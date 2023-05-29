Nvidia Computex: Everything you need to know

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently delivered the keynote speech for Nvidia’s Computex 2023. The keynote addressed a lot of the company’s latest AI and computing technologies. Here are the key takeaways.

What is Nvidia Computex?

Computex is a computer expo that is held every year in Taipei. Since the early 2000s it is considered to be one of the largest and most important technology events in Asia and is focused on the latest trends in computing, artificial intelligence, and graphics. Nvidia is a major player in the technology industry, and its Computex keynote is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Jensen mentioned in keynote “the purpose of GTC is to inspire the world on the art-of-the-possible of accelerating computing and to celebrate the achievements of the scientists and researchers that use it.”

What were the key announcements from the Keynote?

Jensen Huang announced the launch of the Nvidia DGX GH200 supercomputer, which is powered by the company's new Hopper GPU architecture. This will provide users to create the next ChatGPT success story.

The Nvidia DGX GH200 is considered to be the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world. Jensen mentioned that it is powered by 40 Hopper GPUs, and it can deliver up to 1.8 exaflops of performance. This new DGX GH200 is ideal for training and deploying large AI models, and it is expected to be used by researchers, businesses, and governments around the world.

The newsroom from Nvidia mentions “The NVIDIA DGX GH200’s massive shared memory space uses NVLink interconnect technology with the NVLink Switch System to combine 256 GH200 superchips, allowing them to perform as a single GPU.

“This provides 1 exaflop of performance and 144 terabytes of shared memory — nearly 500x more memory than the previous generation NVIDIA DGX A100, which was introduced in 2020.”

Nvidia provides Realistic Avatars

Jensen mentioned the release of the Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), which is a cloud-based service that provides developers with access to pre-trained AI models for creating realistic avatars. The service is currently in beta, but it is expected to be released to the public later this year.

Omniverse ACE was shared with the select partners in September last year so that the company could capture early feedback.

The Nvidia blog states “ACE is one of several generative AI applications that will help creators accelerate the development of 3D worlds and the metaverse.

“Members who join the program will receive access to the prerelease versions of NVIDIA’s AI microservices, as well as the tooling and documentation needed to develop cloud-native AI workflows for interactive avatar applications.”

Nvidia Partners with WPP to bring Generative AI Platforms

After the pandemic, Jensen in his first live keynote announced the platforms that companies can use to ride a historic wave of generative AI that’s transforming industries from advertising to manufacturing to telecom.

The announcement of a new partnership between Nvidia and WPP will see the two companies work together to create AI-generated marketing content. WPP is one of the world's largest advertising agencies, and it has a vast network of clients. The partnership with Nvidia will allow WPP to create more personalized and engaging marketing.

"Generative AI is the next era of computing," said Huang. "It's the ability to create new things from data, and it's already having a major impact on our world."

The announcements from Nvidia's Computex 2023 keynote show that the company is committed to leading the way in AI and computing. The DGX GH200 supercomputer, the Avatar Cloud Engine, and the partnership with WPP are all examples of Nvidia's innovation in these areas. It will be exciting to see what the company has in store for its users.