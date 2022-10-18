Country Roads Take Me Home! But First, You Have To Guess The Password To Cross The Border In This Brain Teaser.

Brain teaser: Do you want to challenge yourself? Or do you want to have a bit of fun?

If your answer is both, we have a treat for you.

We are here, again, with a brain teaser. This brain teaser will evoke your lateral thinking skills and keep you amused as well.

Why brain teasers? Well, it's because brain teasers are a great way to increase mental capacity, and problem-solving skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you entertained.

They have the capability to provide your brain with a much-needed refresher.

Let’s begin.

Can You Guess The Password To Get Across The Border In This Brain Teaser?

So, here we are again, but this time on that little town street.

Sammy is a workaholic. He works day and night, without any breaks, so Sammy’s friends convinced him to take a week off from work and go on a road trip.

Sammy agreed. He took off in his car, driving down the countryside. After driving for a few hours, he reached the state’s border. There was a guard standing beside the border and he asked Sammy to guess the password if he wants to get across.

The guard gave Sammy a few hints to help him.

The hint: Benches, trees, and apples, if you want to cross, guess the answer.

Sammy is now confused. He cannot guess the answer without help. And if he fails to answer, his trip will be cut short.

Can you help Sammy guess the answer, so he can enjoy this vacation?

Yes? We knew we could count on you.

Look at the image below.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answer, here’s a fact linking brain teasers to our health.

Our daily routines can quickly become monotonous. In the end, all we do is work, eat, sleep, and repeat. The cycle keeps on continuing and more than often we forget that we are living and breathing humans, not machines.

According to scientists, this monotony can negatively affect our brains and has an adverse effect on our physical and mental health, which eventually leads to burnout.

Therefore, it becomes crucial to break up that monotony. We need breaks at regular intervals or else our health could be jeopardized.

Brain teasers are an excellent method to break up the monotony. Studies show that solving brain teasers can improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can also refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break.

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1!

Have you solved the brain teaser?

Brain Teaser Answer

Let’s get back to the hint that the guard gave to Sammy.

The hint was: Benches and trees and apples, if you want to cross guess the answer.

Let’s take a look at the picture. It is beautiful countryside, right?

However, if you look closer, you will find several benches, trees, and an apple in the picture.

Count the number of the aforementioned objects and you will get your answer.

Number of benches: 3

Number of trees: 6

Number of apples: 1

Hence, the password is 361.

Source: 7 Second Riddles

Sammy said the right answer and the guard allowed him to get across. All thanks to you!

We hope you had fun with this brain teaser.

