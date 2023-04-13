Math riddles with answers: If you call math tough, these math riddles will prove you wrong!

These math riddles are actually super fun. Try these.

Math riddles

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:







Answer: Zero.







Answer: $15.50.







Answer: 50 steps.