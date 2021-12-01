Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Top Gold Producing Countries Of The World 2021

Gold is the yellow, malleable and ductile metal that never loses its shine. It is one of the precious metals that is accepted by all countries of the world. It is basically used in jewellery making. Check the list of the biggest gold producing countries of the world below.
Top Gold Producing Countries of the World

Gold Mining is a global business which is led by China. The country happens to be the largest producer of gold and accounts for 11% of the global production. It is followed by Australia and Russia. The image below would help you find the largest and the lowest gold miners or producers of the world. 

Gold Production distribution in the world

 

List of Top Gold Producers of The World 2021:

The shiny yellow metal is liked by all, especially loved by women. But do you know where India lands in the list of production of gold? Check out the table below to know the same.

Rank Country Quantity (Tonnes)
1 China 420
2 Australia 330
3 Russia 310
4 United States Of America 200
5 Canada 180
6 Indonesia 160
7 Peru 130
8 Ghana 130
9 Mexico 110
10 South Africa 101
11 Uzbekistan 100
12 Kazakhstan 100
13 Sudan 93.1
14 Brazil 85
15 Argentina 72
16 Guinea 71
17 Papua New Guinea 70
18 Colombia 65.23
19 Mali 60.08
20 Burkina Faso 50
21 Tanzania 48.2
22 Democratic Republic of Congo 39
23 Philippines 38.6
24 Chile 38.5
25 Turkey 37.8
26 Zimbabwe 33.2
27 Suriname 32.8
28 Ivory Coast 32.4
29 Dominican Republic 31.8
30 Guyana 25.5
31 Mongolia 16.3
32 Togo 16
33 Mauritania 15.1
34 Egypt 14.9
35 Nigeria 14.2
36 Ethiopia 11.1
37 Panama 11
38 Senegal 9
39 Tajikistan 8.1
40 Sweden 8.1
41 New Zealand 7.8
42 Finland 7.7
43 Japan 7.1
44 Namibia 6.6
45 Zambia 5.9
46 Bulgaria 5
47 Guatemala 5
48 Saudi Arabia 4.3
49 Armenia 4.2
50 Spain 3.6
51 Ecuador 3.5
52 Uganda 3
53 Georgia 3
54 Azerbaijan 2.78
55 Malaysia 2.12
56 Honduras 1.9
57 Solomon islands 1.8
58 Cameroon 1.7
59 Fiji 1.41
60 India 1.4
61 Eritrea 1.4
62 Uruguay 1.2
63 Niger 1.1
64 Botswana 1
65 Greece 0.8
66 Gabon 0.666
67 Serbia 0.6
68 Poland 0.5
69 Romania 0.4
70 Morocco 0.4
71 Kenya 0.2
72 Afghanistan 0.04

India is one of the largest consumers of gold in the world. India gets its gold from Kolar Gold Fields, Lava Gold Mines in Jharkhand, Sonbhadra Mines in UP, Parasi mines in Jharkhand etc. 

