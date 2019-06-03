List of Indian National Congress President from Gandhi Family

The Indian National Congress (INC) was established in 1885 in Bombay (now Mumbai). The basic motive behind the establishment of the INC was to propose economic reforms in India and its founding members wanted a larger role in the making of British policy for India.

The first President of the INC was Womesh Chandra Bannerjee. During 1885–1933, the tenure of the INC president was only for 1 year only. As a tradition, the post of congress President is rotated between prominent members of the party.

List of President of Indian National Congress from the Gandhi family is as follows;

President Name Tenure Remark 1. Rahul Gandhi 2017 to present 6th president from Gandhi family 2. Sonia Gandhi 1998–2017 Longest serving President of INC 3. Rajiv Gandhi 1985–91 6th Prime Minister of India 4. Indira Gandhi 1978–83 & 1983 & 84 first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister of India 5. Jawaharlal Nehru 1929, 1930, 1936, 1937, 1951 & 52, 1953,1954 Longest serving PM of India 6. Motilal Nehru 1919, 1928 First congress President from Gandhi family

Some interesting facts about the Presidents of the Indian National Congress are;

1. The President of INC at the time of India's independence was J. B. Kripalani.

2. Annie Besant was the first woman President of INC.

3. Sarojini Naidu was the first Indian woman President of INC.

4. Sonia Gandhi is the longest serving INC president. She is having held the office for nineteen years from 1998 to 2017.

5. Mohandas Gandhi headed the presidency of the congress only once in 1924 at the Belgaum session.

6. Badruddin Tyabji had served as the third President of the Indian National Congress. He was the first muslim president of Indian National congress.

So the list of President of all Indian National Congress shows that Gandhi family had 6 people at the post of congress President. Let’s see how long this practice of dynasty politics continues?

