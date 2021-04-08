Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

List of Sessions of Indian National Congress before Independence (1885-1947)

Allan Octavian Hume, Dinshaw Edulji Wacha and Dadabhai Naoroji founded Indian National Congress in 1885. The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in Bombay from 28–30 December 1885 under the chairmanship of Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee.
The Indian National Congress was formed in 1885. The first president of the Indian National Congress was Mr. Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee. The sessions of the Indian National Congress were held at the gap of a year. In this article, we have published a list of all the sessions of the Indian national congress before the Indian Independence.

Sessions of Indian National Congress

The Founding Years (1885-1900)

Date

Place

President

Session

28-30 December 1885

Bombay

Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee

1st

27-30 December 1886

Calcutta

Dadabhai Naoroji

2nd

27-30 December 1887

Madras

Badruddin Tyyabji (fist Muslim President)

3rd

26-29 December 1888

Allahabad

George Yule (first English President)

4th

26-28 December 1889

Bombay

Sir William Wedderburn

5th

26-30 December 1890

Calcutta

Pherozeshah Mehta

6th

28-30 December 1891

Nagpur

P. Ananda Charlu

7th

28-30 December 1892

Allahabad

Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee

8th

27-30 December 1893

Lahore

Dadabhai Naoroji

9th 

26-29 December 1894

Madras

Alfred Webb

10th

27-30 December 1895

Pune

Surendranath Banerjee

11th 

28-31 December 1896

Calcutta

Rahimatullah M. Sayani

12th 

27-29 December 1897

Amraoti

C. Sankaran Nair

13th

29-31 December 1898

Madras

Ananda Mohan Bose

14th 

27-29 December 1899

Lucknow

Romesh Chunder Dutt

15th

27-29 December 1900

Lahore

N.G. Chandavarkar

16th

The Pre Independece Era (1900-1947)

Date

Place

President

Session

26-28 December 1901

Calcutta

Dinshaw Eduljee Wacha

17th

28-30 December 1902

Ahmedabad

Surendranath Banerjee

18th

28-30 December 1903

Madras

Lal Mohan Ghosh

19th

26-28 December 1904

Bombay

Sir Henry Cotton

20th

27-30 December 1905

Banaras

Gopal Krishna Gokhale

21st

26-29 December 1906

Calcutta

Dadabhai Naoroji

22nd

26-27 December 1907

Surat

Rash Behari Ghosh

23rd (Session Suspended)
28-30 December 1908

Madras

Rash Behari Ghosh

23rd 

27-29 December 1909

Lahore

Madan Mohan Malviya

24th

26-29 December 1910

Allahabad

Sir William Wedderburn

25th

26-28 December 1911

Calcutta

Bishan Narayan Dar

26th

26-28 December 1912

Bankipore

Raghunath Narasinha Mudholkar

27th

26-28 December 1913

Karachi

Nawab Syed Mohammed Bahadur

28th

14-15 April 1914

Madras

Bhupendra Nath Bose

29th

27-29 December 1915

Bombay

Satyendra Prasanna Sinha

30th

26-30 December 1916

Lucknow

Ambica Charan Mazumdar 

31st

26-29 December 1917

Calcutta

Annie Besant

32nd

26-30 December 1918

Delhi

Madan Mohan Malviya

33rd

29 August - 1 September 1918

Bombay

Romesh Chunder Dutt

Special Session

26-30 December 1919

Amritsar

Motilal Nehru

34th

26-30 December 1920

Nagpur

C. Vijayaraghavachariar

35th

27-28 December 1921

Ahmadabad

Hakim Ajmal Khan (Acting President for C.R. Das)

36th

26-31 December 1922

Gaya

Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das

37th

4-8 September 1923

Delhi

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad 

Special session

26-27 December 1924

Belgaum

M.K. Gandhi

39th

15-17 April 1925

Cawnpore

Mrs. Sarojini Naidu 

40th

26-28 December 1926

Gawahati

S. Srinivasa Iyengar

41th

26-28 December 1927

Madras

M. A. Ansari

42nd

29 December 1928 - 1 January 1929

Calcutta

Motilal Nehru 

43rd

16-18 April 1929

Lahore

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

44th

21-31 March 1931

Karachi

Vallabhbhai J. Patel 

45th

12-14 September 1933

Calcutta

Mrs. Nellie Sengupta

47th

24-28 October 1934

Bombay

Dr. Rajendra Prasad

48th

18-20 June 1936

Lucknow

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

49th

12-14 July 1937

Faizpur

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

50th

19-21 February 1938

Haripura

Subhash Chandra Bose

51st

10-12 March 1939

Tripura

Subhash Chandra Bose

52nd

19-20 March 1940

Ramgarh

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad

53rd

23-24 November 1946

Meerut

J.B. Kriplani

54th

The Indian National Congress was formed as a safety valve for civil and political dialogue among literate Indians. These sessions of the INC are asked in various competitive exams. So, aspirants must go through them thoroughly.

