List of Top Gold Producing Countries Of The World 2021
Gold Mining is a global business which is led by China. The country happens to be the largest producer of gold and accounts for 11% of the global production. It is followed by Australia and Russia. The image below would help you find the largest and the lowest gold miners or producers of the world.
List of Top Gold Producers of The World 2021:
The shiny yellow metal is liked by all, especially loved by women. But do you know where India lands in the list of production of gold? Check out the table below to know the same.
|Rank
|Country
|Quantity (Tonnes)
|1
|China
|420
|2
|Australia
|330
|3
|Russia
|310
|4
|United States Of America
|200
|5
|Canada
|180
|6
|Indonesia
|160
|7
|Peru
|130
|8
|Ghana
|130
|9
|Mexico
|110
|10
|South Africa
|101
|11
|Uzbekistan
|100
|12
|Kazakhstan
|100
|13
|Sudan
|93.1
|14
|Brazil
|85
|15
|Argentina
|72
|16
|Guinea
|71
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|70
|18
|Colombia
|65.23
|19
|Mali
|60.08
|20
|Burkina Faso
|50
|21
|Tanzania
|48.2
|22
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|39
|23
|Philippines
|38.6
|24
|Chile
|38.5
|25
|Turkey
|37.8
|26
|Zimbabwe
|33.2
|27
|Suriname
|32.8
|28
|Ivory Coast
|32.4
|29
|Dominican Republic
|31.8
|30
|Guyana
|25.5
|31
|Mongolia
|16.3
|32
|Togo
|16
|33
|Mauritania
|15.1
|34
|Egypt
|14.9
|35
|Nigeria
|14.2
|36
|Ethiopia
|11.1
|37
|Panama
|11
|38
|Senegal
|9
|39
|Tajikistan
|8.1
|40
|Sweden
|8.1
|41
|New Zealand
|7.8
|42
|Finland
|7.7
|43
|Japan
|7.1
|44
|Namibia
|6.6
|45
|Zambia
|5.9
|46
|Bulgaria
|5
|47
|Guatemala
|5
|48
|Saudi Arabia
|4.3
|49
|Armenia
|4.2
|50
|Spain
|3.6
|51
|Ecuador
|3.5
|52
|Uganda
|3
|53
|Georgia
|3
|54
|Azerbaijan
|2.78
|55
|Malaysia
|2.12
|56
|Honduras
|1.9
|57
|Solomon islands
|1.8
|58
|Cameroon
|1.7
|59
|Fiji
|1.41
|60
|India
|1.4
|61
|Eritrea
|1.4
|62
|Uruguay
|1.2
|63
|Niger
|1.1
|64
|Botswana
|1
|65
|Greece
|0.8
|66
|Gabon
|0.666
|67
|Serbia
|0.6
|68
|Poland
|0.5
|69
|Romania
|0.4
|70
|Morocco
|0.4
|71
|Kenya
|0.2
|72
|Afghanistan
|0.04
India is one of the largest consumers of gold in the world. India gets its gold from Kolar Gold Fields, Lava Gold Mines in Jharkhand, Sonbhadra Mines in UP, Parasi mines in Jharkhand etc.
