Happy Lohri 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, Significance, and More

Happy Lohri 2022: This year's first festival is Lohri and is celebrated on 13 January by lighting up a bonfire and dancing around it with friends and relatives. Wheat stalk, rice, rewri, jaggery, popcorn are offered by the people at the bonfire.

Every festival has its own significance. Lohri festival marks the beginning of the harvest season. It also marks the end of winter and the arrival of warmer weather. Lohri night is also considered the longest night of the year and is also known as the Winter Solstice. Or we can say that the festival commemorates the passing of Winter Solstice and looks forward to longer days. The festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti.

Let us celebrate the festival and pour our wishes and messages to our near and dear ones. Scroll down for wishes, messages, quotes, poems, etc.

Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri!

2. May the festival of harvest brighten your life with good health and success. May you be blessed with soaring happiness and flourishing business. Happy Lohri dearest friend.

3. On the occasion of this vibrant festival, I hope that you connect with your family, friends and relatives to have the most memorable and awesome celebrations on Lohri.

4. Happy Lohri. May the coming year be as bright and joyful as this festival.

5. On this auspicious festival of Lohri, I wish you and your family peace and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

6. Wishing this harvest season lights up your face with a bright smile, and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!

7. May your days be filled with joy, happiness, and endless celebrations. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

8. On this festive occasion of Lohri, may God bless you with lifelong companionship and open doors of happiness for you and your loved ones. A very happy Lohri!

9. Days of pleasure, weeks of joy, months of happiness, and a year of success. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

10. May all your dreams come true in the softly flickering candlelight. Every star of each night gives you luck and joy. Wishing you a very happy Lohri and your family.

11. Wishing the abundant blessings of God fills your life with Lohri and always with happiness and fun surprises. Wish a happy Lohri to you!

12. In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri!

13. As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival fill our lives with happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to you all.

14. Make this festival merrier and happier with lots of enjoyment, dance and music. May there be lots of celebrations on this occasion. Wishing a rocking Happy Lohri!

15. Wishing you happiness and luck on this sacred occasion of Lohri!

16. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones. I wish you good health and prosperity.

17. I hope that the festival of Lohri brings positivity and warmth to your life.

18. I wish that the fire of Lohri takes away all your sadness and fills your life with joy. Happy Lohri.

19. Let us spread the message of peace and happiness on the special occasion of Lohri. Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri.

20. Makke di roti te sarson da saag

Mubaarak ho tvanu Lohri da tyohaar

21. Lohri ki aag mein dahan karo saare gham

Khushiyaan aayein aapke jeevan mein har dam!

22. Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyaar

Mubaarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohaar

23. May your life get as bright as the fire of Lohri and may you prosper and grow with each passing day. Let the glory of Lohri fill your life with warmth and happiness. Sending lots of love on this wonderful day of Lohri.

24. Have a day as bright as the bonfire and as sweet as gur. Wishing you a day of joy and laughter. Have a very happy Lohri.

25. Celebrate life with good music and food as I hope you celebrate the joyous day of Lohri with your friends and family. Wishing you lots of sweetness of gazak and rewri.

Happy Lohri 2022: Quotes

1. “There would be no advantage to be gained by sowing a field of wheat if the harvest did not return more than was sown.” -Unknown

2. “Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and don’t forget to put Rewri, moongfali, and popcorns in the Lohri fire. This will definitely bring good luck for you.” - Unknown

3. "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." - Robert Louis Stevenson

4. "Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy." - Ralph Ransom

5. "And Fall, with her yeller harvest moon and the hills growin' brown and golden under a sinkin' sun." - Roy Bean.

6. "Happiness is the harvest of a quiet eye." - Austin O'Malley

7. "In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy." - William Blake

8. "It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn." - B. C. Forbes

9. “What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action.” - Meister Eckhart

10. “The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.” - William Blake

11. “Happy harvesting begins with careful sowing.” - Patrick Mundus

12. “Those who plant blessings shall also harvest blessings.” -Anonymous

13. “Wish that the warmth of Bonn fire, the sweetness of Gur and Rewri at Lohri remain with you n forever.” - Sonal

14. "Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted." - David Bly.

15. "We must give more in order to get more. It is the generous giving of ourselves that produces the generous harvest." Orison Swett Marden

Happy Lohri 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Truths are first clouds, then rain, then harvest, then food.

2. Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho. Lohri ka prakash aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de. Happy Lohri.

3. No tear, no fear khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale.

4. Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

5. May we kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri and have brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to everyone.

6. Happy harvesting begins with careful sowing. Happy Lohri!

7. Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te pyaar badhao,

Lohri di khushiyaan naal manao!

8. If the harvest did not return more than was sown, there would be no benefit to be gained by sowing a field of wheat. Happy Lohri!

9. Wishing you health and success on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

10. May your Life be as bright as the fire of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022: Poems

1. Harvest Hymn

Lord of the lotus, lord of the harvest,

Bright and munificent lord of the morn!

Thine is the bounty that prospered our sowing,

Thine is the bounty that nurtured our corn.

We bring thee our songs and our garlands for tribute,

The gold of our fields and the gold of our fruit;

O giver of mellowing radiance, we hail thee,

We praise thee, O Surya, with cymbal and flute.

Lord of the rainbow, lord of the harvest,

Great and beneficent lord of the main!

Thine is the mercy that cherished our furrows,

Thine is the mercy that fostered our grain.

We bring thee our thanks and our garlands for tribute,

The wealth of our valleys, new-garnered and ripe;

O sender of rain and the dewfall, we hail thee,

We praise thee, Varuna, with cymbal and pipe.

By Sarojini Naidu

2.

लोहड़ी आई – लोहड़ी आई

सर्दी खत्म होने को आई

दिन बड़े होने की ख़ुशी में

सब ने मिलकर लोहड़ी मनाई

13 जनवरी का दिन है आया

खुशियों ने हैं डेरा डाला

सुंदरी-मुंदरी के गीतों से

हम सब ने लोहड़ी का है त्योहार मनाया

लोहड़ी आई लोहड़ी आई

मिलकर हम सब

एक दूजे को दे बधाई

जात-पात का भेद मिटाकर

मिलकर हम सब ने ढांड जलाई

मूंगफली रेवड़ी अग्नि में डालकर

लोहड़ी के गीतों से

इस त्योहार की शोभा बढाई

कुछ दिन पहले से बच्चों ने

घर घर जाकर लोहड़ी मांगी

दे नी माएं लोहड़ी

तेरे द्वारे सारी टोली है आई

दे नी माएं लोहड़ी

तेरे द्वारे सारी टोली है आई

लोहड़ी आई- लोहड़ी आई

सबने इसे दिल से मनाई

|| हैप्पी लोहड़ी |

by unknown

