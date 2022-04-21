Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022)

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ollie Robinson, and Dane van Niekerk have been named Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022. Check the list of Wisden Cricketer of the Year from 1889 to 2022.
Created On: Apr 21, 2022 15:40 IST
Modified On: Apr 21, 2022 15:59 IST
List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022)
List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022) | #1 Jasprit Bumrah, #2 Devon Conway #3 Rohit Sharma, #4 Ollie Robinson, #4 Dan van Niekerk

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ollie Robinson, and Dane van Niekerk have been named Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022. 

Joe Root has been awarded the title of 'Leading Cricketer in the World', while Lizelle Lee has been named the 'Leading Woman Cricketer in the World'. Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has earned the title of 'Leading T20 Cricketer in the World'. 

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022

1- Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a star perfomer in India's tour of England in 2021. His contribution to the Indian team with both bat and ball gave India a 2-1 lead in the series that will be concluded this summer. 

2- Rohit Sharma: The ace batter hit 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. He came into the spotlight when he scored 127 runs at The Oval, his first Test century in an away match. 

3- Devon Conway: The 29-year-old scripted history by becoming the first batter to hit a double century on his Test debut. His next innings of 80 runs helped New Zealand to win their first series in England in 22 years. 

4- Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson emerged as England's leading Test wicket-taker last summer, claiming 28 wickets at an average of 19.60. 

5- Dane van Niekerk: Van Niekerk was the leading player in The Hundred. She earned the 'Most Valuable Player' award after captaining her side in the women's competition. She was also the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 259 runs and took eight wickets at an average of 20.

Wisden Cricketers of the Year List 2022

S.No. Cricketer
1. Jasprit Bumrah
2. Devon Conway
3. Rohit Sharma
4. Ollie Robinson 
5. Dan van Niekerk

Leading Cricketer in the World - Joe Root

Joe Root scored 1708 Test runs in a calendar year, third-most in the history. 

Leading Woman Cricketer in the World - Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee dominated in ODI cricket with an average of 90.28, including a spectacular series against India wherein she hit 288 runs in four innings. 

Leading T20 Cricketer in the World - Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan scored an impressive 1329 runs in a calendar year at an average of 72.88 in T20I. He became the first-ever cricketer in the world to achieve the feat. 

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022)

Year

Wisden Cricketer(s) of the Year

1889

George Lohmann, Johnny Briggs, John Ferris, Charles Turner, Sammy Woods, Bobby Peel

1890

Bobby Abel, Billy Barnes, Billy Gunn, Louis Hall, Robert Henderson, Maurice Read, Arthur Shrewsbury, Frank Sugg, Albert Ward

1891

Jack Blackham

Gregor MacGregor

Dick Pilling

Mordecai Sherwin

Henry Wood

1892

William Attewell

J. T. Hearne

Frederick Martin

Arthur Mold

John Sharpe

1893

Herbie Hewett

Lionel Palairet

Walter Read

Stanley Scott

Andrew Stoddart

1894

George Giffen

Alec Hearne

Stanley Jackson

Harry Trott

Ted Wainwright

1895

Bill Brockwell

Jack Brown

C. B. Fry

Tom Hayward

Archie MacLaren

1896

W. G. Grace

1897

Syd Gregory

Dick Lilley

Ranjitsinhji

Tom Richardson

Hugh Trumble

1898

Frederick Bull

Willis Cuttell

Frank Druce

Gilbert Jessop

Jack Mason

1899

Wilfred Rhodes

William Storer

Charlie Townsend

Albert Trott

William Lockwood

1900

Joe Darling

Clem Hill

Arthur Jones

Monty Noble

Robert Poore

1901

Tip Foster

Schofield Haigh

George Herbert Hirst

Tom Taylor

John Tunnicliffe

1902

Len Braund

Charlie McGahey

Frank Mitchell

Willie Quaife

Johnny Tyldesley

1903

Warwick Armstrong

Cuthbert Burnup

James Iremonger

Jim Kelly

Victor Trumper

1904

Colin Blythe

John Gunn

Albert Knight

Walter Mead

Plum Warner

1905

Bernard Bosanquet

Ernest Halliwell

James Hallows

Percy Perrin

Reggie Spooner

1906

David Denton

Walter Lees

George Thompson

Joe Vine

Levi Wright

1907

Jack Crawford

Arthur Fielder

Ernie Hayes

Kenneth Hutchings

Neville Knox

1908

Albert Hallam

Reggie Schwarz

Frank Tarrant

Bert Vogler

Thomas Wass

1909

Walter Brearley

Lord Hawke

Jack Hobbs

Alan Marshal

John Newstead

1910

Warren Bardsley

Sydney Barnes

Douglas Carr

Arthur Day

Vernon Ransford

1911

Harry Foster

Alfred Hartley

Charlie Llewellyn

Razor Smith

Frank Woolley

1912

Frank Foster

J. W. Hearne

Sep Kinneir

Phil Mead

Herbert Strudwick

1913

John Wisden

1914

Major Booth

George Gunn

Bill Hitch

Albert Relf

Lionel Tennyson

1915

Johnny Douglas

Percy Fender

Wally Hardinge

Donald Knight

Sydney Smith

1918

Harry Calder

John Firth

Clement Gibson

Gerard Rotherham

Greville Stevens

1919

Percy Adams

Percy Chapman

Adrian Gore

Lionel Hedges

Norman Partridge

1920

Andy Ducat

Patsy Hendren

Percy Holmes

Herbert Sutcliffe

Ernest Tyldesley

1921

Pelham Warner

1922

Hubert Ashton

Jack Bryan

Jack Gregory

Charlie Macartney

Ted McDonald

1923

Arthur Carr

Tich Freeman

Charlie Parker

Jack Russell

Andy Sandham

1924

Arthur Gilligan

Roy Kilner

George Macaulay

Cec Parkin

Maurice Tate

1925

Bob Catterall

Jack MacBryan

Herbie Taylor

Dick Tyldesley

William Whysall

1926

Jack Hobbs

1927

George Geary

Harold Larwood

Jack Mercer

Bert Oldfield

Bill Woodfull

1928

Roger Blunt

Charlie Hallows

Wally Hammond

Douglas Jardine

Vallance Jupp

1929

Les Ames

George Duckworth

Maurice Leyland

Sam Staples

Jack White

1930

Ted Bowley

Duleepsinhji

Tuppy Owen-Smith

Walter Robins

Bob Wyatt

1931

Donald Bradman

Clarrie Grimmett

Beverley Lyon

Ian Peebles

Maurice Turnbull

1932

Bill Bowes

Stewie Dempster

James Langridge

Nawab of Pataudi senior

Hedley Verity

1933

Ewart Astill

Freddie Brown

Alec Kennedy

C. K. Nayudu

Bill Voce

1934

Fred Bakewell

George Headley

Stan Nichols

Leslie Townsend

Cyril Walters

1935

Stan McCabe

Bill O'Reilly

George Paine

Bill Ponsford

Jim Smith

1936

Jock Cameron

Errol Holmes

Bruce Mitchell

Denis Smith

Arthur Wellard

1937

Charlie Barnett

Bill Copson

Alf Gover

Vijay Merchant

Stan Worthington

1938

Tom Goddard

Joe Hardstaff Jr

Len Hutton

Jim Parks Sr

Eddie Paynter

1939

Hugh Bartlett

Bill Brown

Denis Compton

Kenneth Farnes

Arthur Wood

1940

Learie Constantine

Bill Edrich

Walter Keeton

Brian Sellers

Doug Wright

1947

Alec Bedser

Laurie Fishlock

Vinoo Mankad

Peter Smith

Cyril Washbrook

1948

Martin Donnelly

Alan Melville

Dudley Nourse

Jack Robertson

Norman Yardley

1949

Lindsay Hassett

Bill Johnston

Ray Lindwall

Arthur Morris

Don Tallon

1950

Trevor Bailey

Roly Jenkins

John Langridge

Reg Simpson

Bert Sutcliffe

1951

Godfrey Evans

Sonny Ramadhin

Alf Valentine

Everton Weekes

Frank Worrell

1952

Bob Appleyard

Tom Dollery

Jim Laker

Peter May

Eric Rowan

1953

Harold Gimblett

Tom Graveney

David Sheppard

Stuart Surridge

Fred Trueman

1954

Neil Harvey

Tony Lock

Keith Miller

Johnny Wardle

Willie Watson

1955

Bruce Dooland

Fazal Mahmood

Eric Hollies

Brian Statham

George Tribe

1956

Colin Cowdrey

Doug Insole

Jackie McGlew

Hugh Tayfield

Frank Tyson

1957

Dennis Brookes

Jim Burke

Malcolm Hilton

Gil Langley

Peter Richardson

1958

Peter Loader

Arthur McIntyre

Collie Smith

Mickey Stewart

Clyde Walcott

1959

Les Jackson

Roy Marshall

Arthur Milton

John Reid

Derek Shackleton

1960

Ken Barrington

Donald Carr

Ray Illingworth

Geoff Pullar

M. J. K. Smith

1961

Neil Adcock

Ted Dexter

Roy McLean

Raman Subba Row

Vic Wilson

1962

Bill Alley

Richie Benaud

Alan Davidson

Bill Lawry

Norm O'Neill

1963

Don Kenyon

Mushtaq Mohammad

Peter Parfitt

Phil Sharpe

Fred Titmus

1964

Brian Close

Charlie Griffith

Conrad Hunte

Rohan Kanhai

Garfield Sobers

1965

Geoffrey Boycott

Peter Burge

Jack Flavell

Graham McKenzie

Bob Simpson

1966

Colin Bland

John Edrich

Dick Motz

Peter Pollock

Graeme Pollock

1967

Bob Barber

Basil D'Oliveira

Colin Milburn

John Murray

Seymour Nurse

1968

Asif Iqbal

Hanif Mohammad

Ken Higgs

Jim Parks junior

Nawab of Pataudi junior

1969

Jimmy Binks

David Green

Barry Richards

Derek Underwood

Ossie Wheatley

1970

Basil Butcher

Alan Knott

Majid Khan

Mike Procter

Don Shepherd

1971

Jack Bond

Clive Lloyd

Brian Luckhurst

Glenn Turner

Roy Virgin

1972

Geoff Arnold

Bhagwat Chandrasekhar

Lance Gibbs

Brian Taylor

Zaheer Abbas

1973

Greg Chappell

Dennis Lillee

Bob Massie

John Snow

Keith Stackpole

1974

Keith Boyce

Bevan Congdon

Keith Fletcher

Roy Fredericks

Peter Sainsbury

1975

Dennis Amiss

Mike Denness

Norman Gifford

Tony Greig

Andy Roberts

1976

Ian Chappell

Peter Lee

Rick McCosker

David Steele

Bob Woolmer

1977

Mike Brearley

Gordon Greenidge

Michael Holding

Viv Richards

Bob Taylor

1978

Ian Botham

Mike Hendrick

Alan Jones

Ken McEwan

Bob Willis

1979

David Gower

John Lever

Chris Old

Clive Radley

John Shepherd

1980

Joel Garner

Sunil Gavaskar

Graham Gooch

Derek Randall

Brian Rose

1981

Kim Hughes

Robin Jackman

Allan Lamb

Clive Rice

Vintcent van der Bijl

1982

Terry Alderman

Allan Border

Richard Hadlee

Javed Miandad

Rod Marsh

1983

Imran Khan

Trevor Jesty

Alvin Kallicharran

Kapil Dev

Malcolm Marshall

1984

Mohinder Amarnath

Jeremy Coney

John Emburey

Mike Gatting

Chris Smith

1985

Martin Crowe

Larry Gomes

Geoff Humpage

Jack Simmons

Sidath Wettimuny

1986

Phil Bainbridge

Richard Ellison

Craig McDermott

Neal Radford

Tim Robinson

1987

John Childs

Graeme Hick

Dilip Vengsarkar

Courtney Walsh

James Whitaker

1988

Jonathan Agnew

Neil Foster

David Hughes

Peter Roebuck

Saleem Malik

1989

Kim Barnett

Jeff Dujon

Phil Neale

Franklyn Stephenson

Steve Waugh

1990

Jimmy Cook

Dean Jones

Jack Russell

Robin Smith

Mark Taylor

1991

Mike Atherton

Mohammad Azharuddin

Alan Butcher

Desmond Haynes

Mark Waugh

1992

Curtly Ambrose

Phillip DeFreitas

Allan Donald

Richie Richardson

Waqar Younis

1993

Nigel Briers

Martyn Moxon

Ian Salisbury

Alec Stewart

Wasim Akram

1994

David Boon

Ian Healy

Merv Hughes

Shane Warne

Steve Watkin

1995

Brian Lara

Devon Malcolm

Tim Munton

Steve Rhodes

Kepler Wessels

1996

Dominic Cork

Aravinda de Silva

Angus Fraser

Anil Kumble

Dermot Reeve

1997

Sanath Jayasuriya

Mushtaq Ahmed

Saeed Anwar

Phil Simmons

Sachin Tendulkar

1998

Matthew Elliott

Stuart Law

Glenn McGrath

Matthew Maynard

Graham Thorpe

1999

Ian Austin

Darren Gough

Muttiah Muralitharan

Arjuna Ranatunga

Jonty Rhodes

2000

Chris Cairns

Rahul Dravid

Lance Klusener

Tom Moody

Saqlain Mushtaq

2001

Mark Alleyne

Martin Bicknell

Andrew Caddick

Justin Langer

Darren Lehmann

2002

Andy Flower

Adam Gilchrist

Jason Gillespie

V. V. S. Laxman

Damien Martyn

2003

Matthew Hayden

Adam Hollioake

Nasser Hussain

Shaun Pollock

Michael Vaughan

2004

Chris Adams

Andrew Flintoff

Ian Harvey

Gary Kirsten

Graeme Smith

2005

Ashley Giles

Steve Harmison

Robert Key

Andrew Strauss

Marcus Trescothick

2006

Matthew Hoggard

Simon Jones

Brett Lee

Kevin Pietersen

Ricky Ponting

2007

Paul Collingwood

Mahela Jayawardene

Mohammed Yousuf

Monty Panesar

Mark Ramprakash

2008

Ian Bell

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Ottis Gibson

Zaheer Khan

Ryan Sidebottom

2009

James Anderson

Dale Benkenstein

Mark Boucher

Neil McKenzie

Claire Taylor

2010

Stuart Broad

Michael Clarke

Graham Onions

Matt Prior

Graeme Swann

2011

Tamim Iqbal

Eoin Morgan

Chris Read

Jonathan Trott

Not awarded

2012

Tim Bresnan

Alastair Cook

Glen Chapple

Alan Richardson

Kumar Sangakkara

2013

Nick Compton

Hashim Amla

Jacques Kallis

Dale Steyn

Marlon Samuels

2014

Shikhar Dhawan

Charlotte Edwards

Ryan Harris

Chris Rogers

Joe Root

2015

Moeen Ali

Gary Ballance

Adam Lyth

Angelo Mathews

Jeetan Patel

2016

Jonny Bairstow

Brendon McCullum

Steve Smith

Ben Stokes

Kane Williamson

2017

Ben Duckett

Younis Khan

Misbah-ul-Haq

Toby Roland-Jones

Chris Woakes

2018

Shai Hope

Heather Knight

Jamie Porter

Natalie Sciver

Anya Shrubsole

2019

Tammy Beaumont

Rory Burns

Jos Buttler

Sam Curran

Virat Kohli

2020

Jofra Archer

Pat Cummins

Simon Harmer

Marnus Labuschagne

Ellyse Perry

2021

Zak Crawley

Jason Holder

Mohammad Rizwan

Dom Sibley

Darren Stevens

2022

Jasprit Bumrah

Devon Conway

Ollie Robinson

Rohit Sharma

Dane van Niekerk

 

Wisden Cricketers of the Year

Each year, Wisden recognises the cricketers to be inducted into the 'Wisden Cricketers of the Year list'. The induction is purely based on the influence of the cricketers on the previous English season. 

The award began with the naming of 'Six Great Bowlers of the Year' in 1889 and continued with the naming of 'Nine Great Batsmen of the Year', and 'Five Great Wicket-Keepers' in 1891. 

Since its inception, the annual award has recognized key players of the year with a few notable exceptions.

List of Cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in Test Matches
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
