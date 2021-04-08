List of Sessions of Indian National Congress before Independence (1885-1947)

When the last session of INC was held before Indian Independence?

The last session of INC before Indian Independence was held from 23-24 November 1946 in Meerut under the leadership of J.B. Kriplani.

Who was the first President of the Indian National Congress?

The first President of the Indian National Congress was Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee.

When was the first session of the Indian National Congress held?

The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in Bombay from 28-30 December 1885.

Who were the founders of the Indian National Congress?

Allan Octavian Hume, Dinshaw Edulji Wacha and Dadabhai Naoroji founded Indian National Congress in 1885.