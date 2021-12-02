Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 15 Most Expensive Buildings of the World 2021: Check Complete List Here

Check the list of most expensive buildings in the world in the article below. These buildings have been constructed with the investment of not just millions but billions of dollars.
Created On: Dec 2, 2021 11:40 IST
Modified On: Dec 2, 2021 12:21 IST
Most expensive buildings of the world 2021
Most expensive buildings of the world 2021

Man is a dreamer. When the man rose to power he captured the world.  He built countries, cities and places to live, worship, entertain and enjoy. These buildings were shaped as per his dream and his choice. Some of the buildings on the planet are proof of man’s imagination. These buildings are not just built investing millions but billions of dollars. Take a look at the most expensive buildings of the world in the year 2021 below.  

The most expensive building in the world is the Great Mosque of Mecca which has cost over 100 billion dollars. Check the complete list below.

15 Most Expensive Buildings of the World:

Check the list of costliest buildings in the world below. These 15 buildings have resulted in an investment of over 200 billion dollars. 

Rank

Name

Cost (US Dollars)

1

Al-Masdschid al-Harām, Mecca

100 Billion

2

ITER France

25 Billion

3

Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, France

21.93 Billion

4

Abraj Al-Bait Towers, Mecca

15 Billion

5

Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, Finland

12.6 Billion

6

Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, Slovakia

7.61 Billion

7

Željava Air Base, Croatia

6 Billion

8

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

5.5 Billion

9

SoFi Stadium, USA

5.5 Billion

10

Apple Park, California

5 Billion

11

Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore

4.93 Billion

12

Wynn Palace, Macau

4.2 Billion

13

The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

4.10 Billion

14

World Trade Centre, New York City

3.8 Billion

15

Lotte World Tower

3.1 Billion


Along with the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and the al-Aqsa-Mosque in Jerusalem the holy mosque in Mecca, Al-Masdschid al-Harām is one of the three holiest places in Islam.

Mecca Royal Clock towers stand next to the Great Mosque and are the tallest buildings after Burj Khalifa and Shanghai Towers. It stands at 601 metres. The main tower is just like London’s Big Ben. 

The casino hotel, Marina Bay Sands is not just a hotel but also a conference centre, a shopping centre and an art and science museum. It has nightclubs, museums as well. Three towers are there with 55 stories each and have a roof garden and an infinity pool of 190 metres as well. Its architect was Mosche Safdie and he designed this building using a pack of cards.

