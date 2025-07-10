List of Top 10 Countries Of Production And Reserves of Cobalt

In 2025, cobalt will continue to be one of the most important critical minerals, which will drive the global transition to clean energy, especially due to its larger demand in the automobile sector, as it plays an indispensable role in lithium-ion batteries. So, for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage, cobalt demand is expected to increase globally. Green Technologies has already been in the market, and to utilise this technology, cobalt is needed. So, to manage all these, many countries are trying to get reserve cobalt from those countries that have high production of cobalt, like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, and other countries that have a good amount of cobalt in reserves.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 cobalt-producing countries, which highlights not just their output but also their annual growth trends, global market share, and future potential based on reserves. This could be better for understanding the landscape for cobalt producers and the reserve countries list, which is important for industries looking to secure sustainable cobalt supplies in this geopolitically complex world