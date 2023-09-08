100 Most Influential People In the World of AI In 2023
AI or Artificial Intelligence has been a hot topic of debate for a long time and even in 2023, the unique perspective about AI is that it is considered a boon by some while some are still apprehensive about its existence.
The apprehension comes from the fact that it sometimes has the potential to do things that even humans can’t. The ability of AI to copy human behaviour has become one of its strong points.
It is impertinent to note though that every stride in machine learning and the development of large language models is attributable to individuals—both the often overlooked human effort that enhances the safety of these models and the individuals who wield pivotal authority in determining the optimal application of this technology.
This list will identify 100 of these influential people in the world of AI in 2023 divided into 4 major categories:
- Leaders: These individuals steer the course of artificial intelligence advancement, comprising CEOs of prominent tech corporations, founders of nascent ventures, and governmental authorities.
- Innovators: Pioneering minds responsible for conceiving novel AI concepts and technologies encompass researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurial spirits.
- Shapers: These influencers mould the narrative surrounding artificial intelligence within the public sphere. They encompass journalists, authors, and activists who wield the power of shaping opinions and policies.
- Thinkers: Contemplative figures who delve into the profound philosophical and ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence are represented by philosophers, scientists, and religious leaders.
List of 100 Most Influential People In the World of AI 2023
The list includes billionaires such as Elon Musk and Venture Capitalists including Reid Hoffman.
> Leaders
1. Dario and Daniela Amodei
Company: Anthropic
Position: CEO & President,
2. Sam Altman
Company: OpenAI
Position: CEO
3. Demis Hassabis
Company: Google DeepMind
Position: CEO and Co-Founder
4. Robin Li
Company: Baidu
Position: CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder
5. Clément Delangue
Company: Hugging Face
Position: CEO and Co-Founder
6. Lila Ibrahim
Company: Google DeepMind
Position: COO
7. Elon Musk
Company: xAI
Position: Founder
8. Raquel Urtasun
Company: Waabi
Position: CEO and Founder,
9. Alex Karp
Company: Palantir Technologies
Position: Co-founder and CEO
10. Reid Hoffman
Company: Open AI and 36 others
Position: Investor
11. Greg Brockman
Company: OpenAI
Position: Co-founder and President
12. Marc Andreessen
Company: Waymo, OpenAI including others
Position: Investor
13. Sandra Rivera
Company: Intel
Position: General Manager of Data Center and AI Group
Aidan Gomez
CEO and Co-Founder, Cohere
14. Daniel Gross
Companies: Cue including others(non-AI inclusive)
Position: Entrepreneur and Investor
15. Kai-Fu Lee
Company: Sinovation Ventures
Position: Chairman and CEO
16. Jaime Teevan
Company: Microsoft
Position: Chief Scientist
17. Andrew Ng
Company: DeepLearning.AI
Position: Founder
18. Kevin Scott
Company: Microsoft
Position: CTO and Executive Vice President of AI
19. Jensen Huang
Company: Nvidia
Position: CEO, President and Co-Founder
20. Clara Shih
Company: Salesforce AI
Position: CEO
21. Alexandr Wang
Company: Scale AI
Position: CEO and Founder
22. Mustafa Suleyman
Company: Inflection AI
Position: V
23. Marc Raibert
Company: Boston Dynamics AI Institute
Position: Executive Director
> Innovators
24. Ted Chiang
Occupation: Writer
25. Charlie Brooker
Occupation: Writer
26. Holly Herndon
Occupation: Musician
27. Pelonomi Moiloa
Company: Lelapa AI
Position: CEO and Co-Founder
28. Grimes
Occupation: Musician
29. Neal Khosla
Company: Curai
Position: CEO and Co-Founder
30. Stephanie Dinkins
Occupation: Artist
31. Sougwen Chung
Occupation: Artist
32. Cristóbal Valenzuela
Company: Runway
Occupation: CEO and Co-Founder
33. Lilly Wachowski
Occupation: Filmmaker
34. Manu Chopra
Company: Karya
Position: CEO
35. Kate Kallot
Company: Amini
Position: CEO and Founder
36. Ziad Obermeyer
Institution: University of California, Berkeley
Position: Associate Professor
37. Noam Shazeer
Company: Character.AI
Position: CEO and Co-Founder
38. Alison Darcy
Company: Woebot Health
Position: Founder and President
39. Nathaniel Manning
Company: Kettle
Position: COO and Co-founder
40. Tushita Gupta
Company: Refiberd
Position: CTO and Co-Founder
41. Andrew Hopkins
Company: Exscientia
Position: CEO and Founder
42. Linda Dounia Rebeiz
Occupation: Artist
43. Richard Socher
Company: You.com
Position: CEO and Founder
44. Keith Dreyer
Institution: Mass General Brigham
Position: Chief Data Science Officer
45. Nancy Xu
Company: Moonhub
Position: CEO and Founder
46. Rootport
Occupation: Author of Japanese manga
> Shapers
47. Alondra Nelson
Researcher at the Institute for Advanced Study and Policy Adviser
48. Ian Hogarth
Chair of the U.K.’s Frontier AI Taskforce
49. Audrey Tang
Minister of Digital Affairs, Taiwan
50. Meredith Whittaker
President, Signal
51. James Manyika
Senior Vice President, Research, Technology & Society, Google
52. Jack Clark
Co-Founder and Head of Policy, Anthropic
53. Anna Makanju
Vice President of Global Affairs, OpenAI
54. Omar Al Olama
Minister of Artificial Intelligence, UAE
55. Kelly McKernan
Artist
56. Eric Schmidt
Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures
57. Margrethe Vestager
Executive Vice President, European Commission
58. Anna Eshoo
Representative, U.S. Congress
59. Richard Mathenge
Organizer, African Content Moderators Union
60. Sneha Revanur
Founder and President, Encode Justice
61. Tristan Harris
Co-Founder and Executive Director, Center for Humane Technology
62. Joy Buolamwini
Founder and Artist-in-Chief, Algorithmic Justice League
63. Eliezer Yudkowsky
Co-Founder, Machine Intelligence Research Institute
64. Verity Harding
Director of the AI & Geopolitics Project, Cambridge University
65. Ted Lieu
Representative, U.S. Congress
66. Sarah Chander
Senior Policy Advisor, European Digital Rights
67. Nina Jankowicz
Vice President, Centre for Information Resilience
68. Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani
Co-Founders, Wadhwani AI
69. Elham Tabassi
Associate Director of Emerging Technologies, NIST
70. Dan Hendricks
Executive Director, Center for AI Safety
71. Jess Whittlestone
Head of AI Policy, Centre for Long-Term Resilience
72. John Honovich
Founder, IPVM
> Thinkers
73. Geoffrey Hinton
Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto
74. Fei-Fei Li
Professor, Stanford University
75. Abeba Birhane
Cognitive Scientist
76. Shane Legg
Co-Founder and Chief AGI Scientist, Google DeepMind
77. Rumman Chowdhury
CEO and Co-Founder, Humane Intelligence
78. Yi Zeng
Professor, Chinese Academy of Sciences
79. Timnit Gebru
Founder and Executive Director, Distributed AI Research Institute
80. Kate Crawford
Professor, USC Annenberg and Founder of Knowing Machines
81. Pushmeet Kohli
Vice President of Research, Google DeepMind
82. Ilya Sutskever
Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI
83. Yejin Choi
Professor, University of Washington
84. Yann LeCun
Chief AI Scientist, Meta
85. Inioluwa Deborah Raji
Fellow, Mozilla Foundation
86. Max Tegmark
Co-Founder and President, Future of Life Institute
87. Yoshua Bengio
Scientific Director, Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms
88. Emily M. Bender
Professor, University of Washington
89. Margaret Mitchell
Chief AI Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face
90. Paul Scharre
Executive Vice President, Center for a New American Security
91. Jan Leike
Superalignment Co-Lead, OpenAI
92. Paul Christiano
Founder, Alignment Research Center
93. Kalika Bali
Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India
94. Stuart Russell
Professor, University of California, Berkeley
95. Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor
Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University
96. Shakir Mohamed
Research Director, Google DeepMind & Founder, Deep Learning Indaba
