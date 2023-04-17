NASA Image: Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ completes 50th Flight, Watch the Video!

NASA Image: Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated the 50th flight of its Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’. On 19th April 2021, Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter became the first craft to make a powered and controlled flight on another planet, i.e., Mars. NASA designed the craft with a target of not more than 5 flights on Mars. However, because of the great technology demonstration Ingenuity took its 50th trip on the red planet on 13th April 2023.

NASA’s Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ Facts

Here are some quick facts about NASA’s Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’:

Helicopter Name Ingenuity Main Job A technology demonstration to test the first powered flight on Mars. The helicopter rode to Mars attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover. Launch 30th July 2020, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida Landed 18th February 2021, Jezero Crater, Mars Length of Mission Technology demonstration complete; transitioned to new operations demo phase Dimensions Height: about 19 inches (0.49 meters) Rotor system span: about 4 feet (1.2 meters) Key Features Weighs 4 pounds (1.8 kg) Solar-powered and recharges on its own Wireless communication system Counter-rotating blades spin at about 2,400 rpm Equipped with computers, navigation sensors, and two cameras (one color and one black-and-white)

NASA Image & Video: Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ Celebrates 50 Flights

Nasa shared on social media that “Ingenuity's 50 flights have taken it more than 11,500 meters (38,000 ft) over the surface of Jezero Crater, with a total flight time of nearly 90 minutes. Ingenuity arrived on Mars after a 300-million-mile (480 million km) trip with our Perseverance rover; now, Ingenuity and Perseverance are working together, scoping out the Martian ground and air to search for signs of ancient life.”

NASA’s Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ Highlights

The major highlights of Ingenuity's historic and successful activities on Mars are:

It is the first aircraft to achieve powered and controlled flight on another planet, a feat that's been called a "Wright Brothers moment".

It has completed 89.2 flying minutes, covering 7.2 miles (11.5 km), and reaching altitudes as high as 59.1 ft (18.0 m)

The craft is successfully flying in the extremely thin Martian atmosphere.

The helicopter is previewing areas of Mars of possible interest for the Perseverance rover to explore

This pathbreaking technology will pave the way for future aerial explorers at Mars and, potentially, other space destinations.

Through this project, NASA aims to use flight details to give scientists a new perspective on Mars geology. This will also allow them to peer into areas that are too steep or slippery to send a rover on the next Mars mission. In the distant future, this technology might even help the astronauts in exploring Mars.