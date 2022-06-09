National Farm Workers Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Significance, and More

National Farm Workers Day 2022: Agriculture and farming are the backbones of our society. Farmers provide us with food and other basic necessities. They have great importance in our society. They never stop their work, even during heavy rains and sunny days. The whole day, farmers work hard. According to daysoftheyear.com, National Farm Workers Day is observed on the second Thursday of June every year. Therefore, this year it is celebrated on June 9. Take a look at the quotes, messages, and significance of the day.

National Farm Workers Day 2022: Quotes

1. “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.” – Daniel Webster

2. “Their hands are tied not by ropes but by the greed of the intermediaries that the system has generated, who eat up the farmer’s income while it is on its way into his hands.”

- Faraaz Kazi

3. “A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud.” - Amit Kalantri

4. “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.” – Thomas Jefferson

5. The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways. – John F. Kennedy

6. “If you can't plant trees, just imagine how much farmers are doing you a favour by giving you food to survive." - Anuj Jasani

7. “As long as there’s a few farmers out there, we’ll keep fighting for them.” – Willie Nelson

8. "Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man." –George Washington

9. "Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the cornfield." - President Dwight D. Eisenhower

10. “The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” – Will Rogers

11. “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.” - Unknown

12. "If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right." – M. S. Swaminathan

13. “I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds.” - Unknown

14. "It is only the farmer who faithfully plants seeds in the Spring, who reaps a harvest in the Autumn." – B. C. Forbes

15. "Agriculture is the noblest of all alchemy; for it turns earth, and even manure, into gold, conferring upon its cultivator the additional reward of health." - Paul Chatfield

National Farm Workers Day 2022: Messages

1. A big salute to all the farmworkers who continuously work day and night to produce survival food.

2. Farming is a profession of hope.

3. Farmworkers are real heroes who help turn barren land into land producing food and hope for humanity.

4. We have neglected the truth that a good farmer is a craftsman of the highest order, a kind of artist.

5. Improved techniques and knowledge of modern equipment are indeed a significant boost for farmworkers in today’s world scenario.

6. Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can’t hurry the crops or make an ox in two days.

7. A farmworker is known for his hard labour and dedication to producing fresh produce from a crop or a farm.

8. A good farmer is nothing more nor less than a handyman with a sense of humus.

9. Support the farmworkers to increase their profits for their products and raise awareness about keeping the product safe to sell and help the farms gain more development.

10. Farming is not only about the right product from a crop; it is also a process of cultivation and perfection of human beings.

National Farm Workers Day 2022: Slogans

1. A profession of Hope.

2. The life-givers

3. Farmers are the food source.

4. The nature’s people

5. Farming is the most useful job for a man.

6. A farmer knows to manage his fields.

7. Farming is our destiny.

8. The crop magicians

9. Adding Green to your Life

10. Grow naturally, Live natural

