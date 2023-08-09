National Books Lovers Day 2023: 5 Practical Tips to Read and Complete the Books

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated every year on August 9th to honour the love of reading and the importance of books in our lives. This day celebrates the power of books to transport us to new worlds, teach us new things, and connect us with others.

This day is a fantastic opportunity for bibliophiles to showcase their love for books in a variety of ways and encourage others to spend some time away from the screens and indulge in reading books. The history of Book Lovers Day is still unknown but the history of the book is a long and fascinating one.

According to Days of the Year, the earliest books were made from stone tablets, which were heavy and difficult to transport. In order to make books more portable, people began to use materials like parchment and vellum (calfskin). These materials were lightweight and could be easily rolled up or folded.

The first books were bound with wooden covers. The wooden covers were often wrapped in leather to protect them from the elements. Some books also had clasps or straps to keep them closed.

In the Eastern world, carved wooden blocks were used to print texts on cloth as early as 220 AD. This method of printing was called block printing. Block printing was a slow and labour-intensive process, but it allowed books to be mass-produced for the first time.

The invention of the printing press in the 15th century revolutionized the book industry. The printing press made it possible to print books much faster and more cheaply than ever before. This led to a boom in the publishing industry and made books more accessible to people from all walks of life.

On Book Lovers Day, here are 7 tips to read and complete the books that have been long kept on your shelf:

Choose books that you are interested in: What are you interested in? Do you like historical fiction, fantasy, mystery, romance, or something else? Choose a book that falls within your interests. This will help you maintain your interest in the book.

Set aside time each day to read: It is important to set aside time each day to read, even if it is just for 30 minutes. This will help you make reading a habit and more likely to stick with it. If you only read when you have a lot of free time, you are less likely to read as often. Some people like to read in the morning, while others prefer to read at night. Experiment with different times of day to see when you are most likely to be able to focus on your reading.

Turn off your phone and other distractions: This is the most important step. Your phone is the biggest distraction when you are trying to read. If you can, put your phone away in another room or turn it off completely. If there are other gadgets in your room then you can turn them off as well to focus on the book you are reading.

Set reading goals for yourself: Setting reading goals can help you stay motivated and on track with your reading. You can set goals for the number of books you want to read in a year, the amount of time you want to read each day, or even the types of books you want to read. Setting measurable goals can help you a lot.

Join a book club or discussion group: This can be an amazing way to meet other people who love to read. You make new friends and connect with people who share your interests.

In conclusion, National Book Lovers Day is an amazing opportunity to show your love for books and indulge in the habit of reading books. There are many practical tips that you can follow to read and complete more books. By following these tips, you can make reading a more enjoyable and rewarding experience.