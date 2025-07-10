What Was the Old Name of Prayagraj?

Old Name of Prayagraj: Before being known as Prayagraj, the city had two major historical names: Prayag and Allahabad. These names reflect the city’s spiritual significance, royal history, and cultural legacy across centuries. What Was the Oldest Name of Prayagraj? The oldest name of Prayagraj is Prayag. This ancient name finds its roots in the Rigveda and other Hindu scriptures. “Prayag” means “place of sacrifice” and refers to the city’s position at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This made it a major pilgrimage site and one of the holiest places in Hinduism. Why Was Prayagraj Called Allahabad? In 1583, the Mughal emperor Akbar renamed the city Ilahabas, which later became Allahabad, meaning “City of God”. He recognised the city’s strategic and spiritual importance and built the majestic Allahabad Fort near the Sangam. The name “Allahabad” remained in use throughout the Mughal period and British colonial rule.

When Did the Name Change Back to Prayagraj? In October 2018, the Government of Uttar Pradesh officially changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. The renaming aimed to restore the city’s ancient identity and highlight its religious and cultural importance in Indian history. Best Places to Visit in Prayagraj 1. Triveni Sangam The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers. It is the most sacred site in Prayagraj and draws millions of pilgrims, especially during the Kumbh Mela. Visitors can take boat rides to the exact meeting point of the rivers. 2. Allahabad Fort Built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1583, this historic fort is located near the Sangam. While much of it is under army control, parts of the fort, including the Ashoka Pillar and Patalpuri Temple, are open to visitors.

3. Anand Bhavan The former residence of the Nehru family, now converted into a museum. It showcases the lives of the Nehru-Gandhi family and their contributions to India’s freedom struggle. 4. Khusro Bagh A beautiful walled garden with Mughal-era tombs of Prince Khusro (son of Emperor Jahangir) and other royal family members. The site offers a peaceful atmosphere and impressive architecture. 5. Allahabad High Court One of the oldest and most prestigious high courts in India. The building is a landmark for its colonial-era architecture and holds historical significance in India’s legal history. 7 Interesting Facts About Prayagraj 1. Home to the Sacred Triveni Sangam Prayagraj is the meeting point of three rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. This Triveni Sangam is considered one of the holiest places in Hinduism, attracting millions of devotees every year.

2. Hosts the World’s Largest Religious Gathering – Kumbh Mela Every 12 years, Prayagraj hosts the Kumbh Mela, which is the largest human gathering on Earth. In 2019, over 240 million people attended the event, including sadhus, saints, and pilgrims from across the globe. 3. Ancient Name Mentioned in the Rigveda The ancient name “Prayag” appears in the Rigveda, making Prayagraj one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world with deep Vedic connections. 4. Renamed Multiple Times in History The city has had three major names: Prayag (ancient), Allahabad (during Mughal rule), and now Prayagraj (since 2018), reflecting its evolving historical and political identity. 5. Built by Akbar, the Allahabad Fort Still Stands Tall The majestic Allahabad Fort, built in 1583 by Emperor Akbar, stands near the Sangam and is a fine example of Mughal architecture. It is maintained by the Indian Army today.