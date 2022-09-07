List Top 10 Skills That Are In High Demand In India, As Per LinkedIn’s Future Skill 2022 Report

Gone is the time when your degree talked about your work excellence. Today, your graduation or post-graduation degree comes secondary to the required skill set of your dream organization. With the world moving to the hybrid model and changing business nature, organizations are not only seeking well-educated candidates but also well-skilled candidates.

Thus, it becomes imperative to incorporate high-demand skills into your portfolio for you to not only get into your dream job but excel in the changing corporate environment.

LinkedIn, with its aim to help working professionals all over the globe excel in their fields and become a fit for future corporate requirements, has released the new upskilling date along with Skills Evolution 2022’ and Future of Skills 2022. The report brings to light the top 10 rising skills from popular jobs and industries.







The Skillset Change

Around 25% of change has been seen in skill sets for jobs around the globe in the last five years. The skillset is expected to change by 41% by the year 2025, as per LinkedIn.

Top 10 High-Demanding Skills In India In 2022 As Per LinkedIn’s Report Are:

1. Business Development

Aim: Build and enhance business

Job Titles: VP, Business Development, Manager of Business Development, Business Development Executive

The skill of business development can be defined as introducing and implementing ideas, activities, and initiatives, helping make the business better.

Business development incorporates enhancing revenues, increasing profitability through strategic partnerships, making strategy-based business decisions, and business expansion.

2. Marketing

Aim: Promote the buying or selling of the products and services of a company

Job Titles: Marketing Manager, Product Manager, Brand Manager, Media Manager, Asset Manager, Media Strategist, Media Planner.









Marketing encompasses activities a firm indulges in to promote a product’s or service’s buying and selling. It makes use of various means, viz, advertising, selling, and delivery of products. Today, modern means of marketing like affiliate marketing are also benefiting businesses greatly.

Marketing through promotions and advertising includes lucrative slogans or phrases, celebrity endorsements, appealing packaging, smart graphic designs, and great media exposure.













3. Sales & Marketing

Aim: Drive in traffic and increase sales

Job Titles: Sales and Marketing Representative, director of Sa; es and Marketing, Sales and Marketing Manager

Sales and marketing go hand in hand. Sales lay its focus on the short term, while marketing focuses on the long term. Responsibility in sales includes using data and research to aid drive sales strategy and reaching sales targets.

Marketing involves promoting products and services. When both marketing and sales go well, the success of the business is assured.

Marketing drives traffic, sales drives customers. Thus, it is important to master both.









4. Engineering

Aim: satisfy the client’s demand and use the new information and communication technology

Job Titles: Software engineering manager, Engineering manager

It involves the development and implementation of business solutions. This varies from business model to business processes and organizational structure, to information systems and information technology.







5. SQL

Aim: help in the use and design of relational databases in different schools of the UPC

Job Titles: Data Architect, Data Modeler, Data Analyst

Structured Query Language (SQL) refers to a standardized programming language that is made to use to manage relational databases and involve various operations on the data.

SQL is used to perform tasks like updating data on a database or reviving data from a database.







6. Sales

Aim: convert prospects into customers

Job Titles: Account executive

Sales simply refer to all the activities involved in selling a product or service to consumers or other businesses. A great deal of effort goes into closing a deal. It involves sourcing prospects, building relationships, and offering solutions to customers. There are many different types of sales, and thus getting into it gives you an upper hand over others.

7. Java

Java is a popular programming language and computing platform. It is a widely used object-oriented programming language and software platform that is supported by billions of devices.

Developers make use of Java to create applications in data centers, laptops, game consoles, cell phones, scientific supercomputers, and more.

8. Sales Management

It is the process of organizing and optimizing a sales department. Some of the aspects of sales management talk about hiring and training the staff, creating strategies to boost growth, driving revenue, and coordinating operations within departments.

9. Microsoft Azure

Formerly known as Windows Azure, Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform. It offers a range of cloud services, like computing, analytics, storage, and networking.







10. Spring Boot

Simply stated, it is an open source Java-based framework that is made to use to create a micro Service. Developed by Pivotal Team, the framework is used to create stand-alone and production-ready spring applications.







