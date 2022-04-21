List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022)

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ollie Robinson, and Dane van Niekerk have been named Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022.

Joe Root has been awarded the title of 'Leading Cricketer in the World', while Lizelle Lee has been named the 'Leading Woman Cricketer in the World'. Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has earned the title of 'Leading T20 Cricketer in the World'.

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022

1- Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a star perfomer in India's tour of England in 2021. His contribution to the Indian team with both bat and ball gave India a 2-1 lead in the series that will be concluded this summer.

2- Rohit Sharma: The ace batter hit 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. He came into the spotlight when he scored 127 runs at The Oval, his first Test century in an away match.

3- Devon Conway: The 29-year-old scripted history by becoming the first batter to hit a double century on his Test debut. His next innings of 80 runs helped New Zealand to win their first series in England in 22 years.

4- Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson emerged as England's leading Test wicket-taker last summer, claiming 28 wickets at an average of 19.60.

5- Dane van Niekerk: Van Niekerk was the leading player in The Hundred. She earned the 'Most Valuable Player' award after captaining her side in the women's competition. She was also the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 259 runs and took eight wickets at an average of 20.

Leading Cricketer in the World - Joe Root

Joe Root scored 1708 Test runs in a calendar year, third-most in the history.

Leading Woman Cricketer in the World - Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee dominated in ODI cricket with an average of 90.28, including a spectacular series against India wherein she hit 288 runs in four innings.

Leading T20 Cricketer in the World - Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan scored an impressive 1329 runs in a calendar year at an average of 72.88 in T20I. He became the first-ever cricketer in the world to achieve the feat.

List of Wisden Cricketers of the Year (1889-2022)

Wisden Cricketers of the Year Each year, Wisden recognises the cricketers to be inducted into the 'Wisden Cricketers of the Year list'. The induction is purely based on the influence of the cricketers on the previous English season. The award began with the naming of 'Six Great Bowlers of the Year' in 1889 and continued with the naming of 'Nine Great Batsmen of the Year', and 'Five Great Wicket-Keepers' in 1891. Since its inception, the annual award has recognized key players of the year with a few notable exceptions.

