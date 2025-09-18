Oldest Flag in the World: Flags have always been powerful symbols of a country’s identity, history, and culture. Among all the flags in the world, one holds the guinness world record for being the oldest continuously used national flag. Keep reading about the oldest flag.

Which Country Has the Oldest Flag?

The oldest national flag in the world is the Dannebrog of Denmark, officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest continuously used flag. First recorded in 1219, it has been in use for more than 800 years. Its design is a white Scandinavian cross on a red background it is simple but iconic and later inspired the flags of Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

History of the Dannebrog

The Dannebrog’s story is tied to the Battle of Lyndanisse in Estonia on June 15, 1219. According to legend, the flag fell from the sky as the Danish army was struggling. Believing it was a divine sign, the soldiers gained morale and won the battle. Historical records confirm the Dannebrog was in use during the 13th century, making it both a legendary and historically documented flag.