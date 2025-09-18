Oldest Flag in the World: Flags have always been powerful symbols of a country’s identity, history, and culture. Among all the flags in the world, one holds the guinness world record for being the oldest continuously used national flag. Keep reading about the oldest flag.
Which Country Has the Oldest Flag?
The oldest national flag in the world is the Dannebrog of Denmark, officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest continuously used flag. First recorded in 1219, it has been in use for more than 800 years. Its design is a white Scandinavian cross on a red background it is simple but iconic and later inspired the flags of Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.
History of the Dannebrog
The Dannebrog’s story is tied to the Battle of Lyndanisse in Estonia on June 15, 1219. According to legend, the flag fell from the sky as the Danish army was struggling. Believing it was a divine sign, the soldiers gained morale and won the battle. Historical records confirm the Dannebrog was in use during the 13th century, making it both a legendary and historically documented flag.
Symbolism of the Denmark Flag
The white cross symbolises Christianity and peace, while the red background represents courage, bravery, and strength. The design is part of the Nordic cross family, a flag style later adopted by other Scandinavian nations.
Guinness World Record
The Dannebrog holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest national flag still in use by a sovereign state. No other flag has remained in continuous official use for as long, making Denmark’s flag unique in world history.
Which Country Has the Oldest Continuously Used Flag?
Denmark is the only country with a flag that has never been redesigned or replaced for more than eight centuries. Its Guinness record confirms it as the world’s oldest continuously used flag.
Interesting Facts About the Oldest Flag in the World
1. Denmark’s Flag Dates Back to 1219
The Dannebrog of Denmark is the world’s oldest national flag still in use, first recorded in 1219. Its history makes it more than 800 years old, giving Denmark a unique place in global heritage.
2. Recognized by Guinness World Records
The Dannebrog holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest continuously used flag in the world. This official recognition proves its unmatched historical importance compared to any other national flag.
3. Legendary Origin at the Battle of Lyndanisse
According to Danish legend, the flag fell from the sky during the Battle of Lyndanisse in Estonia. Believed to be a divine sign, it gave the Danish army strength and led to their victory.
4. Inspired Other Nordic Flags
The Dannebrog’s white cross on red became the model for other Nordic cross flags, including those of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. Its design has influenced an entire region’s flag tradition.
5. Celebrated Every Year in Denmark
Every year on June 15, Denmark celebrates Valdemar’s Day to honor the Dannebrog. It is a national event where people display the flag proudly, remembering both its history and symbolism.
