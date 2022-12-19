New Year is near! Have a look at all the Government schemes of 2022

The year 2022 had been a great year jam-packed with multiple schemes passed by the Centre to enhance the lives of the citizens of the country. The Agnipath scheme, the trade settlement in rupees, and the digital rupee are some of the drastic changes taken up by the Government of India in view of a better tomorrow.

All these plans have gained both appreciation and frown, but they indeed were drastic and brave decisions taken by the government.

For instance, if we go on and talk about the concept of the rupee settlement system. Many would argue that it is not a beneficial idea for ordinary citizens. However, people who support the idea would argue that it will deduct the pressure on India’s forex reserves, while also aiding them to deal with a downfall in the rupee with regard to the US dollar/

Here are some of the most drastic schemes of the year: