Brain Teaser: Hola Party Lovers! Spot the six hidden words within 7 seconds to prove your love for food

Give a punch of enthusiasm to your head and heart with this Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Significantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now begin the quest of finding the six hidden words in the picture. The timer is On!

Can you find the six hidden words in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the six hidden words in the picture puzzle. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and fine strokes of writing has made it a bit tough.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Also, test your spontaneity by spotting an odd latch in the suite of locks.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the six hidden words in the party picture. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the placement of all the words. These words are written with fine strokes of the pen and are similar to the color of the background.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, now divide the picture with imaginary lines. Ain’t it now easy for you to have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the hidden words in the picture

Are you smart enough to find the student cheating in the classroom?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. But if you are still missing the answer, then just look for words related to parties, music, and food.

The list of six hidden words:

Hungry

Party

Red

Yummy

Music

Cheese

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden words.

Had Fun! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, bookmark Jagran Josh to never miss this interesting set of brain teasers.