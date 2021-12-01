Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of 10 Cheapest Cities Of The World 2021: Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report

Worldwide Cost of Living Index 2021 has released the list of cheapest and the most expensive cities in the world. Check in the table below the top 10 cheapest cities to live in. Also, check the position of Indian Cities below.
Created On: Dec 1, 2021 17:36 IST
Modified On: Dec 1, 2021 17:37 IST
10 Cheapest Cities of the World- Complete List

Worldwide Cost Of Living 2021 Report has been released by Economist Intelligence Unit,(EIU). As per the index, Tel Aviv has been listed as the costliest city in the world while Syria's Damascus has been found to be the cheapest city to live in the world. Here's a list of the ten cheapest cities in the world below. 

This Worldwide Cost of Living Index explores 173 cities of the world which are ranked based on "Impactful Global Events". 

List of 10 Cheapest Cities in The World:

In the table below, one can check the cheapest cities listed alongside the countries they are in. It has been found by EIU that the cost of living in these cities is the least compared to other cities of the world. Take a look: 

Rank

City

Country

1

Damascus

Syria

2

Tripoli

Libya

3

Tashkent

Uzbekistan

4

Tunis

Tunisia

5

Almaty

Kazakhstan

6

Karachi

Pakistan

7

Ahmedabad

India

8

Algiers

Algeria

9

Buenos Aires

Argentina

10

Lusaka

Zambia

The cities in the table above are listed in ascending order with the cheapest at the top and the most expensive of this lot at the bottom. 

One can see that the war-ridden capital of Syria, Damascus is the cheapest place to live in the world. 

The most expensive city of the world in the index is Tel Aviv which is the capital of Isreal. It is situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. The city has soaring currency rates and rising prices for basic amenities like food, transportation etc.  

How is the Cost of Living Index Calculated?

A survey is conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU every year. This year it was conducted in September-October 2021. This Worldwide Cost of Living index explores the cost of living in 173 cities and is measured against “impactful global events”. 

The costliest cities of the world are dominated by European and Developed Asian Cities while North American and Chinese cities were found to be moderately priced. 

Which Indian City is the Cheapest to Live in?

As per the survey conducted, Ahmedabad in Gujarat is the cheapest city to live in from India. This is the only city that has found a place in this index report. Other than this no other city was ranked from India either in Most Expensive or the cheapest list.     

Pakistan’s capital Karachi also found the 6th spot in the list of cheapest countries of the world. 

Who releases the Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report every year?

Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU releases the Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report every year.

Which city is the cheapest to live in India?

Ahmedabad is the cheapest city in India to live in as per the Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report 2021

Which is the most expensive city in the world 2021?

Tel Aviv, Israel's capital is the most expensive city as per the Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report 2021

Which is the cheapest city in the world in 2021?

The cheapest city in the world in 2021 is Damascus in Syria.

