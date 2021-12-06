Maitri Diwas 2021: Significance and Key Facts of the Day

Maitri Diwas 2021: On December 6, 1971, India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh and there it was decided to observe December 6 as Maitri Diwas or Friendship Day.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted "Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship."

He also said that "I look forward to continue working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties."

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson also tweeted that "today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh."

He said that "This year both countries jointly celebrate #MaitriDiwas under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina."

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, Indians had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.

READ| Reasons and Effects of India-Pakistan Wars

In how many countries, Maitri Diwas is being observed?

It is being observed in 18 countries across the world apart from Dhaka and Delhi. These countries are as follows:

Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA.

Maitri Diwas 2021: Significance

The celebration of the day is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between India and Bangladesh people that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices.

About Bangladesh Liberation War 1971

The 2021 year marks the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War. In 1971, Bangladesh gained independence and received freedom from the clutches of oppressive East Pakistan. This had changed the history and geopolitical scenario of South Asia.

Background of the War

Undemocratically, the centralised Pakistani state was run in the 1950s by a military-bureaucratic oligarchy dominated by West Pakistan.

Bengalis had no political rights under this system. The dominance of West Pakistan was challenged during the 1970s general elections.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Awami League East Pakistan had a clear overall majority that was enough to become Prime Minister. But, West Pakistan does not want to let a leader from its eastern provincial wing rule the country.

As a result, West Pakistan that is present Pakistan started a brutal assault on the people of East Pakistan (present Bangladesh) under the leadership of Yahya Khan. They demanded freedom due to the language and cultural differences between the two regions. When political negotiations failed, it was decided by the Pakistani army under General Yahya Khan to start the crackdown.

On March 26, 1971, West Pakistan started operation searchlight across the Whole of East Pakistan. As a result, millions of people from Bangladesh fled to India mainly West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

West Bengal at the time was burdened with refugees and the state appealed to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her government to provide food and shelter.

With the bravery of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini which was the Bangladeshi guerilla resistance movement defeated the Pakistani forces.

The Instrument of Surrender was signed on December 16, 1971, by Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief Martial Law Administrator of East Pakistan and Commander of Pakistan Army forces located in East Pakistan.

In around 13 days, the war concluded and led to the birth of a new nation that is Bangladesh.

READ| Important Days and Dates in December 2021