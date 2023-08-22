The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain teaser that publishes new puzzles every day. It covers a wide range of topics, from history and science to art and culture, so you can learn new things while having fun.

Solving the puzzles will help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills. It's also a great way to relax and de-stress.

If you're looking for a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and skills, the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a great option. You can play it for free on the Jagran Josh website.

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 22, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. The largest temple in Bhubaneswar. (8 letters)

3. Word for ‘wanting to do or have something very much’. (9 letters)

Down:

1. What can neither be created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction? (4 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 22, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Lingaraj

3. Eagerness

Down:

1. Mass

