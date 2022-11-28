November 28th In History: Notable Events In Politics, Sports, Art, Famous Birthdays & Demises

November 28th in History: As the autumnal month of November nears its end, let’s take a look at some major events that happened on November 28th in History.

From the beginning of one of the most important conferences in history involving three of the most powerful leaders in the world and the birth of one of the founders of communism to the demise of a nefarious serial killer, November 28th marks a defining day in history.

Keep reading to learn about the important events that occurred on November 28th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema, along with some famous birthdays and demises to expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1520, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan began crossing the Pacific Ocean.

In 1582, the acclaimed English poet and writer William Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway.

In 1717, notorious English pirate Blackbeard ambushed and captured a French merchant slave ship which he named "Queen Anne's Revenge."

In 1720, female pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read went on trial and were later sentenced to death, but escaped their fate by claiming they were pregnant.

In 1872, Wilhelm Reiss became the first climber to reach the top of Ecuador’s Cotopaxi, the world's highest active volcano.

In 1893, Women voted for the first time in any national election in history in the New Zealand general election.

In 1912, Albania declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire.

In 1943, the Tehran conference opened. It was attended by then-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his British and Soviet counterparts Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

In 1980, the Iranian Navy destroyed the majority of the Iraqi navy in the Persian Gulf. The day is celebrated as Navy Day in Iran.

In 1990, the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom chose John Major to succeed Margaret Thatcher as party leader and Prime Minister.

Sports Events

In 1895, America’s first auto race was organised by the "Chicago Times-Herald" from Chicago to Evanston and back.

In 1906, Canadian boxer Tommy Burns retained his world heavyweight boxing title in a gruelling 20-round draw against fellow boxing legend 'Philadelphia' Jack O'Brien.

In 1931, Australian cricket legend Don Bradman scored 226 runs vs. South Africa in his first Test appearance against the country.

In 2005, Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho was named the best football player in Europe after winning the Ballon d’Or trophy.

In 2010, Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer beat Spaniard Rafael Nadal in an all-time classic match to win his fifth season-ending ATP World Tour Finals tennis title.

In 2015, British boxer Tyson Fury beat Ukrainian heavyweight champion of nine years, Wladimir Klitschko, by a unanimous decision to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles.

Music and Cinema Events

In 1932, American comedy icon Groucho Marx performed on the radio for the first time.

In 1989, American hip-hop singer Queen Latifah released her debut album, "All Hail the Queen."

In 2012, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," part one of Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit, premiered in New Zealand.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of India rejected an appeal to block the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

In 2016, the famous Broadway musical Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos, set a new record for most money earned in a week with $3.3 million.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1680 Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Italian artist and sculptor who developed the Baroque style of sculpting 2 1859 Washington Irving, American author known for the gothic short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow 3 1890 Jyotirao Phule, Indian philosopher and activist who fought to eradicate untouchablity and caste system 4 1939 James Naismith, Canadian-American physical educator and inventor of the sport of basketball 5 1954 Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and Nobel laureate who created the world’s first nuclear reactor. Fermi also pioneered radiation theory and nuclear physics. 6 1962 Wilhelmina, Queen of the Netherlands from 1890 to 1948 7 1968 Enid Blyton, famous English author and poet known for her best-selling children’s books like The Famous Five 8 1994 Jeffrey Dahmer, prolific American serial killer who murdered, dismembered and often ate his victims

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1757 William Blake, renowned English poet, painter, and author who is now regarded as one of the greatest and most creative artists in history. 2 1820 Friedrich Engels, German philosopher and socialist who co-wrote “The Communist Manifesto” with Karl Marx 3 1864 James Allen, English author and poet whose book “As A Man Thinketh” laid the foundation for the self help genre 4 1929 Berry Gordy Jr. American record executive whose Motown record label was one of the most successful African-American businesses for years 5 1938 M.M. Kalburgi, Indian scholar of Kannada language who was assassinated for his alleged blasphemic comments 6 1950 Ed Harris, veteran American actor known for his films Walker, Coma and Right Stuff 7 1961 Alfonso Cuaron, Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker best known for his versatility and making genre-bending films like Children of Men and Gravity 8 1962 Jon Stewart, American comedian and filmmaker known for hosting the satirical news program, The Daily Show

Also Read: Today - November 26th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Music & Cinema

Also Read: This Day - November 27th In History: Significant Events In Politics, Sports & Art