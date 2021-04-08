List of Sessions of Indian National Congress before Independence (1885-1947)
The Indian National Congress was formed in 1885. The first president of the Indian National Congress was Mr. Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee. The sessions of the Indian National Congress were held at the gap of a year. In this article, we have published a list of all the sessions of the Indian national congress before the Indian Independence.
Sessions of Indian National Congress
The Founding Years (1885-1900)
|
Date
|
Place
|
President
|
Session
|
28-30 December 1885
|
Bombay
|
Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee
|
1st
|
27-30 December 1886
|
Calcutta
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
2nd
|
27-30 December 1887
|
Madras
|
Badruddin Tyyabji (fist Muslim President)
|
3rd
|
26-29 December 1888
|
Allahabad
|
George Yule (first English President)
|
4th
|
26-28 December 1889
|
Bombay
|
Sir William Wedderburn
|
5th
|
26-30 December 1890
|
Calcutta
|
Pherozeshah Mehta
|
6th
|
28-30 December 1891
|
Nagpur
|
P. Ananda Charlu
|
7th
|
28-30 December 1892
|
Allahabad
|
Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee
|
8th
|
27-30 December 1893
|
Lahore
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
9th
|
26-29 December 1894
|
Madras
|
Alfred Webb
|
10th
|
27-30 December 1895
|
Pune
|
Surendranath Banerjee
|
11th
|
28-31 December 1896
|
Calcutta
|
Rahimatullah M. Sayani
|
12th
|
27-29 December 1897
|
Amraoti
|
C. Sankaran Nair
|
13th
|
29-31 December 1898
|
Madras
|
Ananda Mohan Bose
|
14th
|
27-29 December 1899
|
Lucknow
|
Romesh Chunder Dutt
|
15th
|
27-29 December 1900
|
Lahore
|
N.G. Chandavarkar
|
16th
The Pre Independece Era (1900-1947)
|
Date
|
Place
|
President
|
Session
|
26-28 December 1901
|
Calcutta
|
Dinshaw Eduljee Wacha
|
17th
|
28-30 December 1902
|
Ahmedabad
|
Surendranath Banerjee
|
18th
|
28-30 December 1903
|
Madras
|
Lal Mohan Ghosh
|
19th
|
26-28 December 1904
|
Bombay
|
Sir Henry Cotton
|
20th
|
27-30 December 1905
|
Banaras
|
Gopal Krishna Gokhale
|
21st
|
26-29 December 1906
|
Calcutta
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
22nd
|
26-27 December 1907
|
Surat
|
Rash Behari Ghosh
|
23rd (Session Suspended)
|28-30 December 1908
|
Madras
|
Rash Behari Ghosh
|
23rd
|
27-29 December 1909
|
Lahore
|
Madan Mohan Malviya
|
24th
|
26-29 December 1910
|
Allahabad
|
Sir William Wedderburn
|
25th
|
26-28 December 1911
|
Calcutta
|
Bishan Narayan Dar
|
26th
|
26-28 December 1912
|
Bankipore
|
Raghunath Narasinha Mudholkar
|
27th
|
26-28 December 1913
|
Karachi
|
Nawab Syed Mohammed Bahadur
|
28th
|
14-15 April 1914
|
Madras
|
Bhupendra Nath Bose
|
29th
|
27-29 December 1915
|
Bombay
|
Satyendra Prasanna Sinha
|
30th
|
26-30 December 1916
|
Lucknow
|
Ambica Charan Mazumdar
|
31st
|
26-29 December 1917
|
Calcutta
|
Annie Besant
|
32nd
|
26-30 December 1918
|
Delhi
|
Madan Mohan Malviya
|
33rd
|
29 August - 1 September 1918
|
Bombay
|
Romesh Chunder Dutt
|
Special Session
|
26-30 December 1919
|
Amritsar
|
Motilal Nehru
|
34th
|
26-30 December 1920
|
Nagpur
|
C. Vijayaraghavachariar
|
35th
|
27-28 December 1921
|
Ahmadabad
|
Hakim Ajmal Khan (Acting President for C.R. Das)
|
36th
|
26-31 December 1922
|
Gaya
|
Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das
|
37th
|
4-8 September 1923
|
Delhi
|
Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
|
Special session
|
26-27 December 1924
|
Belgaum
|
M.K. Gandhi
|
39th
|
15-17 April 1925
|
Cawnpore
|
Mrs. Sarojini Naidu
|
40th
|
26-28 December 1926
|
Gawahati
|
S. Srinivasa Iyengar
|
41th
|
26-28 December 1927
|
Madras
|
M. A. Ansari
|
42nd
|
29 December 1928 - 1 January 1929
|
Calcutta
|
Motilal Nehru
|
43rd
|
16-18 April 1929
|
Lahore
|
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
|
44th
|
21-31 March 1931
|
Karachi
|
Vallabhbhai J. Patel
|
45th
|
12-14 September 1933
|
Calcutta
|
Mrs. Nellie Sengupta
|
47th
|
24-28 October 1934
|
Bombay
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad
|
48th
|
18-20 June 1936
|
Lucknow
|
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
|
49th
|
12-14 July 1937
|
Faizpur
|
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
|
50th
|
19-21 February 1938
|
Haripura
|
Subhash Chandra Bose
|
51st
|
10-12 March 1939
|
Tripura
|
Subhash Chandra Bose
|
52nd
|
19-20 March 1940
|
Ramgarh
|
Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
|
53rd
|
23-24 November 1946
|
Meerut
|
J.B. Kriplani
|
54th
The Indian National Congress was formed as a safety valve for civil and political dialogue among literate Indians. These sessions of the INC are asked in various competitive exams. So, aspirants must go through them thoroughly.
When and Why the British first landed on the Indian Territory?
List of Indian National Congress President from Gandhi Family