At the 47th World Heritage Committee (WHC) session in 2025, India marked a historic achievement with the inclusion of the Maratha Military Landscapes as its 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site. This recognition celebrates India's diverse cultural and architectural heritage, especially the strategic hill forts built under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These landscapes join an esteemed list that includes ancient sites like Ajanta Caves, the Taj Mahal, and the Sun Temple at Konark. Earlier in 2024, Assam’s Moidams of the Ahom Dynasty became the 43rd site. With a total of 44 World Heritage Sites, India now ranks 6th globally, showcasing a blend of cultural depth and natural beauty that reflects its historical significance on the global heritage map.

Jul 15, 2025
In 47th World Heritage Committee (WHC) session, 2025, again a proud moments came for India, as the Maratha Military Landscapes of India is consifdered as 44th UNESCO World Heritage sites of India. By inclusion of Maratha Military Landscapes, it shows the huge diverse of India cultures and heritage significance towards the India's old traditional forts and architectural sites. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) recognizes World Heritage Sites of exceptional cultural or natural significance that have been nominated by member nations of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972. In 2024, UNESCO included Assam's 'Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty' on its prestigious World Heritage list, making it India's 43rd designated site.

All 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

India is home to a diverse array of 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with 36 designated for cultural importance, seven recognized for natural beauty, and one - Khangchendzonga National Park - praised for its blend of culture and nature. Worldwide, only five countries boast more World Heritage Sites than India, which established its international reputation in 1983 when the Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, fortified Agra Fort, and iconic Taj Mahal were amongst the first inscriptions on the coveted World Heritage List. From ancient cave paintings steeped in history to lush forests sheltering rare wildlife, India safeguards an array of locales both culturally and environmentally significant on a global scale - a kaleidoscopic legacy that cements its place as a leader in worldwide heritage protection. Here is the complete list of all 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India:

Site

Location (state)

Date

Type

Ajanta Caves

Maharashtra

1983

Cultural

Ellora Caves

Maharashtra

1983

Cultural

Agra Fort

Uttar Pradesh

1983

Cultural

Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh

1983

Cultural

Sun Temple, Konârak

Odisha

1984

Cultural

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

Tamil Nadu

1984

Cultural

Kaziranga National Park

Assam

1985

Natural

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam

1985

Natural

Keoladeo National Park

Rajasthan

1985

Natural

Churches and Convents of Goa

Goa

1986

Cultural

Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Madhya Pradesh

1986

Cultural

Group of Monuments at Hampi

Karnataka

1986

Cultural

Fatehpur Sikri

Uttar Pradesh

1986

Cultural

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

Karnataka

1987

Cultural

Elephanta Caves

Maharashtra

1987

Cultural

Great Living Chola Temples

Tamil Nadu

1987

Cultural

Sundarbans National Park

West Bengal

1987

Natural

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

Uttarakhand

1988

Natural

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

Madhya Pradesh

1989

Cultural

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Delhi

1993

Cultural

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi

Delhi

1993

Cultural

Mountain Railways of India

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh

1999

Cultural

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

Bihar

2002

Cultural

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

Madhya Pradesh

2003

Cultural

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

Maharashtra

2004

Cultural

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Gujarat

2004

Cultural

Red Fort Complex

Delhi

2007

Cultural

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Rajasthan

2010

Cultural

Western Ghats

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

2012

Natural

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan

2013

Cultural

Rani-ki-Vav at Patan, Gujarat

Gujarat

2014

Cultural

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area

Himachal Pradesh

2014

Natural

Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar

Bihar

2016

Cultural

Khangchendzonga National Park

Sikkim

2016

Mixed

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier

Chandigarh

2016

Cultural

Ahmadabad

Gujarat

2017

Cultural

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai

Maharashtra

2018

Cultural

Jaipur City

Rajasthan

2019

Cultural

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana

Telangana

2021

Cultural

Dholavira: a Harappan City

Gujarat

2021

Cultural

Santiniketan

West Bengal

2023

Cultural

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas

Karnataka

2023

Cultural

Moidams – the Mound-Burial system of the Ahom Dynasty

Assam

2024

Cultural

Maratha Military Landscapes of India 

Maharashtra

2025

Cultural

The Maratha Military Landscapes of India in Maharashtra were officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 11, 2025, during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, while in 2024, the "Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty" in Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 26, 2024, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. This prestigious recognition marks India's 43rd site in 2024, and now in 2025, it is marked as the 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site.

