Math Riddles with answers: These math riddles are something you need to try again!

Has math ever failed to frighten anyone? We doubt.

Ever since math started getting published in books, students have started praying to the Almighty more. Yes, if there is any subject that frightens the nerves of students, it is math.

Hey, even if you are an adult, that does not really means that the subject has stopped frightening you. Many people all around the globe carry forward their past traumas and fears not only up till adulthood but throughout their lives.

A large section of people around the globe has a deep-embedded fear of math. The subject reminds them of the brutal comments of their math teacher, the embarrassment they felt when their math instructors insulted them back in school, or the negative feeling they got when they scored not-so-good marks in the subject.

However, sometimes, a tough task presented in a fun way can actually help eradicate the fear.

That is why we present to you some exciting math riddles that might change your perception of math.

Math Riddles

Math Riddle 1:

The day before yesterday, Sam was 25. Next year he will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sam’s birthday?

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Math Riddle 3:

CD, HI, MN,?

Math Riddle 4:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

Math Riddle 5:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Wondering what the answers are?

Here you go!

Answer:

December 31.

Answer 2:

Odd!

Answer 3:

RS

Answer 4:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

Answer 5:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

