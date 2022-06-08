National Best Friend Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History, Significance, and More

National Best Friend Day 2022: Friendship is such a beautiful word and has a lot of value in our lives. Without friends, life is incomplete. They are the ones who love, laugh, support and cherish in bad and good times.

Friendship is such a beautiful relationship and an indestructible bond that brings various people together in several ways. On June 8, every year, National Best Friends Day is celebrated to tell them how much they are valued in your life and how much we appreciate their company. Today, do get together with your best friends or take a little time to get in touch if you have moved away. Strengthen your connection and make them feel special.

National Best Friend Day 2022: Quotes

1. Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

2. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." - Helen Keller

3. "A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be." - Unknown

4. “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” - Bill Watterson

5. “A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.” – Grace Pulpit

6. “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas

7. "What draws people to be friends is that they see the same truth. They share it." - C.S. Lewis

8. “Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.”- Elie Wiesel

9. “A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” – Arnold H. Glasgow

10. "A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself." - Heidi Wills

National Best Friend Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. There are friends, there is a family, and then there is you who is a friend that becomes family. Sending you all my love on National Best Friend Day 2022.

2. There’s nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy National Best Friend Day!

3. True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style. Happy National Best Friend Day!

4. Happy Best Friends Day. You Are My Ultimate Platonic Soulmate.

5. If it was not for you, I don’t know how I’d be. Thank you for holding me up, without me telling you to. Happy National Best Friend Day!

6. The only way to have a friend is to be one. Happy National Best Friend Day!

7. Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected.

8. I may have lots of friends but you are the only one who is closest to my heart and soul and I will always love you the most in this world….. Sending my love and warm wishes on National Best Friend Day! to the most amazing friend I have.”

9. The most invaluable thing I have is your friendship. I will forever cherish it. Happy National Best Friend Day Bestie.

10. There is no day when we can thank God enough for blessing us with a best friend, someone who has always been there. Happy Best Friend Day!

