List of the Top 10 Richest People in Uttar Pradesh [Updated 2025]

Uttar Pradesh’s Richest Person in 2025: As far as we know, Uttar Pradesh is no longer known only for its highest population and for its political views. But now, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the hub for big business and billionaires. Like India’s financial capital, Mumbai of Maharashtra and Delhi have always been highlights of the richest person in India; from Uttar Pradesh, also, many new entrepreneurs are now arising, creating their own group of super-rich entrepreneurs. In UP, from making the cookies brand to the edtech industry, there are many new entrepreneurs who started their own businesses with their inspiring stories, which led them to their successful path. According to the Hurun India Rich List, the number of billionaire entrepreneurs has increased from 9% to 36% and many of them stay in Noida with other cities of UP like Kanpur, Agra, and Lucknow.

From Muralidhar Gyanchandani of Ghadi Group to Sachin Agarwal of PTC Industries and the new entrepreneurs, Alakh Pandey’s PhysicsWallah, are some of the richest people in Uttar Pradesh. In this article, we will explore the list of the Top 10 Richest People in Uttar Pradesh. List of the Top 10 Richest People in Uttar Pradesh Rank Name Net Worth (in crore) Industry Residence 1. Muralidhar Gyanchandani 15,800 Ghadi Group Kanpur 2. Bimal Gyanchandani 10,500 Ghadi Group Kanpur 3. Sachin Agarwal 9,800 PTC Industries Lucknow 4. Lachhman Das 7,700 Amrit Bottlers Ayodhya 5. Hitesh Oberoi 7,600 Info Edge Noida 6. Dinesh Chandra Agarwal 5,400 IndiaMart Noida 7. Alakh Pandey 4,500 PhysicsWallah Prayagraj 8. Yashish Dahiya 4,100 PB Fintech Noida 9. Anil Kumar Singh 4,100 Apco Infratech Lucknow 10. Brijesh Agarwal 3,700 IndiaMart Noida

Data Source: Hurun India Rich List Brief about the Richest People in Uttar Pradesh 1. Muralidhar Gyanchandani: ₹15,800 Muralidhar Gyanchandani, alongside his brother Bimal Gyanchandani, founded the RSPL Group in Kanpur. They belong to the Sindhi background. He was instrumental in transforming the company into a major force within the FMCG sector. Their flagship product, Ghadi Detergent, has become a household name throughout India. 2. Bimal Gyanchandani: ₹10,500 crore The two brothers, Bimal Gyanchandani and Muralidhar Gyanchandani, have both played a big role in the growth of the Kanpur-based RSPL Group. Their dedicated efforts toward their company have made them achieve a significant prominence in establishing one of the leading brands in India. 3. Sachin Agarwal: ₹10,500 crore Sachin Agarwal, who is the Managing Director of PTC Industries Limited, is a highly educated and determined leader who transformed his company from a regular foundry into a world-class leader in manufacturing critical metal components through technological innovation, indigenisation, and strategic business decisions.

4. Lachhman Das – ₹7,700 crore Lachhman Das Ladhani, who is the Chairman & Managing Director of Amrit Bottlers Pvt. Ltd., began his journey in 1982 as a Parle franchisee and at that time, he was just producing soft drinks such as Thums Up and Limca. He successfully transformed the company into a fully automated plant, leading to the highest production growth in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. 5. Hitesh Oberoi: ₹7,600 crore Hitesh Oberoi, who is a Co-Promoter, Managing Director, and CEO of Info Edge India Limited, is studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. With over 20 years of experience in the internet industry, he just launched the new website “Naukri.com” and also led the establishment of other sites like Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. He is also a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

6. Dinesh Chandra Agarwal: ₹5,400 crore IndiaMART, which is one of the most prominent business-to-business online marketplaces in India, was founded by Dinesh Chandra Agarwal in Noida. The platform plays a crucial role in enabling small and medium-sized Indian businesses to embrace digitalisation and expand their customer reach. 7. Alakh Pandey: ₹4,500 crore In India, above the age of 10 or those who are preparing for NEET or IIT JEE exams, all these students are well known about Alakh Padey and his achievements and his works. Well, before he was well-established in the edtech industry, he was just a physics teacher who taught on YouTube. He has the dedication and vision to provide education to every student, regardless of their financial background. He started his company in Prayagraj and later moved to Noida. The company has achieved unicorn status within the education sector, growing significantly through the acquisition of several other startups.