and national security policies.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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