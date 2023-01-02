Math riddles for fun!

These math riddles will cheer you up!
Math Riddles with answers!
Math Riddles with answers!

Math Riddle 1:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

 

 

MATH RIDDLE 2

If you're 8 feet away from a door and with each move you advance half the distance to the door. How many moves will it take to reach the door?

 

 

MATH RIDDLE 3

How old is your son? asked a man to his neighbor. My son is five times as old as my daughter and my wife is five times as old as my son. I am twice as old as my wife whereas my grandmother, who is celebrating her eighty-first birthday is as old as all of us put together. How old is the man's son?

 

ANSWERS:

 

Answer 1:

The most common digit is 1!

 

Answer to riddle 2: Infinity! Technically you will never reach the door, as you can only move half the distance, no matter how small.

 

Answer to riddle 3: Five
