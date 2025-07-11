List of the World’s Top 10 Biggest Tourism Economies in 2024-2025: Check India’s Rank Here

The tourism industry is boosted so vastly that the global tourism sector has witnessed a remarkable rejuvenation in 2024–2025, emerging stronger after years of pandemic-induced challenges since COVID-19. The travel rebounds worldwide; countries are seeing substantial economic contributions from this dynamic tourism industry. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) latest reports, many countries are trying to significantly strengthen their positions in the global tourism economy. In 2023, $10.9 trillion in revenue was generated from tourism sectors, and by 2034, it is expected to reach up to $16 trillion, contributing over 11% to global GDP. India has emerged as a top global tourism economy, ranking among the top 10 worldwide. This achievement signifies its evolution into a diverse and vibrant tourist destination. This development in the tourism sector of India highlights broader shifts in global travel trends and the rising importance of tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

In this article, we will explore the list of the world’s top 10 biggest tourism economies in 2024-2025 and also where India lies in the top 10 list. A Global Resurgence Driven by Resilience The WTTC’s 2024 Economic Impact Trends Report highlights a resurgence driven by rising consumer confidence, stronger international connectivity, and renewed demand for leisure and business travel. Despite hurdles like climate change concerns, tourism fatigue in popular destinations, and ongoing economic uncertainties, the sector’s trajectory points skyward. Top 10 Global Tourism Economies in 2024–25 At the top, the United States holds its crown as the world’s largest tourism economy with a colossal $2.36 trillion contribution. China follows in second with $1.3 trillion, poised to take the lead in the next decade. Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom maintain strong footholds, while Mexico, France, Italy, and Spain round off the top ten.

But the most notable movement in the rankings comes from India. Rank Country Economic Contribution (US$ Billion) 1 United States $2,360 2 China $1,300 3 Germany $487.6 4 Japan $297 5 United Kingdom $295.2 6 France $264.7 7 Mexico $261.6 8 India $231.6 9 Italy $231.3 10 Spain $227.9 Data Source: WTTC Economic Impact Research (EIR) India’s Tourism Boom: A New Global Power Emerges Tourism in India is now blooming; it came in 8th position in 2025 in the list of Global Tourism Economies with an economic contribution of $231.6 billion, which is a significant jump from its previous rank, which was 10th position just last year. This growth shows how India is emerging into global tourism and makes diverse and natural destinations for visits, not only for Indians but also for foreigners also attracted to India’s cultural and heritage destinations.

Source: whc.unesco.org

We know India comprises 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and ranks sixth globally for cultural landmarks. Its diverse landscapes, spiritual heritage, wellness traditions, and adventure tourism offerings are drawing in millions of tourists from around the world. With a growing middle class, more money to spend, and big government investments in tourism, it looks like India is just getting started on its growth journey. The WTTC projects India to become the 4th-largest tourism economy by 2034. Shifting Trends and Emerging Economies While traditional leaders continue to dominate, the global tourism map is being reshaped by new and rapidly growing markets. Asian nations like Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, and the Philippines are emerging as regional tourism hubs, thanks to improved accessibility and strategic investments.

Notably, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a 91.3% surge in international tourism spending, part of its Vision 2030 agenda. Other impressive gains come from: Turkey : +38.2%



Kenya : +33.3%



Colombia : +29.1%



Egypt: +22.9%

These shifts signal a broader transformation in global travel preferences and economic opportunities. Conclusion: Tourism as a Global Growth Engine The global tourism sector is now becoming so vast that no boundary exists today in every place in the world. Countries across the globe are involved in the tourism sector for their economic and cultural benefit, making it one of the strategic pillars for the growth in the economy and contributing to GDP growth for any country. Travellers from various places, including countries and outside of countries, also visit to explore the different places to learn about the particular culture of the country. As India has a diverse culture and signifies various places for its historical and cultural views, this makes the milestone gateways for India to become a leader in global tourism. If India follows the tourism sector and gets involved to bloom the tourism sector, then in only a few years, India will be in the top 5 tourism economies worldwide.