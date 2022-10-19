Oh No! Can You Find The Escaped Prisoner In This Brain Teaser?

Brain Teasers: We live in a society where mental health is taken for granted, more than often. We are so busy doing different things that we forget to take care of ourselves, more than often.

All we (an average person) do is work, sleep, eat, and repeat. This sedentary lifestyle has been proven to be a critical issue for our health.

It also happens that while we take care of our physical health, after all, many a time all of our worth is decided on our appearance and how we look; we often ignore our mental health, which is just as, if not, more important than physical health.

You must be thinking, why are we talking of mental health in an article about brain teasers?

Well, you may or may not be surprised by knowing that brain teasers, if solved on a regular basis, can greatly improve our mental health.

Several studies have shown that brain teasers are a tried and tested method to improve critical thinking, problem-solving, and lateral thinking skills. They are a great way to strengthen memory capacity and act as mood boosters.

Adding the cherry to the cake, they are also a wonderful form of entertainment.

Hence, if you want to improve your mental health and memory skills and also have a little bit of fun simultaneously, brain teasers are the answer.

This is why we are here with another brain teaser to help you.

Let’s go!

Can You Find The Escaped Prisoner In This Brain Teaser?

A dangerous criminal has escaped from his prison. The government has announced a bounty of $1,000,000 on the criminal.

The police do not know the whereabouts of the criminal. However, they do have intel on where he is hiding.

Someone called the police station and told them that the criminal is hiding in a crowd. The anonymous informer sent a photograph of the crowd to the police. The police cannot find the criminal.

Can you?

We are showing you the photograph sent by the anon informer. You have to find the criminal before he escapes.

This is not an easy task, lives are at stake here.

So, set a timer to 9 seconds and try to find the criminal in those 9 seconds or less.

Look at the image below:

Source: 7 Second Riddles

Your time starts now!

All the best!

We believe in you.

Have you found the criminal?

Yes? No?

The clock’s ticking.

3.. 2.. 1!

Time’s up!

If you were successful in identifying the criminal, congratulations, you saved a lot of people.

However, if you failed, better luck next time. But don’t worry, the police caught him, so no one is at risk anymore.

We are going to reveal the answer now. Scroll down to find the criminal.

Brain Teaser Answer

The criminal is evasive and cunning. He perfectly blended with the crowd. However, thanks to you and your eagle eyes, he was caught.

He was hiding behind the man standing in the front wearing an orange jacket.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

Thank you for your service.

We hope you enjoyed this brain teaser.

