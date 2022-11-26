Today - November 26th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Music & Cinema

November 26th in History: Winter is fast approaching with the passing of the month of November. It is a month that falls between the autumn and winter seasons. November also holds a significant place in history as many pivotal events in the fields of politics, sports, and art took place in the world. November 26th is one such day on which several key events happened.

From one of the deadliest and most cowardly terrorist attacks in history to the birth of the father of the White Revolution in India and the demise of the greatest musical theatre composer of the century to the opening of the 3000-year-old tomb of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh, several key events took place on November 26th.

Keep reading to know about the most important events that occurred on November 26th in history in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema, along with some famous birthdays and demises to expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1476, Romanian cultural icon Vlad the Impaler defeated Basarab Laiota with aid from Stephen the Great and Stephen V Báthory and became the ruler of Wallachia for the third time.

In 1778, British explorer Captain James Cook became the first European to visit Maui in the Hawaii Islands.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November.

In 1865, Lewis Carroll’s acclaimed novel Alice in Wonderland was published in the US.

In 1922, English archaeologists Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon entered the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, aka King Tut of Egypt, for the first time in 3000 years.

In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the constitution presented by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In 1989, India’s Congress Party, led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, lost the general election to the Janata Dal opposition, led by V.P. Singh.

In 2003, the supersonic airplane the Concorde made its last flight ever, travelling from New York City to Bristol.

In 2008, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history took place. 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a 3-day murder spree in Mumbai, killing 174 people.

In 2011, NASA launched the car-sized Curiosity rover to explore the surface of Mars as part of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission.

In 2015, the UK nonprofit Raspberry Pi released its $5 Zero computer, which sold out within a day.

Sports Events

In 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) was formed with the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, and Quebec Bulldogs after the National Hockey Association disbanded.

In 1999, National Hockey League legend Steve Yzerman scored his 600th career goal.

In 1974, Greenidge scored 107 in the second innings of Test Cricket debut vs. India

Music and Cinema Events

In 1922, the first successful Technicolor movie, The Toll of the Sea, premiered at the Rialto Theatre in New York City.

In 1942, the classic film Casablanca premiered. Casablanca, directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.

In 1945, jazz musician Charlie "Bird" Parker recorded with fellow jazzists Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis in what was marketed as the "greatest jazz session ever."

In 1968, the rock band Cream gave their final concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

In 1976, Iconic English rock band Sex Pistols released their debut single "Anarchy In The UK."

In 2018, the DC film Aquaman premiered, with Jason Momoa playing the superhero in his live-action debut.

Notable Demises

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1504 Isabella I, Queen of Spain from 1474 to 1504. She and husband Ferdinand of Aragorn are known for financing Christopher Columbus’s 1492 voyage and establishing the Spanish Inquistition. 2 1883 Sojourner Truth, African-American evangelist and reformer who was born into slavery and later fought for abolition of slavery and women’s rights. 3 1944 Florence Foster Jenkins, American socialite and amateur soprano who was infamous for her over-the-top performances and horrible singing skills. 4 1956 Tommy Dorsey, American trombonist and a pioneer of jazz music 5 2018 Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian auteur filmmaker known for his controversial and sexually charged films like Last Tango in Paris and The Dreamers. 6 2021 Stephen Sondheim, American composer and lyricist, known for his groundbreaking musicals like the West Side Story and Into the Woods. He was the recipient of 8 Tony Awards, an Academy Award, 8 Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1898 Karl Ziegler, German chemist and Nobel Laureate known for his work on polymers. 2 1870 Sir Hari Singh Gour, founder and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. 3 1876 Willis Carrier, American engineer known for developing the modern air conditioning. 4 1894 Norbert Wiener, American mathematician and child prodigy who is known as the originator of cybernetics. He also contributed to electronic engineering, communication and control systems. 5 1921 Verghese Kurien, Indian entrepreneur who brought about the dairy revolution in India, making the country the largest milk producer in the world. 6 1922 Charles Schulz, American cartoonist known for creating the comic strip Peanuts, featuring the beloved characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy. 7 1933 Alfredo Bowman aka Dr. Sebi, a self-proclaimed healer from Honduras who claimed to have cured deadly diseases with herbs. 8 1939 Tina Turner, American singer and one of the best-selling artists of all time, known as the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Her best hits include Simply The Best and What's Love Got to Do with It. 9 1975 DJ Khaled, American record producer and rapper 10 1972 Arjun Rampal, Indian actor and model

