Most Consecutive Wins in Single Edition of ICC World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest and most prestigious tournament in cricket and is held once every four years. Only the top teams compete in the World Cup, and the winner is declared the best cricket team in the world.

As such, fans get to witness intense and competitive games by teams. The fierce rivalries between certain players and countries like India and Pakistan, and Australia and England, coupled with high stakes and thousands of spectators give rise to sporting spectacle of the highest order.

The level of excitement the ODI World Cup provides is unmatched by any other tournament in the world. Due to the pressure and level of competition involved, it’s challenging to maintain a winning streak.

It has happened many times that teams made it to the playoffs by the skin of their teeth but went on to lift the trophy. The opposite scenario has also played out numerous times a team remained unbeaten in the league stage but choked in the semi-finals.

Today, we take a look at the teams with the most consecutive wins in the ICC World Cup. We’ll cover the most consecutive wins in a single World Cup edition and the overall history of the tournament.

Rank Team Number of Consecutive Wins Year 1 Australia 11 2003, 2007 2 India 8 2003, 2015, 2023 3 New Zealand 8 1992, 2015 4 West Indies 7 1975, 1979 5 Pakistan 6 1999 6 Sri Lanka 6 1996 7 England 5 1992

Most Consecutive Wins in The World Cup

Australia holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak from 1999 to the 2011 World Cup. During this period, Australia won three consecutive World Cup titles and won or tied 34 games. Pakistan ended the Aussies’ legendary streak in their league-stage match in the 2011 World Cup.

Australia also holds the record for most consecutive wins in the ODI World Cup from 1999 to 2011. Australia won 25 games starting from the 1999 World Cup final with Pakistan and until its group stage match with Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup, which yielded no result.