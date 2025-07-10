List of Top 10 Countries Of Production And Reserves of Cobalt

In 2025, cobalt will continue to be one of the most important critical minerals, which will drive the global transition to clean energy, especially due to its larger demand in the automobile sector, as it plays an indispensable role in lithium-ion batteries. So, for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage, cobalt demand is expected to increase globally. Green Technologies has already been in the market, and to utilise this technology, cobalt is needed. So, to manage all these, many countries are trying to get reserve cobalt from those countries that have high production of cobalt, like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Russia, and other countries that have a good amount of cobalt in reserves.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 cobalt-producing countries, which highlights not just their output but also their annual growth trends, global market share, and future potential based on reserves. This could be better for understanding the landscape for cobalt producers and the reserve countries list, which is important for industries looking to secure sustainable cobalt supplies in this geopolitically complex world
Here is the list of the Top 10 Countries Of Production And Reserves of Cobalt
|
Rank
|
Country
|
2024 Production (Thousand Tonnes)
|
Annual Growth Rate (2014–24)
|
Share in 2024 (%)
|
Reserves at End of 2024 (Thousand Tonnes)
|
1
|
DR Congo
|
200.8
|
+10.1%
|
74.1%
|
6000
|
2
|
Russian Federation
|
8.7
|
+3.3%
|
3.2%
|
250
|
3
|
Canada
|
4.5
|
+1.4%
|
1.7%
|
220
|
4
|
Philippines
|
4.1
|
–1.1%
|
1.5%
|
260
|
5
|
Cuba
|
3.6
|
–0.2%
|
1.3%
|
500
|
6
|
Australia
|
3.6
|
–5.3%
|
1.3%
|
1700
|
7
|
Papua New Guinea
|
2.8
|
+2.8%
|
1.0%
|
62
|
8
|
Madagascar
|
2.6
|
–2.6%
|
1.0%
|
100
|
9
|
New Caledonia
|
1.8
|
–7.9%
|
0.7%
|
54
|
10
|
China
|
1.8
|
–4.6%
|
0.6%
|
140
Data Source: Statistical Review of World Energy, 2025
Some Important Key Points regarding the Top 10 Countries of Production and Reserves of Cobalt
-
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) remains the undisputed leader, contributing over 74% of global cobalt production and holding 6 million tonnes in reserves. Its annual growth of +10.1% highlights its growing dominance.
-
Russia and Canada, though far behind in volume, are stable producers with modest growth, holding a combined share of 4.9%.
-
Countries like the Philippines, Cuba, and Australia are witnessing negative growth trends, signalling possible resource depletion, environmental regulation, or investment constraints.
-
Australia, despite its declining output, has significant untapped reserves of 1700 thousand tonnes, suggesting future production potential with the right investments.
-
China, known for refining cobalt rather than mining it, appears lower in production, but its strategic reserves and control over the supply chain still make it a key player.
-
Several countries, like Zambia and South Africa, once important producers, now contribute less than 1%, with steep declines in output.
Conclusion:
As we know, in the upcoming year, cobalt will play a very important and critical role in powering the clean energy revolution. The highest production and reserve of cobalt is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), which can play an important role in exporting to other countries. Other countries like Russia, Canada, and Australia will also share in the market for exporting and making a stable cobalt market. The overall market is only concerned about supply security, ethical mining practices, and geopolitical risks. Moving forward, the world must look for the present with the upcoming future, also for making and ensuring the sustainability of the cobalt future.
