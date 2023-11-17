Quick Links
Most Wickets In Single Edition of ICC ODI World Cup

Check here the list of players who have taken the most wickets in a single edition of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 17, 2023, 19:55 IST
Most Wickets In Single World Cup: Batting has become the most exciting aspect of cricket nowadays, especially in limited-overs cricket. However, fans long to see the old times when reverse swing was common in every match and bowlers used to dominate the games.

As such, it’s an exhilarating moment when the bowlers direct the flow of the game instead of the batters. There have been times when bowlers have registered six and seven-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. The ICC World Cup has also witnessed several insane bowling performances from players.

Entire teams have been dismissed for scores resembling weather temperatures, players have taken hat-tricks, and teams have even defended lower three-digit totals.

The 2023 World Cup has been the most exciting iteration of the quadrennial tournament so far. Many records have been broken, but one that still remains is the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Check the full list of players with the most wickets in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup from 1975 to 2023.

Most Wickets in Single World Cup

Player

Wickets

Innings

Overs

Runs

Best Figures

Year

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

27

10

92.2

502

5/26

2019

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

26

11

80.5

357

3/14

2007

Mohammed Shami (IND)

23

6

41.5

210

7/57

2023

Chaminda Vaas (SL)

23

10

88.0

331

6/25

2003

Murali Muralidaran (SL)

23

10

84.4

351

4/19

2007

Shaun Tait (AUS)

23

11

84.3

467

4/39

2007

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

22

8

63.5

224

6/28

2015

Trent Boult (NZ)

22

9

85.0

371

5/27

2015

Brett Lee (AUS)

22

10

83.1

394

5/42

2003

Adam Zampa (AUS)

22

10

86.0

471

4/8

2023

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

21

8

74.3

270

5/16

2011

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

21

11

87.0

310

7/15

2003

GB Hogg (AUS)

21

11

82.5

332

4/27

2007

Zaheer Khan (IND)

21

9

81.3

394

3/20

2011

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

21

9

83.4

409

4/37

2019

Dilshan Madushanka (SL)

21

9

78.2

525

5/80

2023

Geoff Allott (NZ)

20

9

87.4

325

4/37

1999

Shane Warne (AUS)

20

10

94.2

361

4/29

1999

Gerald Coetzee (SA)

20

8

63.3

396

4/44

2023

Jofra Archer (ENG)

20

11

100.5

461

3/27

2019

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

20

8

72.1

484

5/59

2019

Lasith Malinga (SL)

18

8

58.2

284

4/54

2007

 

