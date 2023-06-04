Math riddles: No mathematics lover can ever say NO to these exciting math riddles

As a subject, we pity math for often getting misunderstood as complicated or uninteresting. On the contrary, the subject can be super interesting and engaging, especially when it comes in the form of math riddles. Like most people in the world, you may also be someone who hates math, or maybe, is scared of the subject. However, it is not the subject but the excessive pressure on students to score well which creates a feeling of hatred in the minds of people. Many people around the globe feel that math is a complex subject, chiefly because it contains a myriad of elements like numbers, symbols, theorems, and formulae. However, it won't be wrong to say that it is not the elements but the rote learning styles prevalent in schools that make the students fear the subject. A subject that has a direct implication on our real lives should not be difficult for any teacher or educational system to be made digestible for students. When practical learning does not make an important place in the academic lives of students, and the students are expected to swallow everything written in the book just to score an A grade in school, fearing a subject is pretty obvious. What is the solution then?

Well, first things first, it is important for educational systems, teachers, parents, and students to accept the student's failures. Failing in an exam or test in no way implies that the mind of the child is weak or that she/he is good for nothing. It simply implies that while there are so many great aspects of the subject that are still unexplored by the student. It may also point to the fact that the pressure to score well was so much that the student did not get any time to actually enjoy the subject.

Thus, to change the narrative, we have brought forward some exciting math riddles for you, so you face your fears and actually believe the fact that math can be super interesting too. Let's not wait any further moment in the introductory platforms and simply jump into the pool of math riddles. Don't worry, we have listed the answers in the end.

Math Riddles for you!

Math Riddle 1:

Imagine yourself as a magician! Well, with great power comes great responsibility, and thus, to fulfill one of your fan's requests, you need to make use of the number 8 only 8 times in order to get the number 1,000. How will you do it?

Math Riddle 2:

Samuel has a younger sister who is not ready to accept that she is the younger one. In order to puzzle her a bit, he says “I was three times as old as you two years ago. In a matter of three years, I will be twice as old as you." What do you think is the age of Samuel and his younger sister right now?

Math Riddle 3:

There is a special single-digit number that appears the most between and including the numbers 1 to 1,000. What number is it?

Wondering where the answers are?

Here you go!



ANSWERS:

Answer:

The answer is pretty simple. Simply add the number 8 in this order.

8+ 8+ 8+ 88+ 888= 1,000

Answer:

Samuel is 17 years old right now and his younger sister is 7 years old.

Answer:

The special number is 1.

Well, this was a quick warm-up. We know you are tempted for more. We promise you to present some more pretty soon. Till then, smile, because whether you realize it or not, you have started liking the subject a little today.

