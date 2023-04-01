Math riddles with answers: Was Math your favorite subject in school? Try these math riddles!

What was your favorite subject back in school? Did you enjoy the plays by Shakespeare and the beautiful pieces of content by Robert Frost? Or were you more inclined towards knowing how the Earth came into being? Were you interested in knowing how plants survive climatic changes, and how some leaves are purple in color while most are green? Or were you one of the kids who enjoyed mixing chemicals in the chemistry labs? Did you enjoy learning the laws of nature or were you one of those who got really intrigued to know how the falling of an apple on the head of a guy changed the whole world? And oh, one cannot miss forgetting the lecture where the teacher taught us to create the best out of waste! Were you one of those who was really inclined towards the polity? Well, no matter what your subject choices have been, the most important thing in both school and life is that you do things you really love doing. While there are too many subjects to talk about, not many students get comfortable with numbers easily. Yes, math is a really infamous subject that does not get much love and appreciation from students, but those who delve deep into the subject get to know how interesting it can be. In other words, math is not only a subject, but a whole new world, filled with exciting challenges, unexpected turns, and interesting complexities. And oh, that loud screech of happiness that you make after you get the right answer after getting it wrong a trillion times is a satisfaction of a different sort.

Well, this is what math is all about. It is filled with exciting possibilities and engaging challenges. While many do not view math in a good light, the math riddles we will be presenting ahead are going to change your perception of the subject. Don't believe us? Try these exciting math riddles!

MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS!

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Math Riddle 2:

What three numbers give the same answer whether they are multiplied or they are added?

Math Riddle 3:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Math Riddle 4:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Math Riddle 5:

How many feet are there in a mile

Eager to know the answers? The answers to the math riddles are ahead!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Answer to math riddle 1:

99 + 9/9 = 100

Math Riddle 2:

What three numbers give the same answer whether they are multiplied or they are added?

Answer to math riddle 2:

The three numbers are 1, 2, and 3. Multiply or add them and you will get 6 as the answer.

Math Riddle 3:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Answer to math riddle 3:

The numbers are arranged from one to nine in alphabetical order.

Math Riddle 4:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Answer to math riddle 4:

Eight. Fredrick has only one son.

Math Riddle 5:

How many feet are there in a mile?

Answer to math riddle 5:

5280

Didn't we say we will change your perception of math? Math is no wonder an interesting subject, the only thing we demand is that we begin exploring it a bit more!

