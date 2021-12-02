Top 15 Most Expensive Buildings of the World 2021: Check Complete List Here

Man is a dreamer. When the man rose to power he captured the world. He built countries, cities and places to live, worship, entertain and enjoy. These buildings were shaped as per his dream and his choice. Some of the buildings on the planet are proof of man’s imagination. These buildings are not just built investing millions but billions of dollars. Take a look at the most expensive buildings of the world in the year 2021 below.

Also Read|

The most expensive building in the world is the Great Mosque of Mecca which has cost over 100 billion dollars. Check the complete list below.

15 Most Expensive Buildings of the World:

Check the list of costliest buildings in the world below. These 15 buildings have resulted in an investment of over 200 billion dollars.

Rank Name Cost (US Dollars) 1 Al-Masdschid al-Harām, Mecca 100 Billion 2 ITER France 25 Billion 3 Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, France 21.93 Billion 4 Abraj Al-Bait Towers, Mecca 15 Billion 5 Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, Finland 12.6 Billion 6 Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, Slovakia 7.61 Billion 7 Željava Air Base, Croatia 6 Billion 8 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 5.5 Billion 9 SoFi Stadium, USA 5.5 Billion 10 Apple Park, California 5 Billion 11 Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 4.93 Billion 12 Wynn Palace, Macau 4.2 Billion 13 The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas 4.10 Billion 14 World Trade Centre, New York City 3.8 Billion 15 Lotte World Tower 3.1 Billion



Along with the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and the al-Aqsa-Mosque in Jerusalem the holy mosque in Mecca, Al-Masdschid al-Harām is one of the three holiest places in Islam.

Mecca Royal Clock towers stand next to the Great Mosque and are the tallest buildings after Burj Khalifa and Shanghai Towers. It stands at 601 metres. The main tower is just like London’s Big Ben.

The casino hotel, Marina Bay Sands is not just a hotel but also a conference centre, a shopping centre and an art and science museum. It has nightclubs, museums as well. Three towers are there with 55 stories each and have a roof garden and an infinity pool of 190 metres as well. Its architect was Mosche Safdie and he designed this building using a pack of cards.

Related|

UPSC Prelims 2022: List of 10 Best Cities For Civil Services Preparation



List of Most Populous Cities of the World in 2021

