Most Wickets In Single World Cup: Batting has become the most exciting aspect of cricket nowadays, especially in limited-overs cricket. However, fans long to see the old times when reverse swing was common in every match and bowlers used to dominate the games.
As such, it’s an exhilarating moment when the bowlers direct the flow of the game instead of the batters. There have been times when bowlers have registered six and seven-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. The ICC World Cup has also witnessed several insane bowling performances from players.
Entire teams have been dismissed for scores resembling weather temperatures, players have taken hat-tricks, and teams have even defended lower three-digit totals.
The 2023 World Cup has been the most exciting iteration of the quadrennial tournament so far. Many records have been broken, but one that still remains is the record for the most wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.
Check the full list of players with the most wickets in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup from 1975 to 2023.
Also Read:
Most Wickets in Single World Cup
|
Player
|
Wickets
|
Innings
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Best Figures
|
Year
|
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|
27
|
10
|
92.2
|
502
|
5/26
|
2019
|
Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|
26
|
11
|
80.5
|
357
|
3/14
|
2007
|
Mohammed Shami (IND)
|
23
|
6
|
41.5
|
210
|
7/57
|
2023
|
Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|
23
|
10
|
88.0
|
331
|
6/25
|
2003
|
Murali Muralidaran (SL)
|
23
|
10
|
84.4
|
351
|
4/19
|
2007
|
Shaun Tait (AUS)
|
23
|
11
|
84.3
|
467
|
4/39
|
2007
|
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|
22
|
8
|
63.5
|
224
|
6/28
|
2015
|
Trent Boult (NZ)
|
22
|
9
|
85.0
|
371
|
5/27
|
2015
|
Brett Lee (AUS)
|
22
|
10
|
83.1
|
394
|
5/42
|
2003
|
Adam Zampa (AUS)
|
22
|
10
|
86.0
|
471
|
4/8
|
2023
|
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|
21
|
8
|
74.3
|
270
|
5/16
|
2011
|
Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|
21
|
11
|
87.0
|
310
|
7/15
|
2003
|
GB Hogg (AUS)
|
21
|
11
|
82.5
|
332
|
4/27
|
2007
|
Zaheer Khan (IND)
|
21
|
9
|
81.3
|
394
|
3/20
|
2011
|
Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
|
21
|
9
|
83.4
|
409
|
4/37
|
2019
|
Dilshan Madushanka (SL)
|
21
|
9
|
78.2
|
525
|
5/80
|
2023
|
Geoff Allott (NZ)
|
20
|
9
|
87.4
|
325
|
4/37
|
1999
|
Shane Warne (AUS)
|
20
|
10
|
94.2
|
361
|
4/29
|
1999
|
Gerald Coetzee (SA)
|
20
|
8
|
63.3
|
396
|
4/44
|
2023
|
Jofra Archer (ENG)
|
20
|
11
|
100.5
|
461
|
3/27
|
2019
|
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|
20
|
8
|
72.1
|
484
|
5/59
|
2019
|
Lasith Malinga (SL)
|
18
|
8
|
58.2
|
284
|
4/54
|
2007