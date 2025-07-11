In 2025, lithium continues to power the world's shift toward a cleaner, greener future. As we know, lithium is a very important ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, the heart of electric vehicles (EVs), smartphones, laptops, and renewable energy storage. Globally, lithium has emerged as one of the most in-demand critical minerals. In the automobile sector, demand for EVs is surging, driving up EV production and ambitious net-zero targets. Countries are racing not only to produce lithium but also to secure long-term reserves.
Many countries, such as Chile, Australia, and Argentina, as well as others, are leading in production and reserves of lithium, which helps shape global strategies around mining, trade, and technology. These countries will play a central role in shaping the world's sustainable future, particularly in terms of production and reserves of lithium.
Also Read: List of Top 10 Countries Of Production And Reserves of Cobalt
In this article, let’s dive into the data of the list of top 8 countries that have the highest production and reserves of lithium.
List of Top 8 Countries Of Production And Reserves of Lithium
|
Rank
|
Country
|
2024 Production
(Thousand Tonnes)
|
Annual Growth Rate
(2014–2024)
|
2024 Share in Production (%)
|
Reserves (2024)
(Thousand Tonnes)
|
Share in Reserves (%)
|
1
|
Chile
|
48.1
|
18.4%
|
18.0%
|
9,300
|
33.1%
|
2
|
Australia
|
91.7
|
–4.0%
|
21.7%
|
7,000
|
24.9%
|
3
|
Argentina
|
18.0
|
108.6%
|
18.9%
|
4,000
|
14.2%
|
4
|
China
|
35.7
|
14.8%
|
16.8%
|
3,000
|
10.7%
|
5
|
US
|
0.6
|
49.7%
|
0.2%
|
1,800
|
6.4%
|
6
|
Zimbabwe
|
14.9
|
47.7%
|
9.0%
|
480
|
1.7%
|
7
|
Brazil
|
5.3
|
90.1%
|
4.1%
|
390
|
1.4%
|
8
|
Portugal
|
0.4
|
(N/A)
|
0.2%
|
60
|
0.2%
Some Important Key Points regarding the Top 10 Countries of Production and Reserves of Lithium
-
Chile continues to hold the largest lithium reserves globally, giving it a strategic edge despite being second in production. Its Atacama salt flats are famously rich in lithium brine.
-
Australia is on the top and leads the global production of lithium in 2024, though its output has slightly declined over the decade. It primarily extracts lithium from hard rock mines like Greenbushes.
Also Read: List of Top 10 Countries Producing Natural Gas In Billion Cubic Metres
-
Argentina becomes the producer (in thousand tonnes) of lithium in 2024, with a surprising 108.6% growth rate over the past decade, showing how rapidly it’s expanding in the lithium triangle alongside Chile and Bolivia.
-
China not only produces significant lithium but is also a global leader in refining and battery manufacturing—making it a central player in the full supply chain.
-
The United States is among the top reserves of lithium, but in 2024 it is lagging in production, which is primarily due to limited domestic mining operations and environmental challenges.
-
Zimbabwe and Brazil are emerging as strong lithium producers, especially with increased investment from global tech and EV firms.
-
Portugal is in the smaller reserves of lithium, but it is Europe’s only significant lithium-producing country, which is critical for the EU’s push for battery independence rather then importing from other countries
Conclusion:
In 2025, the demand for lithium is not just for a metal; it is slowly becoming the backbone of the clean energy revolution. As the demand for EVs and renewable energy sources increases, lithium is becoming pivotal and plays a critical role on the global stage. In that case, these top countries that have the highest production and reserves of lithium will play a central role in shaping the world's sustainable future.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation