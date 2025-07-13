In 47th World Heritage Committee (WHC) session, 2025, again a proud moments came for India, as the Maratha Military Landscapes of India is consifdered as 44th UNESCO World Heritage sites of India. By inclusion of Maratha Military Landscapes, it shows the huge diverse of India cultures and heritage significance towards the India's old traditional forts and architectural sites. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) recognizes World Heritage Sites of exceptional cultural or natural significance that have been nominated by member nations of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972. In 2024, UNESCO included Assam's 'Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty' on its prestigious World Heritage list, making it India's 43rd designated site.
All 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
India is home to a diverse array of 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with 36 designated for cultural importance, seven recognized for natural beauty, and one - Khangchendzonga National Park - praised for its blend of culture and nature. Worldwide, only five countries boast more World Heritage Sites than India, which established its international reputation in 1983 when the Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, fortified Agra Fort, and iconic Taj Mahal were amongst the first inscriptions on the coveted World Heritage List. From ancient cave paintings steeped in history to lush forests sheltering rare wildlife, India safeguards an array of locales both culturally and environmentally significant on a global scale - a kaleidoscopic legacy that cements its place as a leader in worldwide heritage protection. Here is the complete list of all 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India:
|
Site
|
Location (state)
|
Date
|
Type
|
Ajanta Caves
|
Maharashtra
|
1983
|
Cultural
|
Ellora Caves
|
Maharashtra
|
1983
|
Cultural
|
Agra Fort
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1983
|
Cultural
|
Taj Mahal
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1983
|
Cultural
|
Sun Temple, Konârak
|
Odisha
|
1984
|
Cultural
|
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1984
|
Cultural
|
Kaziranga National Park
|
Assam
|
1985
|
Natural
|
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Assam
|
1985
|
Natural
|
Keoladeo National Park
|
Rajasthan
|
1985
|
Natural
|
Churches and Convents of Goa
|
Goa
|
1986
|
Cultural
|
Khajuraho Group of Monuments
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1986
|
Cultural
|
Group of Monuments at Hampi
|
Karnataka
|
1986
|
Cultural
|
Fatehpur Sikri
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1986
|
Cultural
|
Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
|
Karnataka
|
1987
|
Cultural
|
Elephanta Caves
|
Maharashtra
|
1987
|
Cultural
|
Great Living Chola Temples
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1987
|
Cultural
|
Sundarbans National Park
|
West Bengal
|
1987
|
Natural
|
Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
|
Uttarakhand
|
1988
|
Natural
|
Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1989
|
Cultural
|
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
|
Delhi
|
1993
|
Cultural
|
Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi
|
Delhi
|
1993
|
Cultural
|
Mountain Railways of India
|
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh
|
1999
|
Cultural
|
Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
|
Bihar
|
2002
|
Cultural
|
Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2003
|
Cultural
|
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)
|
Maharashtra
|
2004
|
Cultural
|
Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
|
Gujarat
|
2004
|
Cultural
|
Red Fort Complex
|
Delhi
|
2007
|
Cultural
|
The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
2010
|
Cultural
|
Western Ghats
|
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu
|
2012
|
Natural
|
Hill Forts of Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
2013
|
Cultural
|
Rani-ki-Vav at Patan, Gujarat
|
Gujarat
|
2014
|
Cultural
|
Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
2014
|
Natural
|
Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar
|
Bihar
|
2016
|
Cultural
|
Khangchendzonga National Park
|
Sikkim
|
2016
|
Mixed
|
The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier
|
Chandigarh
|
2016
|
Cultural
|
Ahmadabad
|
Gujarat
|
2017
|
Cultural
|
Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
2018
|
Cultural
|
Jaipur City
|
Rajasthan
|
2019
|
Cultural
|
Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana
|
Telangana
|
2021
|
Cultural
|
Dholavira: a Harappan City
|
Gujarat
|
2021
|
Cultural
|
Santiniketan
|
West Bengal
|
2023
|
Cultural
|
Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas
|
Karnataka
|
2023
|
Cultural
|
Moidams – the Mound-Burial system of the Ahom Dynasty
|
Assam
|
2024
|
Cultural
|
Maharashtra
|
2025
|
Cultural
The Maratha Military Landscapes of India in Maharashtra were officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 11, 2025, during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, while in 2024, the "Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty" in Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 26, 2024, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. This prestigious recognition marks India's 43rd site in 2024, and now in 2025, it is marked as the 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site.
