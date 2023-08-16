The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics. It's a great way to learn new things, relax, and de-stress.

The crossword is free to play. The crossword clues are designed to teach you interesting facts and trivia. Solving the puzzles can help to reduce stress and improve your mood.

Here are some tips for solving the crossword. Read the clues carefully. Make sure you understand what the clue is asking for before you start trying to answer it.

Use your knowledge. If you know the answer to a clue, great! But if you don't, try to think of related words or phrases that might be the answer.

Use a dictionary or thesaurus. If you're stuck on a clue, you can always look up the word in a dictionary or thesaurus to get some more clues.

Don't give up. If you're really stuck on a clue, take a break and come back to it later. Sometimes a fresh perspective can help you to solve the puzzle.

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 16, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A bronze age civilization, also known as the Indus Valley civilization. (8 letters)

3. A decrease in the general price level of goods and services is known as _________. (9 letters)

Down:

2. Word for ‘to be sorry for something’. (6 letters)

Also try: Find The Mistake In This Fishing Picture To Reveal Your IQ Within 7 Seconds!

Also try: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot The Mistake In The Bathroom Picture Within 7 Seconds!

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 16, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Harappan

3. Deflation

Down:

2. Repent

Free Personality Test: Find Out Your Personality Type!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Index Finger Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Number Reveals These Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits