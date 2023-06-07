The Future of Generative AI from Google Cloud: What You Need to Know

Generative AI is a continuously growing field that can revolutionize many industries. Recently, Google Cloud is launching a lot of new initiatives to get at the forefront of this revolution. In its recent approach, Google has launched new Generative AI courses, and here are all the details.

Learn more about #generativeAI at no cost! 🙌



This Google Cloud Skills Boost learning path will teach you the foundational knowledge to understand Generative AI and Google Cloud’s approach to this transformative technology → https://t.co/uLeaKNpq67 pic.twitter.com/nRW1kcMZCR — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) June 4, 2023

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as images, text, or music. This is in contrast to traditional AI, which is focused on analyzing and understanding existing data.

Google in its blog mentioned “Generative AI is a new type of ML that has made a lot of headlines recently. Research from CIO Dive finds that seven in 10 executives say their companies are investigating or exploring generative AI.

“Now is a great time to become an expert, while we are at the cusp of this technology becoming more widely adopted.”

Nowadays, users can easily access platforms like ChatGPT and Bard to generate new answers to their questions and learn new things.

This is the capability of AI, it can reduce human efforts and might provide real-time information and accurate data.

Generative AI is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to be used in a wide range of applications. For example, it could be used to create realistic synthetic data for training machine learning models or to generate personalized content for users.

Some of the key features of Google Cloud's Generative AI include:

Large Language Models: Google Cloud offers a number of large language models, including BERT, GPT-3, and LaMDA. These models can be used to generate text, translate languages, and answer questions.

Image Generation: Apart from text and answering questions, Google Cloud also offers a number of image generation models, including Imagen and Parti. These models can be used to create realistic images from text descriptions.

Audio Generation: Google Cloud is also working on audio generation models, including WaveNet and Tacotron. These models can be used to create realistic audio from text descriptions.

Although some of these models are not completely available for users, Google is working continuously to bring more AI products to the market.

What is Google's Free Generative AI Courses?

Google has now unveiled a number of free generative AI courses that can help people learn more about this exciting new field. These courses are developed to provide the ability to users to build their own generative AI models.

The eleven free courses on generative AI cover a range of topics, including:

Introduction to Generative AI

Introduction to Large Language Models

Introduction to Responsible AI

Generative AI Fundamentals

Introduction to Image Generation

Encoder-Decoder Architecture

Attention Mechanism

Transfer Models and BERT Model

Create Image Captioning Models

Introduction to Generative AI Studio

And a Quest that is titled- Generative AI Explorer - Vertex AI

Source: Google

These courses are available on Google Cloud's Skill Boost platform. Users can access the courses for free and earn a virtual badge upon completion.

By making generative AI more accessible, Google is helping to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn about this cutting-edge technology and contribute to its development.