Most Wickets In Single World Cup: Batting has become the most exciting aspect of cricket nowadays, especially in limited-overs cricket. However, fans long to see the old times when reverse swing was common in every match and bowlers used to dominate the games.

As such, it’s an exhilarating moment when the bowlers direct the flow of the game instead of the batters. There have been times when bowlers have registered six and seven-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. The ICC World Cup has also witnessed several insane bowling performances from players.