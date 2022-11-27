This Day - November 27th In History: Significant Events In Politics, Sports & Art

November 27th in History: Whether it’s your birthday or any random day of the month, every day has historical significance, some days more than others. Every day is unique and presents a fresh opportunity for you to expand your general knowledge and succeed in life. One such day is November 27th.

From the birth of one of the greatest martial artists and actors of Hollywood and the demise of the world’s first computer programmer to the formation of the most prestigious awards in the world, November 27th holds a pivotal place in history.

Read on to learn about the important events that occurred on November 27th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema, along with some famous birthdays and demises to expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 176, Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius granted his son Commodus the rank of "Imperator," making him Supreme Commander of the Roman legions.

In 1807, the Portuguese Royal Family and about 10,000 people from their court fled to Brazil from Lisbon to escape Napoleon’s forces.

In 1826, John Walker invented the friction match in England.

In 1895, Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament and donated the majority of his assets to establish the Nobel Prize.

In 1960, Mauritania declared its independence from French rule.

In 1965, the Pentagon demanded US President Lyndon B. Johnson that more soldiers be sent to Vietnam.

In 1989, Colombian Avianca Flight 203 exploded in the air, killing all 107 people on board and three on the ground. Pablo Escobar, head of the infamous Medellin drug cartel, took responsibility and hoped to kill presidential candidate Cesar Gaviria.

In 1999, Helen Clark became the first elected female prime minister of New Zealand.

In 2020, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was allegedly assassinated by Israel.

In 2021, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO and named Parag Agrawal as his successor.

Sports Events

In 1960, Gordie Howe became the first player in NHL history to score 1,000 points.

In 1993, India defeated the West Indies in the Bengal Jubilee Cricket Final by 102 runs.

In 2004, Mexican pro boxer Marco Antonio Barrera defeated fellow Mexican legend, Erik Morales, by majority decision to win the WBC super featherweight boxing title and their trilogy.

In 2011, American golfer Tiger Woods was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year for the 11th time.

Music and Cinema Events

In 1896, "Also Sprach Zarathustra" by Richard Strauss, inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophical novel, debuted in Frankfurt.

In 1991, The Undertaker defeated pro-wrestling icon Hulk Hogan to become the WWF champion.

In 2013, Frozen, the highest-grossing animated film until 2019, was released. The film starred Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell and grossed $1.29 billion at the box office.

In 2017, Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 8 BC Horace, Roman lyrical poet known for his books Odes 2 1852 Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and the world’s first computer programmer 3 1953 Eugene O’Neill, American playwright and Nobel laureate known for introducing realism into plays 4 1978 Harvey Milk, American politician and gay-rights activist 5 2008 V.P. Singh, Indian politician and Janata Dal leader who became the 7th Prime Minister of India 6 2014 Phillip Hughes, Australian cricketer died after being struck by a ball 2 days before in a match against New Zealand

Famous Birthdays