Latest Twitter Trend: What is ‘One Word Tweet’?

The micro-blogging site twitter is again in the news because of its latest trend ‘One Word Tweet’. Under this newest wrinkle, twitter users are using just a single word in their tweet that best relates to their interest, profession, belief or choices. From top celebrities, to NASA and numerous brands have joined the trends while leaving users curious.

Let’s get a detailed insight about this unusual twitter craze:

What is ‘One Word Tweet’?

‘One Word Tweet’ as the name suggests is a tweet done with a single. This single word is usually related to the user's profession, belief, thought, opinion or about something in news. This unusual trend reportedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak tweeted a single word ‘trains’ from their official account. And within no time the trail was joined by president Joe Biden, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Ajay Devgan and top brands like Starbucks, Dominos, WWE, NASA and more.

The ‘One Word Tweet’, a mere idea of fun, soon took the shape of an initiative when Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the bandwagon with his single word tweet, ‘Freedom’.The word Freedom here refers to the present conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Check the series of tweet to understand the origin and current status of the ‘One Word Tweet’ trend:

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

To an amazement, the tweet soon went viral. And in no minute there was a flood of similar tweets.

U. S President Joe Biden also joined the trend and wrote 'Democracy'.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Later on the trend was taken forward by the pizza company, Dominos

pineapple — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) September 1, 2022

Further the trail was continued by:

Freedom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2022

Films — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2022

maps — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 1, 2022

And the most relatable tweet done during the whole trend was by Ukrainian President, 'Freedom'.

Twitter trends are nothing new. With every then and now, twitter users find a new way of entertaining themselves. And to enhance user experience, twitter is also not behind. For instance, the latest update as Twitter Circle helps all users with an extra layer of security and privacy. Reports say, twitter will be up soon with some more series of updates for all its global users.