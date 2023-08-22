What Is YouTube’s New Music AI Incubator?

YouTube has announced a new music AI incubator program in partnership with Universal Music Group. The program will bring together some of the world's most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers to explore the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in music.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan mentioned: "The incubator will help inform YouTube's approach as we work with some of music's most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers across the industry."

The incubator will focus on three key areas:

Generative AI: This area will explore the usage of AI to create new music, such as generating melodies, lyrics, and entire songs.

AI-powered tools: This area will develop AI-powered tools that can help musicians with their creative process, such as finding inspiration, arranging music, and mixing audio.

AI-powered experiences: This area will explore ways to use AI to create new and immersive music experiences for listeners, such as interactive concerts and personalised playlists.

The incubator will be managed by a team of experts from both YouTube and Universal Music Group and will include a group of participants from the music industry which will continuously change. The program will run for six months and will end with a showcase of the work that has been created.

Mohan also added that the group "will help gather insights on generative AI experiments and research that are being developed at YouTube"

Why Is this important?

The use of AI in music is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionise the way music is created, consumed, and experienced. The YouTube Music AI Incubator is a major step forward in the development of AI in music, and it is likely to have a significant impact on the future of the industry.

The incubator will provide a unique opportunity for artists, songwriters, and producers to explore the potential of AI in music. It will also help to develop new AI-powered tools and experiences that can benefit musicians and listeners alike.