List of Top Gold Producing Countries Of The World 2021

Gold Mining is a global business which is led by China. The country happens to be the largest producer of gold and accounts for 11% of the global production. It is followed by Australia and Russia. The image below would help you find the largest and the lowest gold miners or producers of the world.

List of Top Gold Producers of The World 2021:

The shiny yellow metal is liked by all, especially loved by women. But do you know where India lands in the list of production of gold? Check out the table below to know the same.

Rank Country Quantity (Tonnes) 1 China 420 2 Australia 330 3 Russia 310 4 United States Of America 200 5 Canada 180 6 Indonesia 160 7 Peru 130 8 Ghana 130 9 Mexico 110 10 South Africa 101 11 Uzbekistan 100 12 Kazakhstan 100 13 Sudan 93.1 14 Brazil 85 15 Argentina 72 16 Guinea 71 17 Papua New Guinea 70 18 Colombia 65.23 19 Mali 60.08 20 Burkina Faso 50 21 Tanzania 48.2 22 Democratic Republic of Congo 39 23 Philippines 38.6 24 Chile 38.5 25 Turkey 37.8 26 Zimbabwe 33.2 27 Suriname 32.8 28 Ivory Coast 32.4 29 Dominican Republic 31.8 30 Guyana 25.5 31 Mongolia 16.3 32 Togo 16 33 Mauritania 15.1 34 Egypt 14.9 35 Nigeria 14.2 36 Ethiopia 11.1 37 Panama 11 38 Senegal 9 39 Tajikistan 8.1 40 Sweden 8.1 41 New Zealand 7.8 42 Finland 7.7 43 Japan 7.1 44 Namibia 6.6 45 Zambia 5.9 46 Bulgaria 5 47 Guatemala 5 48 Saudi Arabia 4.3 49 Armenia 4.2 50 Spain 3.6 51 Ecuador 3.5 52 Uganda 3 53 Georgia 3 54 Azerbaijan 2.78 55 Malaysia 2.12 56 Honduras 1.9 57 Solomon islands 1.8 58 Cameroon 1.7 59 Fiji 1.41 60 India 1.4 61 Eritrea 1.4 62 Uruguay 1.2 63 Niger 1.1 64 Botswana 1 65 Greece 0.8 66 Gabon 0.666 67 Serbia 0.6 68 Poland 0.5 69 Romania 0.4 70 Morocco 0.4 71 Kenya 0.2 72 Afghanistan 0.04

India is one of the largest consumers of gold in the world. India gets its gold from Kolar Gold Fields, Lava Gold Mines in Jharkhand, Sonbhadra Mines in UP, Parasi mines in Jharkhand etc.

