100 Most Influential People In the World of AI In 2023

AI or Artificial Intelligence has been a hot topic of debate for a long time and even in 2023, the unique perspective about AI is that it is considered a boon by some while some are still apprehensive about its existence.

The apprehension comes from the fact that it sometimes has the potential to do things that even humans can’t. The ability of AI to copy human behaviour has become one of its strong points.

It is impertinent to note though that every stride in machine learning and the development of large language models is attributable to individuals—both the often overlooked human effort that enhances the safety of these models and the individuals who wield pivotal authority in determining the optimal application of this technology.

This list will identify 100 of these influential people in the world of AI in 2023 divided into 4 major categories:

Leaders: These individuals steer the course of artificial intelligence advancement, comprising CEOs of prominent tech corporations, founders of nascent ventures, and governmental authorities.

Innovators: Pioneering minds responsible for conceiving novel AI concepts and technologies encompass researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurial spirits.

Shapers: These influencers mould the narrative surrounding artificial intelligence within the public sphere. They encompass journalists, authors, and activists who wield the power of shaping opinions and policies.

Thinkers: Contemplative figures who delve into the profound philosophical and ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence are represented by philosophers, scientists, and religious leaders.

List of 100 Most Influential People In the World of AI 2023

The list includes billionaires such as Elon Musk and Venture Capitalists including Reid Hoffman.

> Leaders

1. Dario and Daniela Amodei

Company: Anthropic

Position: CEO & President,

2. Sam Altman

Company: OpenAI

Position: CEO

3. Demis Hassabis

Company: Google DeepMind

Position: CEO and Co-Founder

4. Robin Li

Company: Baidu

Position: CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder

5. Clément Delangue

Company: Hugging Face

Position: CEO and Co-Founder

6. Lila Ibrahim

Company: Google DeepMind

Position: COO

7. Elon Musk

Company: xAI

Position: Founder

8. Raquel Urtasun

Company: Waabi

Position: CEO and Founder,

9. Alex Karp

Company: Palantir Technologies

Position: Co-founder and CEO

10. Reid Hoffman

Company: Open AI and 36 others

Position: Investor

11. Greg Brockman

Company: OpenAI

Position: Co-founder and President

12. Marc Andreessen

Company: Waymo, OpenAI including others

Position: Investor

13. Sandra Rivera

Company: Intel

Position: General Manager of Data Center and AI Group

Aidan Gomez

CEO and Co-Founder, Cohere

14. Daniel Gross

Companies: Cue including others(non-AI inclusive)

Position: Entrepreneur and Investor

15. Kai-Fu Lee

Company: Sinovation Ventures

Position: Chairman and CEO

16. Jaime Teevan

Company: Microsoft

Position: Chief Scientist

17. Andrew Ng

Company: DeepLearning.AI

Position: Founder

18. Kevin Scott

Company: Microsoft

Position: CTO and Executive Vice President of AI

19. Jensen Huang

Company: Nvidia

Position: CEO, President and Co-Founder

20. Clara Shih

Company: Salesforce AI

Position: CEO

21. Alexandr Wang

Company: Scale AI

Position: CEO and Founder

22. Mustafa Suleyman

Company: Inflection AI

Position: V

23. Marc Raibert

Company: Boston Dynamics AI Institute

Position: Executive Director

> Innovators

24. Ted Chiang

Occupation: Writer

25. Charlie Brooker

Occupation: Writer

26. Holly Herndon

Occupation: Musician

27. Pelonomi Moiloa

Company: Lelapa AI

Position: CEO and Co-Founder

28. Grimes

Occupation: Musician

29. Neal Khosla

Company: Curai

Position: CEO and Co-Founder

30. Stephanie Dinkins

Occupation: Artist

31. Sougwen Chung

Occupation: Artist

32. Cristóbal Valenzuela

Company: Runway

Occupation: CEO and Co-Founder

33. Lilly Wachowski

Occupation: Filmmaker

34. Manu Chopra

Company: Karya

Position: CEO

35. Kate Kallot

Company: Amini

Position: CEO and Founder

36. Ziad Obermeyer

Institution: University of California, Berkeley

Position: Associate Professor

37. Noam Shazeer

Company: Character.AI

Position: CEO and Co-Founder

38. Alison Darcy

Company: Woebot Health

Position: Founder and President

39. Nathaniel Manning

Company: Kettle

Position: COO and Co-founder

40. Tushita Gupta

Company: Refiberd

Position: CTO and Co-Founder

41. Andrew Hopkins

Company: Exscientia

Position: CEO and Founder

42. Linda Dounia Rebeiz

Occupation: Artist

43. Richard Socher

Company: You.com

Position: CEO and Founder

44. Keith Dreyer

Institution: Mass General Brigham

Position: Chief Data Science Officer

45. Nancy Xu

Company: Moonhub

Position: CEO and Founder

46. Rootport

Occupation: Author of Japanese manga

> Shapers

47. Alondra Nelson

Researcher at the Institute for Advanced Study and Policy Adviser

48. Ian Hogarth

Chair of the U.K.’s Frontier AI Taskforce

49. Audrey Tang

Minister of Digital Affairs, Taiwan

50. Meredith Whittaker

President, Signal

51. James Manyika

Senior Vice President, Research, Technology & Society, Google

52. Jack Clark

Co-Founder and Head of Policy, Anthropic

53. Anna Makanju

Vice President of Global Affairs, OpenAI

54. Omar Al Olama

Minister of Artificial Intelligence, UAE

55. Kelly McKernan

Artist

56. Eric Schmidt

Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures

57. Margrethe Vestager

Executive Vice President, European Commission

58. Anna Eshoo

Representative, U.S. Congress

59. Richard Mathenge

Organizer, African Content Moderators Union

60. Sneha Revanur

Founder and President, Encode Justice

61. Tristan Harris

Co-Founder and Executive Director, Center for Humane Technology

62. Joy Buolamwini

Founder and Artist-in-Chief, Algorithmic Justice League

63. Eliezer Yudkowsky

Co-Founder, Machine Intelligence Research Institute

64. Verity Harding

Director of the AI & Geopolitics Project, Cambridge University

65. Ted Lieu

Representative, U.S. Congress

66. Sarah Chander

Senior Policy Advisor, European Digital Rights

67. Nina Jankowicz

Vice President, Centre for Information Resilience

68. Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani

Co-Founders, Wadhwani AI

69. Elham Tabassi

Associate Director of Emerging Technologies, NIST

70. Dan Hendricks

Executive Director, Center for AI Safety

71. Jess Whittlestone

Head of AI Policy, Centre for Long-Term Resilience

72. John Honovich

Founder, IPVM

> Thinkers

73. Geoffrey Hinton

Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto

74. Fei-Fei Li

Professor, Stanford University

75. Abeba Birhane

Cognitive Scientist

76. Shane Legg

Co-Founder and Chief AGI Scientist, Google DeepMind

77. Rumman Chowdhury

CEO and Co-Founder, Humane Intelligence

78. Yi Zeng

Professor, Chinese Academy of Sciences

79. Timnit Gebru

Founder and Executive Director, Distributed AI Research Institute

80. Kate Crawford

Professor, USC Annenberg and Founder of Knowing Machines

81. Pushmeet Kohli

Vice President of Research, Google DeepMind

82. Ilya Sutskever

Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, OpenAI

83. Yejin Choi

Professor, University of Washington

84. Yann LeCun

Chief AI Scientist, Meta

85. Inioluwa Deborah Raji

Fellow, Mozilla Foundation

86. Max Tegmark

Co-Founder and President, Future of Life Institute

87. Yoshua Bengio

Scientific Director, Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms

88. Emily M. Bender

Professor, University of Washington

89. Margaret Mitchell

Chief AI Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face

90. Paul Scharre

Executive Vice President, Center for a New American Security

91. Jan Leike

Superalignment Co-Lead, OpenAI

92. Paul Christiano

Founder, Alignment Research Center

93. Kalika Bali

Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India

94. Stuart Russell

Professor, University of California, Berkeley

95. Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor

Professor & Doctoral Candidate, Princeton University

96. Shakir Mohamed

Research Director, Google DeepMind & Founder, Deep Learning Indaba

