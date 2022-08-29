Narmada Canal - Largest Lined Irrigation Canal in the World

Narmada Canal: Narmada Canal is a contour canal which is located in the state of Gujarat in India and is the largest lined irrigation canal in the world to date. The source of the Narmada Canal is the Sardar Sarovar Dam which is built on the Narmada River. It is also the second largest canal in India after the Indira Gandhi Canal.

Latest News related to Sardar Sarovar Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday 28th August 2022 inaugurated the Kutch branch canal which is a part of the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project. As per the reports, it is the longest branch canal in the world.

The Kutch Branch canal is around 357 km long. It is built at a cost of 6493 crores.

Location Kevadia, Gujarat, India Source Sardar Sarovar Dam Length 532 km States Covered Gujarat, Rajasthan Started 24th April 2008 Total Number of Branches 42 Longest Branch Kutch Branch Canal (357.18 km long)

Narmada Canal - Capacity

The Narmada Canal has a maximum capacity of 40000 cusecs and the minimum capacity of 2500 cusecs. It starts from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and extends up to the districts of Barmer and Jhalore of Rajasthan.

Narmada Canal - States Covered

Narmada Canal covers the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan with the maximum part in Gujarat. 458 km in Gujarat and 74 km in Rajasthan.

Narmada Canal - Branches

There are 42 branches of the Narmada Canal and the longest of the branches is the Kutch Branch Canal which is around 357.18 km long.

The Narmada Canal enters Rajasthan near Shilu, in the Sanchor tehsil of the Jalore district. In Rajasthan, it has 9 major distributaries.

Narmada Canal in Rajasthan services an area of 1477 sq. km and covers around 124 villages.

The water from this canal was designed to be used for providing drinking water to around 1336 villages.

In Gujarat, the Narmada Canal provides irrigation water to around 3125 villages spread across 17 districts.

Unique Features of Narmada Canal

The following are the unique features of the Narmada Canal which make it different from other projects:

The water for irrigation purposes is delivered to the farmer groups and not individuals, this is facilitated by Water Users Association or WUA.

The project encourages the use of micro irrigation systems such as dips and sprinklers to improve the efficiency of water usage.