Neeraj Chopra Creates Another Historic Moment For India; Wins The Lausanne Diamond League Title

The young talent of India, Neeraj Chopra seems unstoppable in his venture to bring prestigious laurels to the nation. The 24-year-old young man again proved his mettle by winning the Lausanne Diamond League title. Coming from a Ror family in the Khandra village of Haryana, the man soars higher and higher with every victory just like his javelin.

Earlier, India’s proud javelin thrower had to step down from the Birmingham Commonwealth games because of a “minor” groin injury during last month’s World Championships.

The javelin thrower took ample rest to recover, but it did not stop his spirit to continue his victory records. On Friday, the man carried forward the spirit of his vintage form and showcased the third career-best effort with an 89.08m throw.

After the event, the man was super delighted with his performance. He said that the performance was a good indicator that he has recovered well from his injury. He also said that the injury made him skip the Commonwealth Games. This shook his confidence a little bit and made him nervous for the Lausanne Diamond League. However, his performance instilled his confidence back. He aims to finish the season with the same zeal.

Jakub Vadlejch, Czech track and field athlete and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist finished second. His best throw was 85.88m. Next came Curtis Thompson of the USA with the best throw of 83.72m.

Neeraj Chopra Creating History

Neeraj Chopra is now qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

He is the first Indian to qualify for the League. The event is on September 7 and 8 and the hopes are high. He is in the fourth spot in the top six following Lausanne's leg. The top 6 players after Lausanne's leg qualify for the Zurich Finals.

As per the scores, Vadlejch is leading with 27 points. Julian Weber of Germany remained in the second spot with 19 points and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada is in the third spot with 16 points. As of now, Peters is returning to health after an injury and thus could not participate in the Lausanne. Moreover, Weber too did not take part in the event.

Latvia’s Patriks Gailums and Thompson are also qualified for the Zurich Finals.

The list of Chopra’s achievements does not end here. He also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The qualifying mark for the same was 85.20m.

The man finished second in the Stockholm leg with a national record throw of 89.94m. This stupendous score was only 6cm short of the 90m mark, which is the gold standard of javelin throw.





